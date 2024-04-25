Houston’s Spookiest Ball Brings Hitchcock Into Play With Eerie Birds and Black-Tie Surprises — A Pure Alley Theatre Delight
With Decor to Die ForBY Shelby Hodge // 04.25.24
Deliciously eerie decor combined with black-tie enthusiasm — that was the essence of the annual Alley Ball themed “Dial H for Hitchcock.” The dark theme saluted the Houston theater company’s upcoming production of Alfred Hitchcock’s Dial M for Murder.
And for that The Events Company dressed the Post Oak Hotel ballroom in convincing murals from some of Hitchcock’s greatest hits.
Consider the creepy backdrop to the stage — scores of black birds menacing lined up on playground equipment, a la The Birds. The convincing decor included a Psycho Bates Motel backdrop and the larger than life image of Cary Grant on the run in North by Northwest. Table centerpieces recalling these Hitchcock movies, as well as Rear Window and Dial M for Murder, startled many of the Alley Ball’s 420 attendees.
Spellbinding florals from The Events Company’s Walker Chancey added to the mystery fun. The Vertigo designed dance floor served as a further nod to the theme. Oh what fun!
Alley Theatre Theatrics
Alley Theatre Resident Acting Company members added to the fun with a humorously macabre skit that included a murder. Applause, applause for Elizabeth Bunch, Dylan Godwin and David Rainey, who played iconic characters from The Birds, Psycho and Rear Window, and Chris Salazar, who portrayed Hitchcock.
Salazar kicked off the program with his portrayal of the master delivering the familiar Alfred Hitchcock Presents introduction with an Alley Ball bent.
Angela and Craig Jarchow chaired the evening that raised more than $1.2 million for the Alley’s artistic and educational and community engagement initiatives. They were joined in the program by Alley managing director Dean Gladden and artistic director Rob Melrose.
Alley board president Craig Jarchow did the honors of introducing and praising gala honorees Connie and Roger Plank, two of the theater’s most devoted patrons. Not only did Roger Plank co-chair the $53.5 million Extended Engagement Capital Campaign facilitating the Alley Theatre’s comprehensive renovation and modernization, he has also served as board president and chair — and currently serves on the executive committee.
After sharing their thanks for the honor and their passion for the theater and its art form, the Planks were rewarded with a standing ovation.
Dancing to the sounds of The Big Beyond ensued until after midnight.
PC Seen: Curtis Huff and Lori Gallagher, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Kathryn Ketelsen, Richard and Masha Lunam, Beth Madison, Kevin and Stephanie Yankowsky, Rob and Nicole Thornton, Oscar Brown and Sarah Morgan, Valerie Jalufka, Greg and Loren Hill, Stephen and Donna Greenlee, Michele Verma, Joel Glover and Julie Stephenseng, Robert and Debra Penshorn, Scotty and Kathleen Reynolds, Jill and Allyn Risley, Bruce and Laura Miller, Greg and Courtney Determann, Sidney Faust, and Diane and Harry Gendel.