Adam Lippes Wows Houston’s Best Dressed With Beautiful Clothes For Women — This Designer Has No Interest in Dressing Girls

NM. Adam Lippes.170 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.74 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.64 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.78 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.91 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.120 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.115 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.84 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.106 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.152 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.159 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.162 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.164 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.189 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.187 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.165 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.178 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.193 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.182 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.183 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.188 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.191 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.194 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
01
23

Designer Adam Lippes discusses his fashions parading throughout the luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

02
23

Melissa Sugulas, Best Dressed honorees Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Stacey Lindseth at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
23

Neiman Marcus GM Kathy Leigh, designer Adam Lippes, Neiman Marcus brand experience manager Heather Almond at the luncheon saluting the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
23

Best Dressed honoree Heidi McDonald Smith, Kathy Leigh at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
23

Jennifer Torres, Melissa Juneau, Kemah Blair at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
23

Brigitte Kalie, Bruno Brady at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
23

Jennifer Allison, Kemah Blair, Stephanie Fleck at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
23

Stacey Lindseth, Heather Almond, Vanessa Ames at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
23

The Adam Lippes luncheon scene at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

10
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
23

Sweet peas, designer Adam Lippes' favorite flower, line the luncheon table at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
23

The Swarovski pearl-embroidered top by Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

15
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

16
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

18
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

22
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

23
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

NM. Adam Lippes.170 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.74 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.64 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.78 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.91 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.120 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.115 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.84 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.106 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.152 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.159 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.162 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.164 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.189 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.187 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.165 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.178 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.193 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.182 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.183 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.188 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.191 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
NM. Adam Lippes.194 (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Adam Lippes Wows Houston’s Best Dressed With Beautiful Clothes For Women — This Designer Has No Interest in Dressing Girls

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Gets a Runway Sneak Peek

BY // 04.25.24
photography Photos by Priscilla Dickson
Designer Adam Lippes discusses his fashions parading throughout the luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
Melissa Sugulas, Best Dressed honorees Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Stacey Lindseth at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Neiman Marcus GM Kathy Leigh, designer Adam Lippes, Neiman Marcus brand experience manager Heather Almond at the luncheon saluting the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Best Dressed honoree Heidi McDonald Smith, Kathy Leigh at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jennifer Torres, Melissa Juneau, Kemah Blair at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brigitte Kalie, Bruno Brady at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jennifer Allison, Kemah Blair, Stephanie Fleck at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stacey Lindseth, Heather Almond, Vanessa Ames at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The Adam Lippes luncheon scene at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sweet peas, designer Adam Lippes' favorite flower, line the luncheon table at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The Swarovski pearl-embroidered top by Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
1
23

Designer Adam Lippes discusses his fashions parading throughout the luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

2
23

Melissa Sugulas, Best Dressed honorees Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Stacey Lindseth at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
23

Neiman Marcus GM Kathy Leigh, designer Adam Lippes, Neiman Marcus brand experience manager Heather Almond at the luncheon saluting the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
23

Best Dressed honoree Heidi McDonald Smith, Kathy Leigh at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
23

Jennifer Torres, Melissa Juneau, Kemah Blair at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
23

Brigitte Kalie, Bruno Brady at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
23

Jennifer Allison, Kemah Blair, Stephanie Fleck at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
23

Stacey Lindseth, Heather Almond, Vanessa Ames at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
23

The Adam Lippes luncheon scene at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

10
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
23

Sweet peas, designer Adam Lippes' favorite flower, line the luncheon table at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
23

The Swarovski pearl-embroidered top by Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

15
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

16
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

18
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

22
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

23
23

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

“I‘m a big believer that pretty is not an ugly word,” designer Adam Lippes says over a ladies lunch in the renovated designer salon of Neiman Marcus. “I want to design beautiful clothes for women.”

Those beautiful clothes were on view as a cadre of models circled the singular dining table where the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees were gathered along with March of Dimes leadership and Neiman Marcus hosts general manager Kathy Leigh and brand experience manager Heather Almond.

Jennifer Torres, Melissa Juneau, Kemah Blair at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jennifer Torres, Melissa Juneau, Kemah Blair at the Neiman Marcus luncheon spotlighting Adam Lippes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Lippes will be the featured designer at the September 24 Houston Best Dressed luncheon and Neiman Marcus fashion presentation benefiting March of Dimes. He was in town to give the honorees, luncheon chairs and raffle chairs a preview of his most lady-like fashions.

We chatted with Lippes as the models paraded and luncheon guests pinpointed looks that they wanted in their own closets.

Melissa Sugulas, Best Dressed honorees Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Stacey Lindseth at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Melissa Sugulas, Best Dressed honorees Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Stacey Lindseth at the Neiman Marcus luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

With his emphasis on fit and quality, the former creative director for Oscar de la Renta shared his desire to see American fashion design return to those tenants. Lippes adds that he designs for women, not girls. You won’t see any of the girly LoveShackFancy style-type looks in his collections.

Rather Lippes creates his fashions from silk jacquards, double-faced cashmeres, Italian cotton poplin, Italian crepe and more in sophisticated designs that are made in New York with old school hand finishing.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
ASSAEL
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
EMILY P. WHEELER
EMILY P. WHEELER
MARIA OLIVER
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
LEIGH MAXWELL
MEREDITH YOUNG
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1

Interestingly, Lippes allows that the floral prints in his collection are done in collaboration with a florist in Amsterdam. The florals are photographed in 3-D and sent to Italy for production. Other fabrics are hand embroidered in India.

Other high notes of Adam Lippes’ collections? The glam buttons on certain pieces are made in 24-karat gold plate by a jeweler in Rhode Island, pearl buttons are Swarovski and the burlap is embroidered in silk.

Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes ladylike fashions on display at a special luncheon at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Photos by Priscilla Dickson)

Among the numerous striking pieces we can expect to see on the catwalk at the Post Oak Hotel is the fabulous hand embroidered pearl top done in a lattice pattern. Adam Lippes say it takes two artisans working for 10 days to make this particular piece.

As you scroll through the fashion photos, can you guess which Houston Best Dressed honoree will be wearing which of the dresses? You will see several of these on the runway on September 24. Tickets for the Houston best dressed luncheon are available here.

PC Seen: March of Dimes’ Jennifer Torres and Kemah Blair, two of the three luncheon co-chairs Jennifer Allison and Melissa Juneau (also an honoree), two of the three raffle chairs Melissa Sugulas and Vanessa Ames, and honorees Stephanie Fleck, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Stacey Lindseth, Heidi McDonald Smith and Brigitte Kalai.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
19819 Sonterra Lane
Co-list: Janice Ratliff | Grand Mission Estat
FOR SALE

19819 Sonterra Lane
Richmond, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
19819 Sonterra Lane
14039 Saint Marys Lane
Nottingham West
FOR SALE

14039 Saint Marys Lane
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
14039 Saint Marys Lane
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,649,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Open House
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/25 - 4/28 Thursday 12 - 2 PM & Sunday 1 - 4 PM

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$379,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X