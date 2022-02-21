Houston’s Most Lavish Indian Restaurant, Luxe Fashion Houses and Stylish Ladies Make This Luncheon a Dream

Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
RWP_5815
RWP_5729
RWP_5768
RWP_5773
RWP_5819
RWP_5835
RWP_5759
RWP_5766
RWP_5830
RWP_5813
RWP_5838
RWP_5828
RWP_5798
IMG_5871
RWP_5751
IMG_5874
RWP_5754
IMG_5878
IMG_5862
RWP_5758
01
22

Rose Chen, Tiffany Le at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
22

Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

03
22

Duyen Nguyen, Nicole Rose, Pilar Blakely at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
22

Fabulous Fabergé jewels as tabletop decoration at Musaafer where The Galleria and PaperCity hosted a spring luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
22

Ana Zapala, Janice Huang at The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon at Musaafer

06
22

Lenore Prudhomme, Mary Frazier, Bonna Kol at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

07
22

Sushila Agrawal, Anita Gupta at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

08
22

Phoebe Tudor, Lynn Wyatt at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

09
22

Vibrant explosions of flowers filled Musaafer with the colors of spring during The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
22

Nanako Tingleaf, Jenni Rebecca Stephenson, Yoon Smith at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
22

Janae Tsai, Pamela Merhan, Rima Linville at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
22

Britney Sumpter, Gabrielle Simmons at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
22

Shely Hodge, Kathy Goossen, Dancie Ware at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
22

Foie gras cookies were among appetizers served at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
22

Jessica Bustillos, Kelly Anderson at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
22

Musaafer owners Mithu and Shammi Malik at The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon held in their restaurant

17
22

Galleria merchants including Akris and Bottega Veneta joined The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
22

Louboutin was among The Galleria merchants providing colorful pieces for decor at Musaafer. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

19
22

Galleria merchants including Montclair joined The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
22

Spices used in Musaafer dishes are flown in each month directly from India. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

21
22

The outrageously delicious Qubani dessert at Musaafer, served during The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

22
22

Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise and fashion presentations. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
RWP_5815
RWP_5729
RWP_5768
RWP_5773
RWP_5819
RWP_5835
RWP_5759
RWP_5766
RWP_5830
RWP_5813
RWP_5838
RWP_5828
RWP_5798
IMG_5871
RWP_5751
IMG_5874
RWP_5754
IMG_5878
IMG_5862
RWP_5758
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Most Lavish Indian Restaurant, Luxe Fashion Houses and Stylish Ladies Make This Luncheon a Dream

Previewing the Asia Society Texas Center's Tiger Ball

BY // 02.21.22
Rose Chen, Tiffany Le at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Duyen Nguyen, Nicole Rose, Pilar Blakely at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fabulous Fabergé jewels as tabletop decoration at Musaafer where The Galleria and PaperCity hosted a spring luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ana Zapala, Janice Huang at The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon at Musaafer
Lenore Prudhomme, Mary Frazier, Bonna Kol at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sushila Agrawal, Anita Gupta at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Phoebe Tudor, Lynn Wyatt at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Vibrant explosions of flowers filled Musaafer with the colors of spring during The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nanako Tingleaf, Jenni Rebecca Stephenson, Yoon Smith at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Janae Tsai, Pamela Merhan, Rima Linville at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Britney Sumpter, Gabrielle Simmons at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Shely Hodge, Kathy Goossen, Dancie Ware at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Foie gras cookies were among appetizers served at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jessica Bustillos, Kelly Anderson at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Musaafer owners Mithu and Shammi Malik at The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon held in their restaurant
Galleria merchants including Akris and Bottega Veneta joined The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Louboutin was among The Galleria merchants providing colorful pieces for decor at Musaafer. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Galleria merchants including Montclair joined The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Spices used in Musaafer dishes are flown in each month directly from India. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The outrageously delicious Qubani dessert at Musaafer, served during The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise and fashion presentations. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
22

Rose Chen, Tiffany Le at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
22

Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

3
22

Duyen Nguyen, Nicole Rose, Pilar Blakely at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
22

Fabulous Fabergé jewels as tabletop decoration at Musaafer where The Galleria and PaperCity hosted a spring luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
22

Ana Zapala, Janice Huang at The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon at Musaafer

6
22

Lenore Prudhomme, Mary Frazier, Bonna Kol at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

7
22

Sushila Agrawal, Anita Gupta at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

8
22

Phoebe Tudor, Lynn Wyatt at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

9
22

Vibrant explosions of flowers filled Musaafer with the colors of spring during The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
22

Nanako Tingleaf, Jenni Rebecca Stephenson, Yoon Smith at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
22

Janae Tsai, Pamela Merhan, Rima Linville at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
22

Britney Sumpter, Gabrielle Simmons at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
22

Shely Hodge, Kathy Goossen, Dancie Ware at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
22

Foie gras cookies were among appetizers served at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
22

Jessica Bustillos, Kelly Anderson at Musaafer for The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
22

Musaafer owners Mithu and Shammi Malik at The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon held in their restaurant

17
22

Galleria merchants including Akris and Bottega Veneta joined The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
22

Louboutin was among The Galleria merchants providing colorful pieces for decor at Musaafer. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

19
22

Galleria merchants including Montclair joined The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
22

Spices used in Musaafer dishes are flown in each month directly from India. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

21
22

The outrageously delicious Qubani dessert at Musaafer, served during The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luncheon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

22
22

Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise and fashion presentations. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

For those familiar with the grandeur of The Houston Galleria’s Indian restaurant Musaafer, it might be hard to imagine that the remarkable ambience could become even more glorious. But with the bountiful, vivd explosions of flowers and the stylish assembly of ladies attending The Galleria and PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon, the visuals were no less than sumptuous.

Asia Society Texas Center was celebrated with the lavish affair that spotlighted a number of The Galleria’s luxury houses including Akris, Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, Fabergé, The Webster and Montclair. Fashion presentations and table-top decor featured the best of these bests.

In welcoming guests The Galleria’s Chris Lane noted the very special coalition together on this day, “phenomenal retail, exceptional cuisine, and partnership with the Asia Society.”

Also joining in the brief welcome were Asia Society Texas Center executive director Bonna Kol and Tiger Ball co-chair Leigh Smith, who shared her enthusiasm for the March 11 black-tie gala. Smith and her husband, Reggie Smith, share the Tiger Ball chairmanship with Tripp Carter, whom she labeled “an awesome co-chair who knows everyone and knows how to get things done.” Carter was seated at the table with Asia Society force Nancy Allen, who will be honored at the ball along with Anne and Albert Chao. Rounding out that VIP table were 2021 honoree Sultana Mangalji, Tiffany Le and Dancie Ware.

RWP_5762
Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The 2022 gala will salute not one Asian country as has been tradition. Instead, it will be a Pan-Asian tribute. All national dress and ballgowns are welcome, but there is one fashion request. Wear red, darlings!

It is a particularly special evening as the ball will mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the celebrated Asia Society Texas Center building designed by acclaimed architect Yoshio Taniguchi.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

There were applause all around for Musaafer owners Mithu and Shammi Malik, the beautiful restaurant and the authentic multi-course Indian meal. Applause resounded also for Blooming Gallery, which was responsible for the beautiful florals.

PC Seen: Phoebe Tudor, Duyen Nguyen, Lynn Wyatt, Shawn Stephens, Leela Krishnamurthy, Rini Ziegler, Theresa Chang, Janae Tsai, Rose Chen, Sushila Agrawal, Monica Bickers, Pamela Merhan and Rima Linville.

Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
RWP_5815
RWP_5729
RWP_5768
RWP_5773
RWP_5819
RWP_5835
RWP_5759
RWP_5766
RWP_5830
RWP_5813
RWP_5838
RWP_5828
RWP_5798
IMG_5871
RWP_5751
IMG_5874
RWP_5754
IMG_5878
IMG_5862
RWP_5758

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
300 St Joseph Parkway #101
Midtown
FOR SALE

300 St Joseph Parkway #101
Houston, TX

$230,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Wills
This property is listed by: Jamie Wills (713) 299-4962 Email Realtor
300 St Joseph Parkway #101
6225 Ella Lee Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6225 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
6225 Ella Lee Lane
8843 Harness Creek Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8843 Harness Creek Lane
Houston, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
8843 Harness Creek Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X