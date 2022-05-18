The Astros’ Killer B’s, Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman and Craig Biggio, become Texas Children’s Dr. B’s with presentation of monogramed lab coats.
Society / Featured Parties

The Astros Killer B's Become Doctor B's For Texas Children's — Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman and Craig Biggio Come Together For a Special Night

Hanging With Some Baseball Legends

05.17.22
What: An Evening with Baseball Legends

Where: The Marriott Marquis

PC  Moment: It was a jolly good time when the Houston Astros’ Killer B’s — Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman and Craig Biggio — were on stage with KPRC Channel 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy as the highlight of the event organized to raise funds for and awareness of Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. In fact, McIlvoy conducted his 10 pm sports broadcast from the hotel thereby further showcasing the center.

In a nod to the night’s baseball theme, Texas Children’s Hospital patient Grant McTaggart launched the evening by “throwing the first pitch” to Texas Children’s board of trustees vice president Park Shaper, who served as emcee of the successful evening that raised $775,000 for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.

At the end of the program, The Killer B’s were presented with personally monogramed lab coats making them Dr. B’s for the night. Applause, applause from the 550 in attendance.

Former Astros manager Phil Garner and wife Carol served as honorary chairs while Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology advisory board members Julie Bergen and Kathy Zay co-chaired the event. Wells Fargo Regional Banking, represented by director Tom BeBesse, served as the  presenting sponsor.

PC Seen: Dr. Susan Blaney, director of the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center; Rachel Bagwell; Cara Berkman; Patty Biggio; Susan and Mike Holland;  Mary Eliza Shaper; Paige and Chip Zay, Emily Crosswell; Sydney Faust; Nancy and Jimmy Gordon; Glenda and Russell Gordy; Shelly and Brian Hendry; Cyvia Wolff; and Kathy Zay.

