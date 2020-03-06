Inside an Elegant Evening at The Joule Benefiting the Aging Mind Foundation

Since its inception less than a decade ago, the Aging Mind Foundation has raised more than $2.5 million to fund high-quality medical research focused on finding the cause of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease — the only leading cause of death on the rise, currently affecting more than five million Americans. Not included in that number are the millions of sons, daughters, spouses, grandchildren, friends, and caregivers whose lives are impacted immeasurably by the diagnosis of a loved one. Of the generous, compassionate, and elegantly dressed group of Dallasites seated in the Joule hotel’s Mosaic ballroom for the organization’s sixth annual fundraising gala, many count themselves part of that ever-growing group. Their resilience, hope, and dedication to a future without this disease is an inspiration.

Among them were the evening’s co-chairs, the ever-effervescent Jo Marie Lilly and John Clutts, honorary chairs Lynda and Chris Ludeman, and, of course, this year’s esteemed honorees Cookie and Dan Owen, who were in attendance along with multiple generations of proud family members. After a touching video tribute to Cookie — an Audrey Hepburn doppelganger who has built a longstanding legacy as a loving matriarch and dedicated community member — she and her husband Dan received a standing ovation.

Patrick Egan, Jennifer Jorgensen, J.C.B., Geoff Telfer

Before getting to the live auction, anticipated annually for its one-of-a-kind experience packages (most of which are curated through generous donations of the group’s discerning supporters), the group was treated to a jazzy live performance by Ginny Mac, Paul Metzgere, Brandon Lusk, and Johnny Reno. Dinner began with a cauliflower-celery root velouté with toasted marcona almonds and crispy pancetta followed by an entrée of grilled New York strip loin and spinach fluff soufflé. For dessert: toasted coconut and almond financier with green tea cremeux and blueberries.

Alexis Small, Dr. Scott Small

All proceeds from the evening went to this year’s beneficiary: the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Columbia University Medical School. The funding will be put to use under the leadership of the center’s director Dr. Scott Small, who was in attendance along with his wife Alexis. During bidding for one of the live auction packages — a five-night New England getaway during the Tanglewood Learning Institute Film Weekend and summer music festival — Alexis jumped up and offered a private visit to the Small family farm, complete with a special introduction to its resident goats.

Following the seated dinner and live auction, guests took the elevators up to the Joule’s rooftop terrace for a “Top of Mind” after party complete with live music, dancing, and desserts.

PC Seen: Aging Mind Foundation founder Laree Hulshoff; auction co-chair Ashley Tatum; underwriting co-chairs Marena Gault, Stacy Nutkis, and Cara Owens; entertainment co-chair Julie Tregoning; Barbara and Don Daseke, Nancy Shutt, Philip Henderson, Sterling May, Ann and Don Short, Kitty and Alex Singh, Barbara and Steve Durham, Jennifer and John Kiker, Jessica and Michael Craycraft, Leslie and Bradley Napper, Kyle Webster, Tara Richard, Alexis and Scott Small, Randy Kendrick, Zach Hess, Patrick Egan, Jennifer Jorgenson, Lisa Shardon and Angelo DeFilippo, Kathryn and Brian Stoffers, Tia Wynne, and Jonika Nix.