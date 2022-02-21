Houston’s Most Lavish Indian Restaurant, Luxe Fashion Houses and Stylish Ladies Make This Luncheon a Dream

Spices used in Musaafer dishes are flown in each month directly from India. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Vibrant explosions of flowers filled Musaafer with the colors of spring during The Galleria/PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

For those familiar with the grandeur of The Houston Galleria’s Indian restaurant Musaafer, it might be hard to imagine that the remarkable ambience could become even more glorious. But with the bountiful, vivd explosions of flowers and the stylish assembly of ladies attending The Galleria and PaperCity Spring Luxe Luncheon, the visuals were no less than sumptuous.

Asia Society Texas Center was celebrated with the lavish affair that spotlighted a number of The Galleria’s luxury houses including Akris, Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, Fabergé, The Webster and Montclair. Fashion presentations and table-top decor featured the best of these bests.

In welcoming guests The Galleria’s Chris Lane noted the very special coalition together on this day, “phenomenal retail, exceptional cuisine, and partnership with the Asia Society.”

Also joining in the brief welcome were Asia Society Texas Center executive director Bonna Kol and Tiger Ball co-chair Leigh Smith, who shared her enthusiasm for the March 11 black-tie gala. Smith and her husband, Reggie Smith, share the Tiger Ball chairmanship with Tripp Carter, whom she labeled “an awesome co-chair who knows everyone and knows how to get things done.” Carter was seated at the table with Asia Society force Nancy Allen, who will be honored at the ball along with Anne and Albert Chao. Rounding out that VIP table were 2021 honoree Sultana Mangalji, Tiffany Le and Dancie Ware.

Galleria merchants joined the spring luncheon celebration of Asia Society Texas Center with merchandise displays and fashion presentations. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The 2022 gala will salute not one Asian country as has been tradition. Instead, it will be a Pan-Asian tribute. All national dress and ballgowns are welcome, but there is one fashion request. Wear red, darlings!

It is a particularly special evening as the ball will mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the celebrated Asia Society Texas Center building designed by acclaimed architect Yoshio Taniguchi.

There were applause all around for Musaafer owners Mithu and Shammi Malik, the beautiful restaurant and the authentic multi-course Indian meal. Applause resounded also for Blooming Gallery, which was responsible for the beautiful florals.

PC Seen: Phoebe Tudor, Duyen Nguyen, Lynn Wyatt, Shawn Stephens, Leela Krishnamurthy, Rini Ziegler, Theresa Chang, Janae Tsai, Rose Chen, Sushila Agrawal, Monica Bickers, Pamela Merhan and Rima Linville.