Confetti Bombs, Heartfelt Messages and $1.5 Million Raised —Going Red For Women Becomes a Major Moment

Go Red for Women Celebration Confetti
Go Red Chair Liz Youngblood, Circle of Red Chair Laura Bhatia, Shop with Heart Card Chair Katherine Whaley
Panelists Dr. Coulter and Dr. Costello with emcee Sarah Pepper
Panelists Stephanie Tsuru and Natalia Egan
RoKi Design’s Kimberly Phipps-Nichol and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell
Alissa Blow and Kristi Schiller – Survivor
Encompass Health’s Dr. Roshni Durgam Celebrates the Featured Survivorcompa
2020 Chair Cindy Yeilding and daughter Tyler Donovan
Rosalyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Monitrice Malone
Reclaim Your Rhythm with DJ Blade
01
10

The American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel concludes with a confetti salute (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
10

Go Red for Women luncheon chair Liz Youngblood, Circle of Red chair Laura Bhatia, Shop with Heart Card chair Katherine Whaley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
10

Panelist Dr. Brianna Coutler, emcee Sarah Pepper, panelist Dr. Stephanie Coulter at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
10

Panelists Stephanie Tsuru, Natalia Egan at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
10

Roki Design's Kimberly Phipps-Nichol and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
10

Alissa Blow, Kristi Schiller at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

07
10

Encompass Health's Dr. Roshni Durgam at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

08
10

Tyler Donovan, Cindy Yeilding at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

09
10

Monitrice Malone, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
10

DJ Blade at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Go Red for Women Celebration Confetti
Go Red Chair Liz Youngblood, Circle of Red Chair Laura Bhatia, Shop with Heart Card Chair Katherine Whaley
Panelists Dr. Coulter and Dr. Costello with emcee Sarah Pepper
Panelists Stephanie Tsuru and Natalia Egan
RoKi Design’s Kimberly Phipps-Nichol and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell
Alissa Blow and Kristi Schiller – Survivor
Encompass Health’s Dr. Roshni Durgam Celebrates the Featured Survivorcompa
2020 Chair Cindy Yeilding and daughter Tyler Donovan
Rosalyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Monitrice Malone
Reclaim Your Rhythm with DJ Blade
Society / Featured Parties

Confetti Bombs, Heartfelt Messages and $1.5 Million Raised —Going Red For Women Becomes a Major Moment

A Truly, Upbeat Carnival Atmosphere For the American Heart Association

BY // 05.17.22
The American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel concludes with a confetti salute (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Go Red for Women luncheon chair Liz Youngblood, Circle of Red chair Laura Bhatia, Shop with Heart Card chair Katherine Whaley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Panelist Dr. Brianna Coutler, emcee Sarah Pepper, panelist Dr. Stephanie Coulter at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Panelists Stephanie Tsuru, Natalia Egan at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roki Design's Kimberly Phipps-Nichol and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alissa Blow, Kristi Schiller at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Encompass Health's Dr. Roshni Durgam at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tyler Donovan, Cindy Yeilding at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Monitrice Malone, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
DJ Blade at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
10

The American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel concludes with a confetti salute (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
10

Go Red for Women luncheon chair Liz Youngblood, Circle of Red chair Laura Bhatia, Shop with Heart Card chair Katherine Whaley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
10

Panelist Dr. Brianna Coutler, emcee Sarah Pepper, panelist Dr. Stephanie Coulter at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
10

Panelists Stephanie Tsuru, Natalia Egan at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
10

Roki Design's Kimberly Phipps-Nichol and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
10

Alissa Blow, Kristi Schiller at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

7
10

Encompass Health's Dr. Roshni Durgam at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

8
10

Tyler Donovan, Cindy Yeilding at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

9
10

Monitrice Malone, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
10

DJ Blade at the American Heart Association 'Go Red for Women' luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The lively carnival atmosphere in the lobby of the Post Oak Hotel was unexpected. But in the end it was a rightful celebration for the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women luncheon and campaign. Profusions of red and white balloons, two photo booths and DJ Blade blasting his upbeat tunes across the reception area were accompanied by stations in English and Spanish for blood pressure testing, Encompass Health’s stroke simulation area and a consultation desk.

Let’s not forget the champagne bar for major donors.

At the luncheon’s conclusion and announcement that the Go Red for Women campaign had raised more than $1,525,000, confetti bombs were released at each table as applause and cheers wafted across the ballroom. That grand total was the combined proceeds from the luncheon, the Shop With Heart Card and other campaign initiatives.

Focus of the luncheon, themed “Reclaim Your Rhythm,” was the mind-heart-body connection highlighting the impact that stress can have on heart health and overall well-being. Rhythm was reference to the fact that music can influence breathing and stimulate healthy hormones and body functions that lower blood pressure and improve heart rates.

Morning radio personality Sarah Pepper of 96FM, while serving as luncheon emcee, shared her story of having a heart attack at a young age, which she attributed to stress and lack of sleep. She led the two discussions in the program, first featuring SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru and KPRC Channel 2 creative service director Natalia Egan, who had her own battle with heart disease, and after the meal featuring Dr. Briana Costello and Dr. Stephanie Coulter, both of the Texas Heart Institute.

Panelists Dr. Coulter and Dr. Costello with emcee Sarah Pepper
Panelist Dr. Brianna Costello, emcee Sarah Pepper, panelist Dr. Stephanie Coulter at the American Heart Association ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Key to the campaign’s success were luncheon chair Liz Youngblood, president of Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center and senior vice president/COO St. Luke’s Health; Circle of Red chair Laura Bhatia; and Shop with Heart Card chair Katherine Whaley.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

PC Seen: April Salazar, Courtney Zavala, Sarah Frazier, Kimberly Phipps-Nichol, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Cindy Yeilding, Kristi Schiller, Shauna Clark, Alissa Blow, Monîtrice Malone, and Katie Dunnavent. 

Go Red for Women Celebration Confetti
Go Red Chair Liz Youngblood, Circle of Red Chair Laura Bhatia, Shop with Heart Card Chair Katherine Whaley
Panelists Dr. Coulter and Dr. Costello with emcee Sarah Pepper
Panelists Stephanie Tsuru and Natalia Egan
RoKi Design’s Kimberly Phipps-Nichol and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell
Alissa Blow and Kristi Schiller – Survivor
Encompass Health’s Dr. Roshni Durgam Celebrates the Featured Survivorcompa
2020 Chair Cindy Yeilding and daughter Tyler Donovan
Rosalyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Monitrice Malone
Reclaim Your Rhythm with DJ Blade
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
Social in Security — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
<em>Social in Security</em> — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

SHOWCASE OF HOMES

Swipe
4006 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4006 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
4006 Inverness Drive
2301 Ella Lee Lane
River Oaks | Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2301 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
2301 Ella Lee Lane
1116 Nicholson Street
Open House
Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/22 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1116 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
1116 Nicholson Street
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
5213 Feagan Street #B
Open House
Caceres
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/22 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

5213 Feagan Street #B
Houston, TX

$639,900 Learn More about this property
Stuart Groves
This property is listed by: Stuart Groves (832) 799-3567 Email Realtor
5213 Feagan Street #B
1536 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1536 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Stephen Warrell
This property is listed by: Stephen Warrell (713) 371-6656 Email Realtor
1536 Tulane Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X