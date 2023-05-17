River Oaks District’s Hot New Italian Restaurant Brings a Beautiful Crowd Out: Bari Ristorante Is a Chic Palace

Party foods on the menu at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The 1970 Fiat that welcomes guests to Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lobster bisque on the menu at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Luisa Rangel de Alba, Patrick Habemeister at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tommy Nally, Eugenio & Vanessa Labarthe, Regina Lelo, Pedro Teyuca, Eric Barns, Alfredo Lelo, Barry Barns at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Brett & Natalie Agee at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Nick Sanford, Matthew Massey at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tommy Nally, Petra Martinez at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Stacy Snyder,Tracy Dugan, Chelsea Jones at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Rebecca & Santiago Garcia at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

The outdoor patio scene at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Nathalie & Sebastiane Debbouzzi at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Monica Gonzalez, Ana Elizundo at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Arancini with caviar and creme fraiche on the menu at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District. (Photo by Johnny Than)

John & Ana Maria Wood at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jay Bradley, Matthew Massey at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Gavin Carter, Kase Pappert at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

David & Melissa Redman at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Carrigan Chauvin, Steven Gray at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Burrata with tomato confit in puff pastry at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Dr. James Herbst, Samantha Winterman, Jesse Rivera, Kise Zettel at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ximena Kavalekas, Cristina Nankin at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Dr. Mommad & Ellie Athari at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ken Jackson, Nick Boulle, Karen Boulle, Denis Boulle, Allison Boulle at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tommy Nally, Patrick Hagemeister, Luisa Rangel de Alba, Casey & Manolo Munoz, Pedro Teyuca at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

Harold Kenrick & Amy Hadden at the opening party for Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District (Photo by Johnny Than)

In the end, I was delighted that I couldn’t make this particular restaurant’s opening night fête. I was already booked when the invitation to party at Bari Ristorante, the sizzling new upscale Italian restaurant in River Oaks District, arrived in my in-box. The result was that I was invited the previous night for the full on dining experience.

And oh what an experience.

Had I joined the throng, 500 strong, at the opening party, I would have missed the full impact of the sophisticated, creative interiors that Bari partner Pedro Teyuca took pride in revealing. For the party, the furnishings were removed, the classic Italian menu items replaced with an array of appetizers and the full view of the chic design impacted by the crush.

From the moment we saw the glam outdoor dining terrace easily accessed from the restaurant and overlooking the newly installed green space, we couldn’t help but think that Bari would certainly give its wildly popular neighbor Toulouse Cafe and Bar a run for its money. But then Toulouse is French and has an impressively loyal clientele. Bari Ristorante is Italian.

Houston is surely big enough for both and the turnout on that first dinner night and at the party, both packed with nothing less than sparkly people, was proof that Bari is poised to make a serious mark in River Oaks District.

Both nights saw guests stopping at the 1970 Fiat, which serves as a welcome wagon a the Bari Ristorante entrance, for those all important Instagram opportunities. Among the first to get a taste of the buzzy restaurant were Rachel and Jeff Bagwell with besties Debbie and Rudy Festari, Tena Lundquist Faust and Tyson Faust, Tama Lundquist, Alex Blair and Mark Grace, Melissa Stevens, and Linda Schmuck and Todd Zucker, to name a few.

On party night, waiters circled indoors and out with platters of arancini, fried risotto rice balls finished with caviar and crème fraiche, lobster bisque, burrata with tomato confit served on puff pastry and glazed with aged balsamic and more. Liquid refreshment flowed freely, including Champagne Déhu provided by Import Bubble Gold LLC, prosecco and the drink of the evening — Lychee Symphony made with Belvedere vodka, Soho liqueur, pear lychee nectar and lemon juice.

Bari Ristorante certainly sets the stage for living la vita dolce.

PC Seen: Allison and Nick Boulle, Karen and Denis Boulle of neighboring de Boulle Luxury Jewelers, Vanessa and Eugenio Labarthe, Regina and Alfredo Lelo, Casey and Manolo Munoz, Patrick Hagemeister, Luisa Rangel, Harry Winston store director Petra Martinez, Carrigan Chauvin, Steven Gray, and Melissa and David Redman.