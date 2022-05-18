Confetti Bombs, Heartfelt Messages and $1.5 Million Raised —Going Red For Women Becomes a Major Moment

The American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel concludes with a confetti salute (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The lively carnival atmosphere in the lobby of the Post Oak Hotel was unexpected. But in the end it was a rightful celebration for the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women luncheon and campaign. Profusions of red and white balloons, two photo booths and DJ Blade blasting his upbeat tunes across the reception area were accompanied by stations in English and Spanish for blood pressure testing, Encompass Health’s stroke simulation area and a consultation desk.

Let’s not forget the champagne bar for major donors.

At the luncheon’s conclusion and announcement that the Go Red for Women campaign had raised more than $1,525,000, confetti bombs were released at each table as applause and cheers wafted across the ballroom. That grand total was the combined proceeds from the luncheon, the Shop With Heart Card and other campaign initiatives.

Focus of the luncheon, themed “Reclaim Your Rhythm,” was the mind-heart-body connection highlighting the impact that stress can have on heart health and overall well-being. Rhythm was reference to the fact that music can influence breathing and stimulate healthy hormones and body functions that lower blood pressure and improve heart rates.

Morning radio personality Sarah Pepper of 96FM, while serving as luncheon emcee, shared her story of having a heart attack at a young age, which she attributed to stress and lack of sleep. She led the two discussions in the program, first featuring SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru and KPRC Channel 2 creative service director Natalia Egan, who had her own battle with heart disease, and after the meal featuring Dr. Briana Costello and Dr. Stephanie Coulter, both of the Texas Heart Institute.

Panelist Dr. Brianna Costello, emcee Sarah Pepper, panelist Dr. Stephanie Coulter at the American Heart Association ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Key to the campaign’s success were luncheon chair Liz Youngblood, president of Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center and senior vice president/COO St. Luke’s Health; Circle of Red chair Laura Bhatia; and Shop with Heart Card chair Katherine Whaley.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

PC Seen: April Salazar, Courtney Zavala, Sarah Frazier, Kimberly Phipps-Nichol, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Cindy Yeilding, Kristi Schiller, Shauna Clark, Alissa Blow, Monîtrice Malone, and Katie Dunnavent.