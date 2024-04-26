Adam Lippes Wows Houston’s Best Dressed With Beautiful Clothes For Women — This Designer Has No Interest in Dressing Girls

The Adam Lippes luncheon scene at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

Neiman Marcus GM Kathy Leigh, designer Adam Lippes, Neiman Marcus brand experience manager Heather Almond at the luncheon saluting the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Designer Adam Lippes discusses his fashions parading throughout the luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

“I‘m a big believer that pretty is not an ugly word,” designer Adam Lippes says over a ladies lunch in the renovated designer salon of Neiman Marcus. “I want to design beautiful clothes for women.”

Those beautiful clothes were on view as a cadre of models circled the singular dining table where the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees were gathered along with March of Dimes leadership and Neiman Marcus hosts general manager Kathy Leigh and brand experience manager Heather Almond.

Lippes will be the featured designer at the September 24 Houston Best Dressed luncheon and Neiman Marcus fashion presentation benefiting March of Dimes. He was in town to give the honorees, luncheon chairs and raffle chairs a preview of his most lady-like fashions.

We chatted with Lippes as the models paraded and luncheon guests pinpointed looks that they wanted in their own closets.

With his emphasis on fit and quality, the former creative director for Oscar de la Renta shared his desire to see American fashion design return to those tenants. Lippes adds that he designs for women, not girls. You won’t see any of the girly LoveShackFancy style-type looks in his collections.

Rather Lippes creates his fashions from silk jacquards, double-faced cashmeres, Italian cotton poplin, Italian crepe and more in sophisticated designs that are made in New York with old school hand finishing.

Interestingly, Lippes allows that the floral prints in his collection are done in collaboration with a florist in Amsterdam. The florals are photographed in 3-D and sent to Italy for production. Other fabrics are hand embroidered in India.

Other high notes of Adam Lippes’ collections? The glam buttons on certain pieces are made in 24-karat gold plate by a jeweler in Rhode Island, pearl buttons are Swarovski and the burlap is embroidered in silk.

Among the numerous striking pieces we can expect to see on the catwalk at the Post Oak Hotel is the fabulous hand embroidered pearl top done in a lattice pattern. Adam Lippes say it takes two artisans working for 10 days to make this particular piece.

As you scroll through the fashion photos, can you guess which Houston Best Dressed honoree will be wearing which of the dresses? You will see several of these on the runway on September 24. Tickets for the Houston best dressed luncheon are available here.

PC Seen: March of Dimes’ Jennifer Torres and Kemah Blair, two of the three luncheon co-chairs Jennifer Allison and Melissa Juneau (also an honoree), two of the three raffle chairs Melissa Sugulas and Vanessa Ames, and honorees Stephanie Fleck, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Stacey Lindseth, Heidi McDonald Smith and Brigitte Kalai.