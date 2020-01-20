Astros Raise Record $2.6 Million at Diamond Dreams Gala With Help of Lionel Richie and a Birthday Boy

The crowd at the Diamond Dreams Gala could have danced all night long to Lionel Richie.

Lionel Richie wowed the crowd with favorites from the '60s, '70s and '80s.

At the onset of the Astros Foundation Diamond Dreams Gala, Twila Carter, Astros Foundation executive director, made it clear she had high expectations for the evening’s fundraising tally. Houston Astros owner Jim Crane heard Carter loud and clear, and on his birthday was the one giving gifts, putting up a trip to his Floridian golf club for a luxurious trip of golfing, fishing, spa treatments and Houston Astros baseball.

Crane’s impromptu addition to the live auction gave the fundraiser extra momentum, pushing the night to a record-breaking $2.6 million raised for New Hope Housing and the Astros Foundation. It also set the mood for an evening of flashback favorites by music superstar Lionel Richie.

Minute Maid Park was transformed for the “Diamond Dreams Gala,” with more than 1,400 guests taking over the covered field for the night. A massive “DISCO” sign greeted guests as they entered the stadium, making their way down to the field of tables. If you throw a party, they will, indeed come — even in the midst of a historic sign stealing scandal.

Before the live auction and concert, the focus was the mission of New Hope Housing, which provides life-stabilizing, affordable, permanent housing with support services for people on limited incomes.

“They do a great job, and it’s a great opportunity for low-income people to have a place to live,” Crane says.

The gala also benefitted the Astros Foundation which powers youth baseball and softball programs, plus military and childhood cancer awareness benefits.

No one sang “Happy Birthday” to Crane, but it was clear he was perfectly fine hearing Richie sing his hits instead. “It’s fun for us old people,” the 66-year-old Crane notes. “He’s a cool dude.”

Dressed in a sparkling orange jacket with “Hello” on the back, Richie’s charisma spread through the stadium like a fast ball.

From his solo hits to Commodores favorites, Richie charmed the crowd, that was more than happy to share the singing responsibilities with the legend. Richie closed his concert with “All Night Long,” leaving the crowd giddy with musical memories.

Now in its fifth year, the Diamond Dreams Gala presented by Chevron, surpassed previous year’s financial goals. Former Houston Astros Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell were met with applause when introduced, as were current players including Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve.