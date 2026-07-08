Your PaperCity Account
Society / Hot Ticket

amfAR Dallas to Honor Charlize Theron With Award of Inspiration — A PaperCity Exclusive

The Second Annual Black Tie Gala Promises Star Power

By //

1/0
amfAR announced that it will honor Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron with the Award of Inspiration at its second annual Dallas benefit this fall. (Photo by Paola Kudacki)

amfAR announced that it will honor Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron with the Award of Inspiration at its second annual Dallas benefit this fall. (Photo by Paola Kudacki)

2025's inaugural amfAR Dallas benefit delivered on its promise of a glamorous night for Dallas' charitable glitterati, with Hollywood star power in attendance, too. (Courtesy amfAR)

2025's inaugural amfAR Dallas benefit delivered on its promise of a glamorous night for Dallas' charitable glitterati, with Hollywood star power in attendance, too. (Courtesy amfAR)

Currently galavanting the globe on the international press tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, one Oscar winner will soon add a stop in Dallas to her enviable itinerary.

In a PaperCity exclusive, amfAR announced that it will honor Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron with the Award of Inspiration at its second annual Dallas benefit this fall. Kathleen and Scott Kirby return as hosts of the black-tie gala at their home on Saturday, October 24, with Theron expected to attend.

A keystone event for amfAR and its efforts to improve global health, amfAR Dallas raises critical funds for lifesaving HIV research. The gala follows in the enormous footsteps of the internationally lauded TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Gala that Cindy and Howard Rachofsky hosted for 25 years. The magnanimous event ended in 2024 after generating more than $66.5 million for groundbreaking medical research.

2025’s inaugural amfAR Dallas benefit delivered on its promise of a glamorous night for Dallas’ charitable glitterati, with Hollywood star power in attendance, too. (Courtesy amfAR)

2025’s inaugural amfAR Dallas benefit delivered on its promise of a glamorous night for Dallas’ charitable glitterati, with Hollywood star power in attendance, too. Celebrity guests in attendance included Nicole Kidman, who presented the Award of Inspiration to Fort Worth visionary and Landman creator Taylor Sheridan. Oh, and did we mention that icon Diana Ross performed and brought the house down? In total, the night succeeded in raising $3.1 million. Not too shabby for amfAR Dallas’ first rodeo!

This year’s Award of Inspiration recognizes Theron’s humanitarian work, which includes serving as a United Nations Messenger of Peace. In addition, Theron founded the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), which supports and empowers youth in Southern Africa by partnering with community-based organizations to support sexual and reproductive health, HIV prevention, and the fight against gender-based violence.

“Charlize Theron’s longstanding support of amfAR and HIV/AIDS care and prevention through her own foundation makes her an inspiration to us all,” says amfAR CEO Kyle Clifford. “We are grateful to her for her tireless work and are thrilled to be able to recognize her at our event in Dallas this year.” 

Tickets to amfAR Dallas on Saturday, October 24, begin at $2,500. 

Trending

  1. Storied Houston Hotel Named the No. 1 Resort In All Of Texas — Travel + Leisure Anoints The Houstonian
  2. New Cuban and Brazilian Sandwiches Hotspot Shakes Up Washington Avenue’s Restaurant Scene — Yuma Keeps It Cheeky
  3. Why Shangri-La Paris Is One of the City’s Most Iconic Luxury Hotels
  4. The Best Things To Do in Dallas This July — Must-Attend Dining Experiences Beyond the Pitch
  5. Houston’s Buzzy Art Fair Returns With a Bigger Lineup — Your Early Preview Of Untitled Art, Houston
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Elevate Confidence
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
1111 Clovis Rd
Timbergrove Manor
FOR SALE

1111 Clovis Rd
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Roland Bodden (504) 617-5810 Email Realtor
1111 Clovis Rd
10 Waverly Ct.
Museum District
FOR SALE

10 Waverly Ct.
Houston, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
10 Waverly Ct.
710 Pinehaven
Memorial Close-in
FOR SALE

710 Pinehaven
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Barbie Provada | Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Barbie Provada | Kristin Tillman (832) 428-8880 Email Realtor
710 Pinehaven
523 10th Street
Galveston | East End
FOR SALE

523 10th Street
Galveston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
523 10th Street
3036 Locke Lane
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

3036 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3036 Locke Lane
3711 University Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3711 University Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$3,175,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3711 University Blvd
201 Vanderpool Lane #130
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #130
Houston, TX

$839,000 Learn More about this property
Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Roland Bodden (504) 617-5810 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #130
1720 Milford
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1720 Milford
Houston, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Frances A. DuMay
This property is listed by: Mary Frances A. DuMay (713) 784-0577 Email Realtor
1720 Milford
2326 Bissonnet Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2326 Bissonnet Street
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2326 Bissonnet Street
Luxury Listings on the Market
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X