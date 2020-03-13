Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Carmen Mach, Melanie Rothwell, Julia Goytia, Mignon Gill. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Dean Gladden, Steve Raben, Downey Bridgwater and Butch Mach. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Dalton Bone, David Ulsh, Dylan Godwin, Brandon Weinbrenner. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Mike Sellers, Clay Shock, Vance Petrenella and Houston Radcliff. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Dean Gladden, Steve Raben, Jesse Marion. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Philip Armes, Jon Olson, Colter Lewis. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Downey Bridgwater and Tim McGinty. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alley Theatre Sporting Clays Carmen and Butch Mach. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Carmen Mach, Melanie Rothwell, Julia Goytia, Mignon Gill

Dean Gladden, Steve Raben, Downey Bridgwater, Butch Mach

Dalton Bone, David Ulsh, Dylan Godwin, Brandon Weinbrenner

Mike Sellers, Clay Shock, Vance Petrenella, Houston Radcliff

Dean Gladden, Steve Raben, Jesse Marion.

Philip Armes, Jon Olson, Colter Lewis.

Downey Bridgwater, Tim McGinty

Carmen & Butch Mach

Society / The Seen

Shooting to Make a Difference — This Sporting Clays Tournament Creates Major Noise for the Alley

Hitting the Fundraising Target

BY // 03.12.20
What: Alley Theatre 2020 Sporting Clays Competition

Where: Greater Houston Sports Club

PC Moment: Twenty-seven teams with a total of more than 100 shooting participants made for literally a bang up afternoon of sporting clays competition and flurry events that raised $150,000 for the Alley Theatre’s Education and Community Engagement Programs.

It was a big day for the Carmen and Butch Mach family as Butch was honoree along with Steve Raben and Phil John. Further, Butch Mach’s team won first place in the Sporting Clays competition while the Alliance Printing team earned honors as the first place Flurry team. And the Female High Over All honors went to Carman Mach while Clay Shock was named male HOA winner.

Applause, applause again for Carmen Mach, who as the highest scoring female in the Mixology contest, was winner of a set of three bangle bracelets from Bullet Girl jewelry. Equal plaudits go to Mike Sellers, who as high scorer in the men’s competition, won a custom pair of boots from Republic Boot Company.

The day began with a buffet lunch provided by Devour Catering, continued with the shooting and then ended with cocktails and presentation of the awards.

Taking bows as chairs of the event were Trent Tellepsen, Jesse Marion, Sam Rizzo and Mary Elizabeth Wise Sand. Returning home that evening as a very happy shooter was Gerard Heart, who won the raffle prize of an all-inclusive Dove Hunt trip for four to Cordoba, Argentina.

PC Seen: Scotty Arnoldy, Downey Bridgwater, Mike Sellers, Dan Hanchera, Dale Kornegay, Alex Judan, Parker Meeks, Mignon Gill, Julia Goytia, Melanie Rothwell, Steve Greenlee, Sam Conners, Colter Lewis, Marvin Conrad, Bass Wallace, and Alley Theatre managing director Dean Gladden.

