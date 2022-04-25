Danny Campbell Photography-77
Danny Campbell Photography-1
Danny Campbell Photography-40
Danny Campbell Photography-145
Danny Campbell Photography-147
TGP_8830
TGP_8839
TGP_8874
WPS_0131
01
33

Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

02
33

Some of the team of the winners of the Group Hat Category Best Group Hats: "Dallas Dynasty" Dallas Arboretum. Tanya Zielinski, Debbie McKeever, Beth Stark, Laura Holden, Kelly De Kort (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

03
33

Lisa Loy Laughlin, President, Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden; Claire Catrino, Chair, Mad Hatter’s Tea (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

04
33

Robert Wilson, Winner: People’s Choice Award: "Deep in the Hat of Texas" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

05
33

Mad Hatter's Tea Party 2022 Judges Tanya Taylor, Amy Hofland, Barbara Bigham, Kim Noltemy, Mary Brinegar, and Vanessa Logan (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

06
33

Katie Kennemer (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

07
33

Piper Young, Marjan Wolford (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

08
33

Jennifer Cocco (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

09
33

Some of the featured artists, winners of the Innovators of Design Awards: Kallie Hauschild, Addison Sloane, Diana Brosseau (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

10
33

Kim Matthews (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

11
33

Barbara Durham, innovator of Design Awards honoree (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

12
33

Best Use of Botanical Components: "Bluebonnets" it’s-a- tie winners: Elizabeth Smith; Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum CEO, Judge; Marena Gault (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

13
33

Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

14
33

Calvert Collins and Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

15
33

Beth Stark, one of the group of the winners for Best Group Hats: "Dallas Dynasty" (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

16
33

Jen Gleaton, Piper Young (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

17
33

Ladies from Lady Primrose: Michelle Balaz, Violet Lane; Kathy Cothrum (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

18
33

Best Big Over the Top Texas Hat: "Everything is Bigger in Texas!" Winner: Dr. Linda Burk; Judge: Barbara Bigham, Philanthropist (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

19
33

Best Fascinator: "Uptown Girl" Judge: Vanessa Logan, Executive Director, Texas Ballet Theater; Winner: Venise Stuart (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

20
33

Best in Show: "Don’t Mess with Dallas" It’s-a-Tie Winner Terry Irby; Judge: Tanya Taylor, Featured Celebrity Designer; winner Sharla Bush (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

21
33

Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

22
33

Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

23
33

Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

24
33

Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

25
33

Colby Baer, Niki Turner (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

26
33

Anna Tressler, Akhil Reddy, Katy Anderson (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

27
33

Hors d’oeuvres (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

28
33

Laurie Sands Harrison, Honorary Chair (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

29
33

Laurie Sands Harrison’s hat close-up shows a photo of her mom and Dallas icon, Caroline Rose Hunt. (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

30
33

Dustin Holcomb, Nerissa von Helpenstill, TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

31
33

Best-Big-Over-the-Top Texas Hat: "Everything is Bigger in Texas!" Winner: Dr. Linda Burk (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

32
33

Suzanne Millet, Amanda Hill (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

33
33

One of the Inaugural Innovators in Design Awards recognizing new and established female artists in the Dallas community: Sharon Lee Clark. (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Danny Campbell Photography-77
Danny Campbell Photography-1
Danny Campbell Photography-40
Danny Campbell Photography-145
Danny Campbell Photography-147
TGP_8830
TGP_8839
TGP_8874
WPS_0131
The Seen / Fashion

The Most Over-The-Top Tea Party in Dallas —  Inside Mad Hatter’s Extravagant Return

All the Winners of the Texas-Sized Fashion Event

BY // 04.25.22
Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Some of the team of the winners of the Group Hat Category Best Group Hats: "Dallas Dynasty" Dallas Arboretum. Tanya Zielinski, Debbie McKeever, Beth Stark, Laura Holden, Kelly De Kort (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Lisa Loy Laughlin, President, Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden; Claire Catrino, Chair, Mad Hatter’s Tea (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Robert Wilson, Winner: People’s Choice Award: "Deep in the Hat of Texas" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Mad Hatter's Tea Party 2022 Judges Tanya Taylor, Amy Hofland, Barbara Bigham, Kim Noltemy, Mary Brinegar, and Vanessa Logan (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Katie Kennemer (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Piper Young, Marjan Wolford (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Jennifer Cocco (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Some of the featured artists, winners of the Innovators of Design Awards: Kallie Hauschild, Addison Sloane, Diana Brosseau (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Kim Matthews (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Barbara Durham, innovator of Design Awards honoree (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Best Use of Botanical Components: "Bluebonnets" it’s-a- tie winners: Elizabeth Smith; Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum CEO, Judge; Marena Gault (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Calvert Collins and Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)
Beth Stark, one of the group of the winners for Best Group Hats: "Dallas Dynasty" (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Jen Gleaton, Piper Young (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Ladies from Lady Primrose: Michelle Balaz, Violet Lane; Kathy Cothrum (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Best Big Over the Top Texas Hat: "Everything is Bigger in Texas!" Winner: Dr. Linda Burk; Judge: Barbara Bigham, Philanthropist (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Best Fascinator: "Uptown Girl" Judge: Vanessa Logan, Executive Director, Texas Ballet Theater; Winner: Venise Stuart (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Best in Show: "Don’t Mess with Dallas" It’s-a-Tie Winner Terry Irby; Judge: Tanya Taylor, Featured Celebrity Designer; winner Sharla Bush (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)
Colby Baer, Niki Turner (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Anna Tressler, Akhil Reddy, Katy Anderson (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Hors d’oeuvres (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Laurie Sands Harrison, Honorary Chair (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Laurie Sands Harrison’s hat close-up shows a photo of her mom and Dallas icon, Caroline Rose Hunt. (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Dustin Holcomb, Nerissa von Helpenstill, TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Best-Big-Over-the-Top Texas Hat: "Everything is Bigger in Texas!" Winner: Dr. Linda Burk (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Suzanne Millet, Amanda Hill (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
One of the Inaugural Innovators in Design Awards recognizing new and established female artists in the Dallas community: Sharon Lee Clark. (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
1
33

Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

2
33

Some of the team of the winners of the Group Hat Category Best Group Hats: "Dallas Dynasty" Dallas Arboretum. Tanya Zielinski, Debbie McKeever, Beth Stark, Laura Holden, Kelly De Kort (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

3
33

Lisa Loy Laughlin, President, Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden; Claire Catrino, Chair, Mad Hatter’s Tea (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

4
33

Robert Wilson, Winner: People’s Choice Award: "Deep in the Hat of Texas" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

5
33

Mad Hatter's Tea Party 2022 Judges Tanya Taylor, Amy Hofland, Barbara Bigham, Kim Noltemy, Mary Brinegar, and Vanessa Logan (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

6
33

Katie Kennemer (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

7
33

Piper Young, Marjan Wolford (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

8
33

Jennifer Cocco (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

9
33

Some of the featured artists, winners of the Innovators of Design Awards: Kallie Hauschild, Addison Sloane, Diana Brosseau (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

10
33

Kim Matthews (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

11
33

Barbara Durham, innovator of Design Awards honoree (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

12
33

Best Use of Botanical Components: "Bluebonnets" it’s-a- tie winners: Elizabeth Smith; Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum CEO, Judge; Marena Gault (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

13
33

Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

14
33

Calvert Collins and Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse" (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

15
33

Beth Stark, one of the group of the winners for Best Group Hats: "Dallas Dynasty" (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

16
33

Jen Gleaton, Piper Young (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

17
33

Ladies from Lady Primrose: Michelle Balaz, Violet Lane; Kathy Cothrum (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

18
33

Best Big Over the Top Texas Hat: "Everything is Bigger in Texas!" Winner: Dr. Linda Burk; Judge: Barbara Bigham, Philanthropist (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

19
33

Best Fascinator: "Uptown Girl" Judge: Vanessa Logan, Executive Director, Texas Ballet Theater; Winner: Venise Stuart (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

20
33

Best in Show: "Don’t Mess with Dallas" It’s-a-Tie Winner Terry Irby; Judge: Tanya Taylor, Featured Celebrity Designer; winner Sharla Bush (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

21
33

Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

22
33

Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

23
33

Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

24
33

Fashions from TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

25
33

Colby Baer, Niki Turner (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

26
33

Anna Tressler, Akhil Reddy, Katy Anderson (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

27
33

Hors d’oeuvres (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

28
33

Laurie Sands Harrison, Honorary Chair (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

29
33

Laurie Sands Harrison’s hat close-up shows a photo of her mom and Dallas icon, Caroline Rose Hunt. (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

30
33

Dustin Holcomb, Nerissa von Helpenstill, TOOTSIES (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

31
33

Best-Big-Over-the-Top Texas Hat: "Everything is Bigger in Texas!" Winner: Dr. Linda Burk (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

32
33

Suzanne Millet, Amanda Hill (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

33
33

One of the Inaugural Innovators in Design Awards recognizing new and established female artists in the Dallas community: Sharon Lee Clark. (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

WHAT: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, sponsored by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Funds raised assist with the development, growth, and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden at the Dallas Arboretum. The event included a champagne reception and hat judging, concluding with afternoon tea and a fashion show.

WHERE: The Dallas Arboretum

THE SCENE: It was a floral frenzy as guests spilled into the main entrance of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, with an extra pep in their high-heeled step. Every flower imaginable could be spotted affixed to a hat or fascinator. Champagne poured generously as tea party-goers bounced back and forth between the auction tables, snagging a glance at everyone’s headwear and exchanging hellos. Finally, the beloved annual event, the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party was back in seemingly full swing. 

In parallel with this year’s theme (simply “Dallas”), our city’s most treasured icons battled for attention from the judges — and the guests. For the past three-plus decades and beyond, attendees have gotten more and more over-the-top with their hat presentation at this marquee event. Key attendees this year included honorary chair Laurie Sands Harrison, event chair Claire Catrino, and celebrity designerr Tanya Taylor. Representing the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden was its President, Lisa Loy Laughlin.

Other key standouts include this year’s winners of the multi-categorized hat competition.

Best Use of Botanical Components: “Bluebonnets” it’s-a- tie winners: Elizabeth Smith; Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum CEO, Judge; Marena Gault (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

Best Use of Botanical Components: “Bluebonnets”

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2

Judge: Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum CEO. 

Winners: It’s a tie: Marena Gault and Elizabeth Smith. 

 

Prashe Shah, Winner of Most True to Theme: “Flying Horse” (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

Most True to Theme: “Flying Horse”

Judge: Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President and CEO, Dallas Symphony Association. 

Winner: Prashe Shah

 

Best-Big-Over-the-Top Texas Hat: “Everything is Bigger in Texas!” Winner: Dr. Linda Burk (photo courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Best Big Over-the-Top Texas Hat: “Everything is Bigger in Texas!”

Judge: Barbara Bigham, Philanthropist.

Winner: Dr. Linda Burk

 

Best Fascinator: “Uptown Girl” Judge: Vanessa Logan, Executive Director, Texas Ballet Theater; Winner: Venise Stuart (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

 Best Fascinator: “Uptown Girl”

Judge: Vanessa Logan, Executive Director, Texas Ballet Theater

Winner: Venise Stuart

 

Some of the team of the winners of the Group Hat Category Best Group Hats: “Dallas Dynasty” Dallas Arboretum. Tanya Zielinski, Debbie McKeever, Beth Stark, Laura Holden, Kelly De Kort (photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

 Best Group Hats: “Dallas Dynasty”

Judge: Amy Hofland, Executive Director, Crow Museum of Asian Art

Winner: “Debbie at Table 50.” Theme: Dallas Arboretum. 

 

Robert Wilson, Winner: People’s Choice Award: “Deep in the Hat of Texas”
(photo courtesy Danny Campbell)

 People’s Choice Award: “Deep in the Hat of Texas”

Judge: Chosen by the people. Awarded by Lisa Loy Laughlin, President, Women’s Council, and Claire Catrino, Chair, Mad Hatter’s Tea. 

Winner: Robert Wilson

 

Best in Show: “Don’t Mess with Dallas” It’s-a-Tie Winner Terry Irby; Judge: Tanya Taylor, Featured Celebrity Designer; winner Sharla Bush (photo courtesy Thomas Garza)

 Best in Show: “Don’t Mess with Dallas”

Judge: Tanya Taylor, Featured Celebrity Designer

Winners: Sharla Bush and Terry Irby

 

The event culminated with a luncheon and European-style fashion show, produced by Jan Strimple Productions and Tootsies. A special scene featured looks from celebrity designer Tanya Taylor, who flew in from New York, exclusively for the event. 

For more information on all events affiliated with the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, visit here

Danny Campbell Photography-77
Danny Campbell Photography-1
Danny Campbell Photography-40
Danny Campbell Photography-145
Danny Campbell Photography-147
TGP_8830
TGP_8839
TGP_8874
WPS_0131

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
251 Piney Point Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X