Dinosaurs and Opera Collide at This Unique Houston Gala — Ars Lyrica Keeps It Prehistoric and Musical

Soprano Camille Ortiz who performed at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Irena Witt, Liz Grimm & Jack Roth, Dr. Ellen Gritz &Milton Rosenau at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Linda Murray, Duke & C.C. Ensell at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Miya Shay, Gina Gaston at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Vivianna Jolie, Astley Blair at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Nick & Heidi Rockecharlie at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Ars Lyrica musicians and soprano Camille Ortiz perform among the prehistoric critters at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

JoDee Wright, Sixto Wagan at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Dr. Khady Guiro, Ashley Ondich at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Andrew Blocha, Diana Davis, Jano & John Kelley at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Ars Lyrica gala supporters seated for a concert in the Morian Hall of Paleontology at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Matthew Dirst and guests at the Ars Lyric gala held at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

The Ars Lyrica Houston Gala turned into one of the Bayou City’s truly unique fundraisers with an opera performance and dinner amid the dinosaurs in the Houston Museum of Natural Science Morian Hall of Paleontology.

But that was just the grand finale of a progressive evening that began with exploration of the fabulous displays in the Gems and Minerals exhibit at HMNS, where Ars Lyrica harpist Stacey Franklin performed. The journey continued on to the Cabinet of Curiosities for a cocktail reception where gala attendees were serenaded by Colin St. Martin on traverso flute and violin duets by Maria Lin and Kurt Johnson.

Next, it was on to dinner amid the prehistoric beasts in the paleontology hall where Tyrannosaurus Rex, Apatosaurus, Triceratops and other skeletal behemoths stood in silent observation of the evening. Spotlighting the talents of Ars Lyrica was the special performance of Handel arias by soprano Camille Ortiz and an ensemble of baroque musicians led by artistic director Matthew Dirst on the harpsichord.

This delightful evening of museum exploration and musical talents honored Connie Kwan-Wong and her daughters — 9-year-old Zoe and 6-year-old Elly. The ladies were recognized for their multi-generational philanthropy. Honors were presented by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, State Representative Gene Wu, Council member Carol McCutcheon and Ars Lyrica executive director Kinga Ferguson.

Kwan-Wong was further honored by close friends and fellow philanthropists Teresa Reading and Flora Choy, who in Kwan-Wong’s honor joined the Ars Lyrica Opera Circle, which requires a three-year sponsorship commitment towards Ars Lyrica’s biennial productions of Baroque opera. Proceeds from the evening support 20th anniversary season opera presentation of Handel’s Amadigi di Gaula, which is slated for May 24 and 25 in 2024.

PC Seen: Farida Abjani, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Drs. Elizabeth Grimm and Jack Roth, Dr. Ellen R. Gritz and Milton D. Rosenau, Jano and John Kelley, Linda C. Murray, Irena Witt, Kathryn and Brendan Godfrey, Sixto Wagan, Theresa and Peter Chang, Heidi and Nick Rockcharlie, Viviana Jolie and Astley Blair, and Sonja Bruzauskas and Houston Haymon.