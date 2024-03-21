Houston Best Dressed Honorees For 2024 Are Revealed With a Hall Of Fame Twist and a Neiman Marcus Party to Swoon Over

The 2024 Houston’s Best Dressed Honorees —Stacey Lindseth, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Linda McReynolds, Stephanie Fleck, Heidi Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Melissa Juneau, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Stepyanie Tsuru and Lyndsey Zorich
The 2024 Houston's Best Dressed Honorees —Stacey Lindseth, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Linda McReynolds, Stephanie Fleck, Heidi Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Melissa Juneau, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Stepyanie Tsuru and Lyndsey Zorich

02
20

Houston Best Dressed honoree Lyndsey Zorich at a Cara Cara dinner at her Memorial area home (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

03
20

First-time Best Dressed honoree Stephanie Fleck & Ryan Fleck (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
20

Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, second time Best Dressed honoree (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
20

Second time Best Dressed honoree Melissa Juneau and daughter Scarlette Juneau at the 2023 Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital tea (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
20

Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Brigitte Kalai & Bashar Kalai at the 2024 Houston Symphony Ball(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
20

Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Asia Society Texas Tiger Ball 'Celebrating Magnificent Asia' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
20

First-time Best Dressed honoree Stacey & Al Lindseth at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

09
20

Hall of Fame Best Dressed honoree Linda & Dr. Walter McReynolds at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball

10
20

Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
20

Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
20

Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl (Photo by Miroma Photography)

13
20

Melissa Juneau, Memorial Hermann Health System's Amy Stanton at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Brigitte & Bashar Kalai with Max at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the 2024 Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
20

Al & Stacey Lindseth at the Operation Smile gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

17
20

Linda & Walter McReynolds at a Rice University fundraiser

18
20

Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Ensemble Theater gala

19
20

Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Sunset Soirée' gala chairs Frank & Stephanie Tsuru (Photo by Mike Rathke)

20
20

Lyndsey Zorich at a dinner for designer Pat Bo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Best Dressed Honorees For 2024 Are Revealed With a Hall Of Fame Twist and a Neiman Marcus Party to Swoon Over

See Who Will Be Joining the Ranks of the City's Most Stylish Difference Makers

BY // 03.20.24
The 2024 Houston's Best Dressed Honorees —Stacey Lindseth, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Linda McReynolds, Stephanie Fleck, Heidi Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Melissa Juneau, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Stepyanie Tsuru and Lyndsey Zorich
Houston Best Dressed honoree Lyndsey Zorich at a Cara Cara dinner at her Memorial area home (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
First-time Best Dressed honoree Stephanie Fleck & Ryan Fleck (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, second time Best Dressed honoree (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Second time Best Dressed honoree Melissa Juneau and daughter Scarlette Juneau at the 2023 Children's Memorial Hermann tea (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Brigitte Kalai & Bashar Kalai at the 2024 Houston Symphony Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Asia Society Texas Tiger Ball 'Celebrating Magnificent Asia' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
First-time Best Dressed honoree Stacey & Al Lindseth at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.
Hall of Fame Best Dressed honoree Linda & Dr. Walter McReynolds at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Melissa Juneau, Memorial Hermann Health System's Amy Stanton at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brigitte& Bashar Kalai with Max at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the 2024 Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Al & Stacey Lindseth at the Operation Smile gala (Photo by Quy Tran)
Linda & Walter McReynolds at a Rice University fundraiser
Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Ensemble Theater gala
Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Sunset Soirée' gala chairs Frank & Stephanie Tsuru (Photo by Mike Rathke)
Lyndsey Zorich at a dinner for designer PatBo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Since its founding in 1982, the Houston Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation has been one of the most successful events in the Bayou City, raising millions of dollars for March of Dimes. With the Wednesday night reveal of the 2024 honorees, PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion revisited one of the original members of that inaugural class — Linda McReynolds.

Jenny Elkins, Linda McReynolds, Judy Tate
Taking up the cause for the Salvation Army over the holidays — Jenny Elkins, Linda McReynolds, Judy Tate. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Since that initial Houston Best Dressed honor, the ever-stylish McReynolds has continued her good works through the decades. She’s dedicated her free time to improving the lives of less fortunate Houstonians via the Salvation Army and supporting Rice University, her husband Dr. Walter McReynolds’ alma mater, and numerous other worthy nonprofits.

Correcting an inadvertent oversight in the interim years, PaperCity announced that McReynolds is one of three Houstonians who will now enter the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Hall of Fame.

2024 Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees Sippi Khurana, Brigitte Kalai at the Zadok at a charity luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)
2024 Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees Sippi Khurana, Brigitte Kalai at the Zadok at a charity luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Joining her in the coveted Hall of Fame ranks are two powerhouse philanthropists and community leaders — Brigitte Kalai and Dr. Sippi Khurana. Both have made their mark across Houston and internationally. Khurana is a member of the prestigious International Council of UNICEF and led the New York UNICEF gala in November to $4 million in proceeds. Kalai is an avid supporter of the Egyptian National Orchestra and other international interests as well as numerous local nonprofits.

The 2024 ranks include four women who are making their second appearance on the list — Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Melissa Juneau, Heidi Smith and Stephanie Tsuru. Newcomers to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed coterie are Stephanie Fleck, Stacey Lindseth and Lyndsey Zorich.

2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees Lyndsey Zorich and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl chairing A Couture Cause

The honorees were introduced during a champagne reception in the couture salon of Neiman Marcus where the program included Neiman Marcus general manager Kathy Leigh, March of Dimes senior executive director Jenn Torres, representing the luncheon presenting sponsor Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital Anne Neesom, and this writer, who introduced the honorees.

Also introduced at the event were luncheon chairs Jennifer Allison, Melissa Juneau and Jordan Seff, and raffle chairs Vanessa Ames, Whitney Kuhn Lawson and Melissa Sugulas.

Jordan Seff and Jennifer Allison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison, along with Melissa Juneau, chair the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Houston Best Dressed luncheon will be held at the Post Oak Hotel on Tuesday, September 27, with Adam Lippes as guest designer. Stay tuned to PaperCity for additional pictures, stories and more fun from the big announcement party.

