The Woodlands’ Best Fine Dining Restaurants — Upscale Spots That Make Any Night Special

The kale salad ($14) at Back Table is a combination of curly kale and crisp kale leaves in a citrus dressing with parmesan shavings. (Photo by Photos Care of Back Table Kitchen & Bar)

Chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands is one of the top chefs in Texas.

Chef-de-Cuisine Jonathan Lestingi at the new Back Table Kitchen & Bar at The Woodlands Resort. (Photo by Photos Care of Back Table Kitchen & Bar)

The crab cake is almost as famous as the steaks.

Tris is all about exacting fine dining at its finest. It's long been a Woodlands point of pride. Chef Austin Simmons puts in the work.

Vegetarians feast on homestead gristmill polenta topped with roasted vegetables in a preserved lemon butter. (Photo by Photos Care of Back Table Kitchen & Bar)

Amrina's lobby is accessible through the parking garage - no need to be outside.

The Woodlands’ fine dining scene has aged like fine wine, continuously improving as the region’s foodie culture expands. From upscale steakhouses to sophisticated Italian cuisine and fresh Gulf Coast seafood, there are plenty of fine dining restaurants worth your tine in The Woodlands.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere new, a familiar favorite or just a change from tacos, The Woodlands has a swanky restaurant for every day of the week.

Eat your way through this list of classy establishments and discover the best of chef-inspired restaurants:

Tris

Texas-born and Le Cordon-Bleu trained chef Austin Simmons knows exactly what he’s doing when it comes to artful cuisine.

The offerings at Tris, which exude creativity and elegance, demonstrate his passion for global flavors. The thoughtful tasting combinations, such as the famous 10-year-old Japanese Akaushi Beef or the lobster bisque, are bound to impress you. Stop in for happy hour and enjoy delicious burgers from the excellent bar menu.

Great news for fans of Simmons abounds. There are now even more chances to savor his signature culinary style in The Woodlands. The Kitchen, the sibling restaurant to Tris, features an ever-changing menu with crowd favorites such as crispy cauliflower bites and oak-grilled baby back ribs.

Fielding’s Local

Fielding’s Local, hugging The Woodlands border in Creekside Park, is a neighborhood gem with an unexpectedly upscale feel. It is known for its dry-age steaks and open flame pizzas. The owners’ profound passion is truly reflected in their craft. One of the standout dishes, seven-spice short ribs with grapefruit and chimichurri, is a delight.

Score one point for the environment too. The Fielding’s team’s eco-consciousness is evident in the restaurant’s construction, which uses reclaimed Douglas fir trees.

Schilleci’s New Orleans

Helmed by the Schilleci family, who moved from New Orleans to The Woodlands almost 10 years ago, Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen embodies the spirit of the French Quarter.

At first glance, it may seem perplexing to find a restaurant with po’boys on the menu listed among the ranks of The Woodlands’ fine dining restaurants. But no mistake was made here. Schilleci’s dishes are nothing short of exquisite. The perfect spicy fusion of Creole and Cajun flavors in dishes like lobster ravioli, seafood gumbo and classic jambalaya explains why Schilleci’s is so beloved.

Sorriso

When trying a new Italian restaurant for the first time, order the margherita pizza. This simple classic tells you everything you need to know.

At Sorriso, part of The Westin at The Woodlands hotel, you’ll discover the margherita pizza is one of Chef David Buckley’s many talents. He was raised growing vegetables in his backyard garden and his passion for ingredients shines through the menu, which features classic homemade pastas, pizzas and innovative meat dishes.

From butternut squash agnolotti in brown butter sauce to gnocchi short ribs, choosing what to order is the only tricky part. Embrace the Italian philosophy of good food and good company.

Afterwards, saunter over to the Como Social Club and masquerade as a Lake Como local.

Back Table

Overlooking the 18th hole at The Woodlands Resort, Southern-inspired Back Table opened in 2021. You’ll spot appetizing classics on the menu, like pimento cheese dip and shrimp and grits. You’ll also find flavors from farther afield, such as New Zealand salmon.

There’s a game room to keep the kids (and adults) occupied between courses. Regular live music on the patio will keep you entertained if you fancy staying longer to sample a beverage from the cocktail menu.

Amrina

Chef Jaspratap “Jassi” Bindra sparks joy with each and every dish, drawing inspiration from his family’s cooking and tastes from his travels. Amrina creates beautifully-presented small plates featuring an inventive tapas menu with heavy influences from Indian street food.

The restaurant’s name translates to ‘princess’ and is inspired by the story of a young royal with a zest for life. Menu highlights include the Tandoori pork belly, jackfruit biryani and crispy Sichuan eggplant.

Craving Indian food during daylight hours? Swing by for a boozy brunch and sip your way through the creative cocktail menu.

Amerigo’s Grill

For almost 30 years, locally-owned Amerigo’s Grill has maintained a commitment to quality without compromise and continues to serve incredible seafood and traditional Italian cuisine. This classic fine dining restaurant is among the first to have established its roots in The Woodlands, predating the recent surge of new restaurants in the area.

Wander through the inviting Terrazzo Room for a midday glass of pinot grigio and a light lunch. As evening beckons, follow the tinkling sound of the grand piano into happy hour.

The scrumptious jumbo shrimp scampi, freshly caught from the Gulf, is one menu item that should not be missed.

Killen’s Steakhouse

Following the success of its Pearland location, the second Killen’s Steakhouse is already a big hit in The Woodlands. Dark paneling, cozy booths and low lighting create an ambient mood, making it the perfect place for a celebration or a little romance.

Start with the crab cakes or the French onion soup. Follow it with the chef’s perfectly cooked Wagyu steaks or prime beef. If there is vegetarian in your party, never fear. The broccoli cheese risotto or delicious salad menu will not disappoint.

Finish the night on a sweet note from the thoughtfully curated dessert menu. You will strike the right chord with the divine crème brûlée.

Fine dining in The Woodlands is stronger than ever.