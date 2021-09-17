Best Selling Author Shares Her Breast Cancer Fight With a Rapt River Oaks Crowd

Texas Design Week Dallas
Chairs – Barbara Van Postman, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Patti Murphy 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammy Norman, Elizabeth Stein, Kate Lucrezi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan and Kristina Somerville (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Betty Hrncir and Cora Sue Mach (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marla Hurley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cal and Hannah McNair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terri Courtney and Laura Stein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sara Moore and Kate Tankersley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
14

American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon chairs Barbara Van Postman, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Patti Murphy at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
14

Best selling author and keynote speaker Elin Hilderbrand at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

03
14

Tammy Norman, Elizabeth Stein, Kate Lucrezi at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
14

Jason Hebert & Adele Hartland at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

05
14

Rachel Regan, Kristina Somerville at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
14

Betty Hrncir, Cora Sue Mach at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
14

Emcee and breast cancer survivor Lyndsay Levingston at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

08
14

Chris & Abby Venegas at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

09
14

Marla Hurley at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
14

Bruce Padilla, Jacquie Baly at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

11
14

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair & Hannah McNair at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
14

Laquita Cyprian at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

13
14

Terri Courtney, Laura Stein at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
14

Sara Moore, Kate Tankersley at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs – Barbara Van Postman, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Patti Murphy 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammy Norman, Elizabeth Stein, Kate Lucrezi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan and Kristina Somerville (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Betty Hrncir and Cora Sue Mach (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marla Hurley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cal and Hannah McNair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terri Courtney and Laura Stein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sara Moore and Kate Tankersley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / The Seen

Best Selling Author Shares Her Breast Cancer Fight With a Rapt River Oaks Crowd

Elin Hilderbrand Faced a Double Mastectomy

BY // 09.17.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon chairs Barbara Van Postman, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Patti Murphy at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Best selling author and keynote speaker Elin Hilderbrand at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.
Tammy Norman, Elizabeth Stein, Kate Lucrezi at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jason Hebert & Adele Hartland at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.
Rachel Regan, Kristina Somerville at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Betty Hrncir, Cora Sue Mach at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emcee and breast cancer survivor Lyndsay Levingston at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.
Chris & Abby Venegas at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.
Marla Hurley at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bruce Padilla, Jacquie Baly at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.
Houston Texans owner Cal McNair & Hannah McNair at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laquita Cyprian at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.
Terri Courtney, Laura Stein at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sara Moore, Kate Tankersley at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
14

American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon chairs Barbara Van Postman, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Patti Murphy at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
14

Best selling author and keynote speaker Elin Hilderbrand at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

3
14

Tammy Norman, Elizabeth Stein, Kate Lucrezi at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
14

Jason Hebert & Adele Hartland at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

5
14

Rachel Regan, Kristina Somerville at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
14

Betty Hrncir, Cora Sue Mach at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
14

Emcee and breast cancer survivor Lyndsay Levingston at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

8
14

Chris & Abby Venegas at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

9
14

Marla Hurley at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
14

Bruce Padilla, Jacquie Baly at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

11
14

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair & Hannah McNair at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
14

Laquita Cyprian at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club.

13
14

Terri Courtney, Laura Stein at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
14

Sara Moore, Kate Tankersley at the American Cancer Society inaugural 'Tickled Pink' luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It is a rare — and welcome — charity event when a room full of diners is held to such rapt attention by the guest speaker that no one dare chatter. So it was at River Oaks Country Club when best selling author Elin Hilderbrand shared her personal story of receiving a startling breast cancer diagnosis only shortly before publication of her 10th book, The Matchmaker, in which the main character has cancer.

Perhaps the good behavior was because the American Cancer Society was beneficiary and perhaps because three of the honorees were cancer survivors. Still, most powerful in commanding attention was Hilderbrand’s compelling recounting of learning that she had four tumors in her right breast and one in her left was facing a double mastectomy with possible chemo and radiation. News she had to break to her then-husband and their three young children.

The bottom line of her delivery was the importance of overcoming life’s challenges as she stood before the 350 guests as a symbol of strength and success.

Her brave mantra: “I would take the cancer again –and why? Because it is only in facing that which threatens your very being that you learn what it means to be alive.”

Among those with special appreciation of her presentation were honorees/survivors Cora Sue Mach, Elizabeth Stein and Adele Hartland as well as honorees Kelli Cohen Fein and Kristina Somerville.

This inaugural “Tickled Pink” luncheon was chaired by Leisa Holland-Nelson, Patti Murphy, Karen DeGeurin Remington and Barbara Van Postman. The $180,000 proceeds from the fundraiser supplements the $69 million that the American Cancer Society is currently investing in breast cancer-specific research through 162 grants.

River Oaks District

Swipe
DISCOVER
FASHION
TIMELESS
INDIVIDUALITY
SPORTY-CHIC
ICONIC
STYLISH
DUALITY
ELEGANCE
GRACE
SOPHISTICATED
NONCHALANCE
MOVEMENT
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept

PC Seen: Hannah and Cal McNair, Joanna and Brad Marks, Sidney Faust, Mary Ann McKeithan, Joella Mach, Shelby Kibodeaux and Bruce Padilla, Elizabeth Stein, Abby and Chris Venegas, and media personality and breast cancer survivor Lyndsay Levingston.

Chairs – Barbara Van Postman, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Patti Murphy 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammy Norman, Elizabeth Stein, Kate Lucrezi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan and Kristina Somerville (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Betty Hrncir and Cora Sue Mach (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marla Hurley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cal and Hannah McNair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terri Courtney and Laura Stein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sara Moore and Kate Tankersley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The PaperCity Magazine

September
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
<em>Social in Security </em> — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
Social in Security — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Introducing <em>Social in Security</em> — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
read full series
Extraordinary Views are Forever in Style
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Learn More About The Parklane

Featured Properties

Swipe
1571 Briarcrest Drive
Druid Hills
FOR SALE

1571 Briarcrest Drive
Dallas, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
1571 Briarcrest Drive
3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard #17D
3525 Condos
FOR SALE

3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard #17D
Dallas, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard #17D
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
5755 Headquarters Drive
Town Homes at Legacy Town Center
FOR SALE

5755 Headquarters Drive
Plano, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
5755 Headquarters Drive
3710 Fairfax Avenue
La Foy Place
FOR SALE

3710 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsey Jensen
This property is listed by: Lindsey Jensen (972) 896-9333 Email Realtor
3710 Fairfax Avenue
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X