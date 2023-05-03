Barbara Bush’s Enduring Houston Legacy Boosted by Star-Studded $1.8 Million Celebration of Reading

A Celebration of Reading
Isabel Wilkerson; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Beverly Postl, Judy Miller, & Jim Postl; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dwaine Millard & John Robinson; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
John & Amy Chronis; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Keith & Alice Mosing; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ron Finck & Julie Baker Finck; Photo by Gary Fountain
Nelson DeMille's presentation at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Sarabeth Bush, Pace Andrews, Ashley Walker Bush & Julian LeFevre at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Neil Bush, Julie Baker Finck, Pierce Bush at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Beverly Postl, Judy Miller, Jim Postl at the Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bryan & Susan Vincent, Lisa Jakel, Ann & Will Drost at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Dwaine Millard, John Robinson at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ginger Blanton, Julie Baker Finck at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

John & Amy Chronis at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Keith & Alice Mosing at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Karen Case, Culver & Joan Stedman at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Laurie & Mark Lashier at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Lisa & Mark Jakel at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Maria & Neil Bush at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Ron Finck & Julie Baker Finck at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Lily Frishman, Lisa Jakel, Laura Frishman at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Society / Featured Parties

Barbara Bush’s Enduring Houston Legacy Boosted by Star-Studded $1.8 Million Celebration of Reading

Best Selling Authors Stand Up For the Transformational Power of Reading

BY // 05.02.23
Nelson DeMille's presentation at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Sarabeth Bush, Pace Andrews, Ashley Walker Bush & Julian LeFevre at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Neil Bush, Julie Baker Finck, Pierce Bush at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Beverly Postl, Judy Miller, Jim Postl at the Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bryan & Susan Vincent, Lisa Jakel, Ann & Will Drost at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Dwaine Millard, John Robinson at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ginger Blanton, Julie Baker Finck at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
John & Amy Chronis at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Keith & Alice Mosing at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen Case, Culver & Joan Stedman at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Laurie & Mark Lashier at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Lisa & Mark Jakel at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Maria & Neil Bush at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Ron Finck & Julie Baker Finck at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Lily Frishman, Lisa Jakel, Laura Frishman at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
Nelson DeMille's presentation at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Sarabeth Bush, Pace Andrews, Ashley Walker Bush & Julian LeFevre at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Neil Bush, Julie Baker Finck, Pierce Bush at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Beverly Postl, Judy Miller, Jim Postl at the Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bryan & Susan Vincent, Lisa Jakel, Ann & Will Drost at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Dwaine Millard, John Robinson at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ginger Blanton, Julie Baker Finck at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

John & Amy Chronis at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Keith & Alice Mosing at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Karen Case, Culver & Joan Stedman at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Laurie & Mark Lashier at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Lisa & Mark Jakel at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Maria & Neil Bush at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Ron Finck & Julie Baker Finck at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Lily Frishman, Lisa Jakel, Laura Frishman at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

What: The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s “A Celebration of Reading: Faith, Family & Friends”

Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

PC Moment: There were a number of meaningful moments surrounding this beloved fundraiser that featured readings and or presentations from New York Times best selling author Nelson DeMille, Tess Gerritsen, Tom Papa, Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson, Jr. and Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson.

First would be the authors luncheon held at the stunning River Oaks home of Terri and John Havens, who were joined as cohosts by Maria and Neil Bush, cofounders of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. The Havens began the tradition of hosting the authors and key supporters at the request of former First Lady Barbara Bush, whose inspiration led to creation of the “Celebration of Reading” three decades ago.

Neil Bush, Julie Baker Finck, Pierce Bush at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Then there was the evening event, with Phillips 66 serving as title sponsor, which drew close to 1,000 supporters to fill the Hobby Center. The fundraiser earned $1.8 million to advance the literacy legacy of Barbara Bush.

“It is hard to believe that 10 years ago on this very stage, we announced the formation of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and committed to tackling our city’s pervasive literacy crisis,” Neil Bush told the dinner gathering. “Since that time, it has been incredible to witness how many of you have stepped up to advance our mission of helping more people learn how to read.

SHOP

Swipe
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023

“Like us, Mom would be grateful for your support in advancing her literacy legacy and for recognizing the transformational impact of reading – for a child or adult, for a family and for our city. While Mom is only with us in spirit, our family remains deeply committed to the longterm sustainability of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and its programs.”

Isabel Wilkerson; Photo by Daniel Ortiz

Bush family members joining the celebration included Pace Andrews, Sarahbeth and Pierce Bush, Ashley Walker Bush, and Julian LeFevre.

The Hobby Center program concluded with a performance of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic” by the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church choir. As they sang, attendees viewed special imagery and tribute messages celebrating the 10th anniversary of the foundation.

Bryan & Susan Vincent, Lisa Jakel, Ann & Will Drost at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

The evening concluded with a City Kitchen dinner in the Hobby Center foyer.

PC Seen: Julie Baker Fink and Ron Fink, Betty and John Hrncir, Amy and John Chronis, Shayna Andrews, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Sandra and Bruce Chinn, Jennifer and Lance Gilliam, Alice and Keith Mosing, Regina Rogers, Rebecca and Brian Duncan, Ginger Blanton, Beverly and Jim Postl, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, and Patricia and Sig Cornelius.

