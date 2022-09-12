Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
01
27

Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Lance McCullers Jr. Make Dream Dinners Come True in This Very Fashionable Astros Party

Teaming Up to Make a Difference at Tootsies

BY // 09.12.22
Jose Altuve, Jim Crane, Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Tucker at the Houston Astros' Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Auctioneer Johnny Holloway, Orbit & the Astros' Julia Morales at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lance McCullers, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
TEACH CEO Alvin Abraham, Phyllis Williams at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica & Yordan Alvarez at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Whitney & Jim Crane at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Darryl & DeShana Blackburn at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David Hensley, Alex Rich at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dina Alsowayel & Tony Chase at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ryne & Katherine Ponick, Reagan & Alex Bregman at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
José & Nina Altuve at the Houston Astros' Team Up event at Tootsies
Tenenbaum's Alex Perkins, Tony Bradfield at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lance & Kara McCullers at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
José Urquidy & Estephania Duran at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Spencer & Clayton Harkness at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Josh Villerreal, Sarah Wilber, Victoria Osburn, Guy Bonner at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kyle Tucker & Samantha Scott at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lance McCullers at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anita Sehgal, Julia Morales at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sonia Soto, Jenna Lindley, Cheryl Boblitt at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tina Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tony Buzbee, Liz Buzbee at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Wyatt Hall & Ally Ehrman at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Phillip & Melissa Lepow at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Taylor Porter the puppy she adopted at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jim Crane, José Urquidy, Whitney Crane, Estefania Duran, Kara & Lance McCullers, Monica & Yordan Alvarez, Samantha Scott & Kyle Tucker at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
It was the dream team of dinners that contributed mightily to the bottom line of the Houston Astros “Team Up” event held at Tootsies. Try dinner at swank Turner’s with Kara and Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker. Times three. The evening for 10 plus the Astros stars with live music and restaurateur Ben Berg serving his namesake caviar sold three times for more than $10,000 each.

With Astros owner Jim Crane and wife Whitney attending along with Reagan and Alex Bregman, Monica and Yordan Alvarez, and Estefania and Jose Urquidy, local TV stations were on hand to capture this rare off-the-field public gathering of the Astros headliners. Add to the mix Paula Harris, senior veep of community affairs and executive director of the Astros Foundation.

Auctioneer Johnny Holloway, Orbit & the Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)

The cocktail evening raised more than $370,000, divided between McCullers’ interest in pet rescue, adoptions and shelters; Altuve’s support of The Sunshine Kids; and Tucker’s support of hospice through his namesake foundation.

Funds came not only from an appeal for each of the designated charities but also from silent and live auction items including that swell dinner party at Turner’s. Competitive bidding on portraits of the players by Skel (Jason Skeldon) added energy to the already pulsating scene.

Emcees Julia Morales, the Astros glam sidelines reporter, and auctioneer Johnny Holloway kept the evening moving once the throng of Astros fans, having enjoyed congenial interaction with the players, sat down for the program.

Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Of special interest to many of the guest was the Astros’ World Series trophy, which provided many Instagram opportunities. A photo op that even Tootsies owner Donna Lewis and creative director Fady Armanious  could not resist.

PC Seen: Monica and Joe Casiano, Tony Buzbee, Alex Perkins, Tony Bradfield, Shelli and Steve Lindley, Alvin Abraham, Phyllis Williams, Clayton and Spencer Harkness, Jennifer and Scott Allison, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Katherine and Ryne Ponick, Jenna Lindley, Cheryl Boblitt, Liz Buzbee, Ally Ehrman and Wyatt Hall, and Melissa and Phillip Lepow.

