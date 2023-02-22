NextGen Real Estate Sells a Dreamy, $7.5 Million Texas Ranch Like No Other — Get a Look Inside

The antique pull chain toilet is just one of the ranch's nods to old Texas.

Houston’s powerhouse real estate firm NextGen, led by industry mogul and visionary Julia Wang, just doesn’t quit. This time, they’ve announced one of their most astonishing transactions to date — the sale of 6957 FM 1361.

This ranch is nothing short of breathtaking and a true Texan dreamland. For $7.5 million by NextGen Director of Sales Christy Huckaby, the home is a short drive to some of Texas’ most desired destinations, including Round Top, Brenham, and College Station — making it the perfect location for a Texas-style getaway.

Named “The Pigpen Ranch,” the property is centered on more than 198 gorgeous rolling acres in Somerville and embodies all things Texas. The 7,100-square-foot single-story estate features seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, and sleeps more than 26 people. Needless to say, this ranch is the envy of all its new owners’ friends.

Huckaby possesses nearly three decades of experience in real estate. With more than $350 million in sales, she’s NextGen’s “go-to” farm and ranch specialist.

“Christy can sell with her eyes closed, walking backwards, and is absolutely amazing at her craft,” says Julia Wang, NextGen Real Estate founder. “Creating the most engaging/entertaining high production videos, she has had great success in target marketing farm and ranch properties all over Texas.”

A property like this one is deserving of an agent as experienced and successful as Huckaby. Every single room of this remarkable property has a different theme, with every inch thoughtfully designed to reflect the heart and soul of the seller. You truly won’t see another property like this one.

Room themes include a fishing camp room, a hunting cabin, a log cabin, a King Ranch wing, a gypsy room, and a basketball locker room. The media/game room was designed to mimic an 1800s saloon, with a powder bath that was recreated from a famous Texas hotel bathroom, complete with an antique pull chain toilet. Another half bath was designed to emulate an outhouse with a tin roof entry and a tin trough sink. Need we say more?

“It’s the Disneyland of Texas ranches, as it is a true adventure,” says Huckaby.

Within a moment’s glance at the property, it’s clear the ranch’s sellers spared no expense when it came to interior design, shopping through Round Top to find the perfect touches. And they were quite successful. Decor includes antique furniture that was turned into bathroom vanities, logs for the Log Cabin Room stemming from the historic Bastrop Texas fire (including char from the trees), tin for the family room’s tin roof ceilings from demolished Texas barns and reclaimed wood beams from a Wisconsin farm. Around every corner, new details are uncovered and each detail comes with its own story.

But it’s not just the inside of the property that transports you to another place and time. The resort-style pool remains true to the Texan theme, complete with endless rock waterfalls, slides, fire pits, rock climbing walls, and a rope swing that is reminiscent of roping into the Frio River. Talk about the perfect spot to entertain.

It’s not every day that a property like The Pigpen Ranch comes on the market. The ranch was previously listed with two big-box luxury brokerages but saw no success. So, what was the key to success for Huckaby and NextGen when selling this once-in-a-lifetime property?

It all comes back to NextGen’s unparalleled ability to mix digital with traditional real estate approaches and think outside the box. The firm focuses on social media exposure for its listings and Huckaby even filmed an HGTV show featuring unique Texas properties to promote the property. The firm also chartered a luxury bus to bring agents directly to the property and then held a Texas-themed broker open house, complete with performances from the Purple Moon Band from Houston and Texan barbecue brought in from Brenham. This led to the property going viral on social media.

The property’s buyers studied Huckaby’s listing videos and fell in love with the uniqueness of the interiors. In fact, they loved them so much that they inspired the buyers to decorate a barndominium on their current property, all inspired by The Pigpen Ranch.

Signed, sealed, and sold. We can’t wait to see what NextGen does next.

For a closer look at “The Pigpen Ranch,” click thru the photo gallery at the top of this story. To learn more about NextGen Real Estate and its very different approach, click here.