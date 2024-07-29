An Exclusive Aspen Mountain Club Elevates Memorial Hermann’s Fundraising to New Levels — Pushing Things Higher

What: Memorial Hermann Foundation’s “Elevated Connections”

Where: Aspen, Colorado

PC Moments: Two days of friend-raising and fundraising found more than 130 health care enthusiasts gathering for a program at an elevation of more than 11,000 feet at the AspenX Mountain Club first and then moving down to a mere 8,000 feet above sea level at the swank Hotel Jerome for brunch. Elevated, indeed.

First up, was the AspenX Mountain Club that saw attendees stepping off the Aspen gondola for the superb mountaintop views and the program. Anne Neeson, Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO, launched the program and introduced Dr. David Callender, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System.

From discussing school-based and neighborhood clinics and its well-known Memorial Hermann Life Flight, to the innovative new Health Education and Learning program at Nimitz High School in Aldine ISD, which fosters the next generation of health care professionals, Callender provided examples of how Memorial Hermann is working daily to improve the health of the Houston area community.

Next up, the affable Steve Trauber, chairman of the foundation program, encouraged the influential crowd to support the health systems’ various programs with generous contributions.

Hosting the gathering was an A-list of hosts that included Elizabeth and Will Galtney, Stephanie and Mark Hamilton, Melissa Juneau, Aimee and Wynne Snoots, Leticia and Steve Trauber, and Loraine and Scott Wegmann. While sampling an array of farm-to-table fare, everyone enjoyed the music of internationally known guitarist and composer Hunter Perrin.

The following day saw a stylish clutch gathered in the Hotel Jerome’s garden, which was decorated for the occasion as a Parisian cafe. Setting the stage was the flower-filled “HTX” backdrop and the breezy Parisian playlist by DJ Savy Fontana. Particularly popular was the champagne cart that featured cocktails almost too pretty to drink as they were adorned with delicate flowers. A barista offered a variety of coffee drinks. The brunch buffet completed the picture.

PC Seen: Amanda Boffone, Cheryl Byington, Julie Chen, Janet Clark, Virginia Clark, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Susan and Dick Hansen, Maria F. Rosique and Cesar Hernandez, Carol and Dick Hunton, Stacy and Jason Johnson, Denise Monteleone, Kim Padgett, Rachel and Thomas Regan, Elizabeth and James Watt, Codi and Matthew Wiener, and Yvonne and Scott Ziegler.