One of the Inaugural Innovators in Design Awards recognizing new and established female artists in the Dallas community: Sharon Lee Clark. (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Best Big Over the Top Texas Hat: "Everything is Bigger in Texas!" Winner: Dr. Linda Burk; Judge: Barbara Bigham, Philanthropist (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

Beth Stark, one of the group of the winners for Best Group Hats: "Dallas Dynasty" (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

Calvert Collins and Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

Some of the featured artists, winners of the Innovators of Design Awards: Kallie Hauschild, Addison Sloane, Diana Brosseau (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

Some of the team of the winners of the Group Hat Category Best Group Hats: "Dallas Dynasty" Dallas Arboretum. Tanya Zielinski, Debbie McKeever, Beth Stark, Laura Holden, Kelly De Kort (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

WHAT: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, sponsored by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Funds raised assist with the development, growth, and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden at the Dallas Arboretum. The event included a champagne reception and hat judging, concluding with afternoon tea and a fashion show.

WHERE: The Dallas Arboretum

THE SCENE: It was a floral frenzy as guests spilled into the main entrance of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, with an extra pep in their high-heeled step. Every flower imaginable could be spotted affixed to a hat or fascinator. Champagne poured generously as tea party-goers bounced back and forth between the auction tables, snagging a glance at everyone’s headwear and exchanging hellos. Finally, the beloved annual event, the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party was back in seemingly full swing.

In parallel with this year’s theme (simply “Dallas”), our city’s most treasured icons battled for attention from the judges — and the guests. For the past three-plus decades and beyond, attendees have gotten more and more over-the-top with their hat presentation at this marquee event. Key attendees this year included honorary chair Laurie Sands Harrison, event chair Claire Catrino, and celebrity designerr Tanya Taylor. Representing the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden was its President, Lisa Loy Laughlin.

Other key standouts include this year’s winners of the multi-categorized hat competition.

Best Use of Botanical Components: “Bluebonnets”

Judge: Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum CEO.

Winners: It’s a tie: Marena Gault and Elizabeth Smith.

Most True to Theme: “Flying Horse”

Judge: Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President and CEO, Dallas Symphony Association.

Winner: Prashe Shah

Best Big Over-the-Top Texas Hat: “Everything is Bigger in Texas!”

Judge: Barbara Bigham, Philanthropist.

Winner: Dr. Linda Burk

Best Fascinator: “Uptown Girl”

Judge: Vanessa Logan, Executive Director, Texas Ballet Theater

Winner: Venise Stuart

Best Group Hats: “Dallas Dynasty”

Judge: Amy Hofland, Executive Director, Crow Museum of Asian Art

Winner: “Debbie at Table 50.” Theme: Dallas Arboretum.

People’s Choice Award: “Deep in the Hat of Texas”

Judge: Chosen by the people. Awarded by Lisa Loy Laughlin, President, Women’s Council, and Claire Catrino, Chair, Mad Hatter’s Tea.

Winner: Robert Wilson

Best in Show: “Don’t Mess with Dallas”

Judge: Tanya Taylor, Featured Celebrity Designer

Winners: Sharla Bush and Terry Irby

The event culminated with a luncheon and European-style fashion show, produced by Jan Strimple Productions and Tootsies. A special scene featured looks from celebrity designer Tanya Taylor, who flew in from New York, exclusively for the event.

For more information on all events affiliated with the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, visit here.