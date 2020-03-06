braeden knight
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston and Dallas’ Elite Bartenders to Take on The Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience

Bourbon, Bar Stars and Charity Will Make for Special Cocktail Nights Like Few Others

BY // 03.06.20
Woodford Reserve, Manhattans and some of the best bartenders in Houston and Dallas: That is definitely a recipe for delicious success. Throw in curated bites from some outstanding local restaurants and support for community charities, and you get must-attend events in both Houston and Dallas

The”World’s Finest Bourbon” and PaperCity are putting on the The Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience — on Thursday, March 26 in Houston, and on Wednesday, April 1 in Dallas — where mixologists will put their special spins on the classic cocktail (rye whiskey, sweet vermouth and bitters) and take the libation to another level. The only ingredient the bartenders must use in their drinks is Woodford Reserve, so expect some surprises.

Life HTX will host The Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience in Houston on March 26.
The Empire Room is the site of the Dallas Experience.

Woodford Reserve needs no introduction, at least to whiskey lovers, but in case you need a refresher, here are a few details worth knowing:

— Bourbon was first made on the site where the current Woodford Reserve Distillery stands in 1812.
— The distillery’s main structure was built in 1836 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
— Chris Morris and Elizabeth McCall are the Woodford Reserve distillers.
— More than 200 flavor notes can be detected in a bottle of Woodford Reserve’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Here are your Houston bartenders: Pricilla Gonzales – Houston Watch Co.; Lynn Miano – Poison Girl; Noel Martin – Rosewater and Peter Nolan – Doris Metropolitan.

In Dallas, these mixologists will be pouring on the big night: Braedan Knight – The Usual; David Jennings – Hide; Fern Orozco – Thompson’s Bookstore and Jonathan Wise – Atwater Alley.

In each city, the winning bartender’s charity will receive an advertising package worth $10,000, so not only will you drink some inventive Manhattans and savor delicious food, you’ll get the satisfaction of feeling good about yourself in the process. The winning bartender will be chosen by a crowd vote at both the Houston and Dallas events — so come ready with your discerning opinions.

Here are the charities the bartenders have chosen to support: Houston – Bo’s Place; Second Servings; The Montrose Center and Rescued Pets Movement; Dallas – Bonton Farms; Brain Injury Network of Dallas; Cafe Momentum; North Texas Food Bank and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

For more details, and to purchase tickets, click here. This is rare chance to taste some special drinks while supporting bar community superstars in your city.

Drink up — to do good.

