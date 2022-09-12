Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Lance McCullers Jr. Make Dream Dinners Come True in This Very Fashionable Astros Party

Taylor Porter the puppy she adopted at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Auctioneer Johnny Holloway, Orbit & the Astros' Julia Morales at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)

It was the dream team of dinners that contributed mightily to the bottom line of the Houston Astros “Team Up” event held at Tootsies. Try dinner at swank Turner’s with Kara and Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker. Times three. The evening for 10 plus the Astros stars with live music and restaurateur Ben Berg serving his namesake caviar sold three times for more than $10,000 each.

With Astros owner Jim Crane and wife Whitney attending along with Reagan and Alex Bregman, Monica and Yordan Alvarez, and Estefania and Jose Urquidy, local TV stations were on hand to capture this rare off-the-field public gathering of the Astros headliners. Add to the mix Paula Harris, senior veep of community affairs and executive director of the Astros Foundation.

The cocktail evening raised more than $370,000, divided between McCullers’ interest in pet rescue, adoptions and shelters; Altuve’s support of The Sunshine Kids; and Tucker’s support of hospice through his namesake foundation.

Funds came not only from an appeal for each of the designated charities but also from silent and live auction items including that swell dinner party at Turner’s. Competitive bidding on portraits of the players by Skel (Jason Skeldon) added energy to the already pulsating scene.

Emcees Julia Morales, the Astros glam sidelines reporter, and auctioneer Johnny Holloway kept the evening moving once the throng of Astros fans, having enjoyed congenial interaction with the players, sat down for the program.

Of special interest to many of the guest was the Astros’ World Series trophy, which provided many Instagram opportunities. A photo op that even Tootsies owner Donna Lewis and creative director Fady Armanious could not resist.

PC Seen: Monica and Joe Casiano, Tony Buzbee, Alex Perkins, Tony Bradfield, Shelli and Steve Lindley, Alvin Abraham, Phyllis Williams, Clayton and Spencer Harkness, Jennifer and Scott Allison, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Katherine and Ryne Ponick, Jenna Lindley, Cheryl Boblitt, Liz Buzbee, Ally Ehrman and Wyatt Hall, and Melissa and Phillip Lepow.