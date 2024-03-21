Houston Best Dressed Honorees For 2024 Are Revealed With a Hall Of Fame Twist and a Neiman Marcus Party to Swoon Over
Since its founding in 1982, the Houston Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation has been one of the most successful events in the Bayou City, raising millions of dollars for March of Dimes. With the Wednesday night reveal of the 2024 honorees, PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion revisited one of the original members of that inaugural class — Linda McReynolds.
Since that initial Houston Best Dressed honor, the ever-stylish McReynolds has continued her good works through the decades. She’s dedicated her free time to improving the lives of less fortunate Houstonians via the Salvation Army and supporting Rice University, her husband Dr. Walter McReynolds’ alma mater, and numerous other worthy nonprofits.
Correcting an inadvertent oversight in the interim years, PaperCity announced that McReynolds is one of three Houstonians who will now enter the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Hall of Fame.
Joining her in the coveted Hall of Fame ranks are two powerhouse philanthropists and community leaders — Brigitte Kalai and Dr. Sippi Khurana. Both have made their mark across Houston and internationally. Khurana is a member of the prestigious International Council of UNICEF and led the New York UNICEF gala in November to $4 million in proceeds. Kalai is an avid supporter of the Egyptian National Orchestra and other international interests as well as numerous local nonprofits.
The 2024 ranks include four women who are making their second appearance on the list — Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Melissa Juneau, Heidi Smith and Stephanie Tsuru. Newcomers to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed coterie are Stephanie Fleck, Stacey Lindseth and Lyndsey Zorich.
The honorees were introduced during a champagne reception in the couture salon of Neiman Marcus where the program included Neiman Marcus general manager Kathy Leigh, March of Dimes senior executive director Jenn Torres, representing the luncheon presenting sponsor Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital Anne Neesom, and this writer, who introduced the honorees.
Also introduced at the event were luncheon chairs Jennifer Allison, Melissa Juneau and Jordan Seff, and raffle chairs Vanessa Ames, Whitney Kuhn Lawson and Melissa Sugulas.
The Houston Best Dressed luncheon will be held at the Post Oak Hotel on Tuesday, September 27, with Adam Lippes as guest designer. Stay tuned to PaperCity for additional pictures, stories and more fun from the big announcement party.