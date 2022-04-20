Houston’s Beautiful Bayou Bend Gardens Become a Fashionable Paradise — a $400,000-Plus Afternoon

Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon; Photo by Jenny Antill
Fashion Show Chairs Anne Chao and Carolyn Chao Sabat; Photo by Jenny Antill
Laura Arnold; Katherine Elza; Courtney Sarofim; Aliyya Stude; Photo by Jenny Antill
Bobbie Nau; Susanne Pritchard; Franci Neely; Sharyn Weaver; Photo by Wilson Parish
Yvonne Cormier; Kathy Goossen; Photo by Jenny Antill
Gary Tinterow and Christopher Gardner; Photo by Jenny Antill
Hilda Curran; Laurie Morian; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kelli Blanton; Cabrina Owsley; Photo by Jenny Antill
Kristy Bradshaw; Isabel David; Photo by Jenny Antill
Linda McReynolds; Anne Duncan; Photo by Jenny Antill
Nancy Abendshein; Linden Utt; Lynn Wilson; Photo by Jenny Antill
Merinda Watkins-Martin; Elizabeth Martin; Photo by Jenny Antill
Lisa Fred; Sara Dodd; Photo by Jenny Antill
Terry Smith; Lindsay Holstead; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio; Katie Dillon; Photo by Wilson Parish
Akris Fashion Show at Bayou Bend; Photo by Wilson Parish (2)
The Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens annual fashion show luncheon featuring the latest from Akris is held on the lawn in front of the Diana Fountain. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens luncheon chairs Anne Chao, Carolyn Chao Sabat (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Laura Arnold, Katherine Elza, Courtney Sarofim, Aliyya Stude at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bobbie Nau, Susanne Pritchard, Franci Neely, Sharyn Weaver at the Bayou Bend fashion show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Kathy Goossen at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Museum of Fine Arts Houston director Gary Tinterow & Christopher Gardner at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Hilda Curran, Laurie Morian at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kelli Blanton, Cabrina Owsley at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kristy Bradshaw, Isabel David at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Linda McReynolds, Anne Duncan at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Nancy Abendshein, Linden Utt, Lynn Wilson at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Merinda Watkins-Martin, Elizabeth Martin at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lisa Fred, Sara Dodd at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Terry Smith, Lindsay Holstead at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio, Katie Dillon at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Akris Fall Collection 2022 fills the runway at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens benefit fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston's Beautiful Bayou Bend Gardens Become a Fashionable Paradise — a $400,000-Plus Afternoon

Akris' Highly-Anticipated Runway Show Keeps Things Squared

BY // 04.20.22
The Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens annual fashion show luncheon featuring the latest from Akris is held on the lawn in front of the Diana Fountain. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens luncheon chairs Anne Chao, Carolyn Chao Sabat (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Laura Arnold, Katherine Elza, Courtney Sarofim, Aliyya Stude at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Bobbie Nau, Susanne Pritchard, Franci Neely, Sharyn Weaver at the Bayou Bend fashion show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Kathy Goossen at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Museum of Fine Arts Houston director Gary Tinterow & Christopher Gardner at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hilda Curran, Laurie Morian at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kelli Blanton, Cabrina Owsley at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Bradshaw, Isabel David at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Linda McReynolds, Anne Duncan at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Nancy Abendshein, Linden Utt, Lynn Wilson at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Merinda Watkins-Martin, Elizabeth Martin at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lisa Fred, Sara Dodd at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Terry Smith, Lindsay Holstead at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio, Katie Dillon at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Akris Fall Collection 2022 fills the runway at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens benefit fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens annual fashion show luncheon featuring the latest from Akris is held on the lawn in front of the Diana Fountain. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens luncheon chairs Anne Chao, Carolyn Chao Sabat (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Laura Arnold, Katherine Elza, Courtney Sarofim, Aliyya Stude at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bobbie Nau, Susanne Pritchard, Franci Neely, Sharyn Weaver at the Bayou Bend fashion show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Kathy Goossen at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Museum of Fine Arts Houston director Gary Tinterow & Christopher Gardner at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Hilda Curran, Laurie Morian at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kelli Blanton, Cabrina Owsley at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kristy Bradshaw, Isabel David at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Linda McReynolds, Anne Duncan at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Nancy Abendshein, Linden Utt, Lynn Wilson at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Merinda Watkins-Martin, Elizabeth Martin at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lisa Fred, Sara Dodd at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Terry Smith, Lindsay Holstead at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio, Katie Dillon at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens fashion show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Akris Fall Collection 2022 fills the runway at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens benefit fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Bayou Bend Fashion Show & Luncheon presented by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Where: Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

PC Moment: While the focus of the event was the Akris Fall 2022 Collection, the first runway presentation in the United States, it was the ladies themselves in flowery spring frocks that garnered the bulk of attention. Since its inception, this luncheon has attracted a high-style mix of Old Guard, Brahmins and popular nouveau sophisticates — a stylish set for certain. Both museum patrons and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The turnout for the fifth such event, chaired by Anne Chao and Carolyn Chao Sabat, was attended by 260 and raised $423,000 for the Bayou Bend operating budget. As has been tradition since its founding, principal underwriter was The Galleria/Simon Property Group.

The designer’s very geometric fall presentation was inspired by the 2019 painting Interior (Abstract) from German artist Reinhard Voigt.

“Rare is the season that Albert Kriemler doesn’t choose an artist collaborator, but rarer still is the one that he nominates someone as closely aligned to his own aesthetic as Reinhard Voigt,” Vogue writes about the collection. “A German artist, Voigt reduces his landscapes and portraits to grids.

“He’s a man who sees the world in squares.”

Akris vice president of marketing and communication Marcie Haley jetted in from New York with the collection and provided an introduction to the grid-inspired fashions. MFAH director Gary Tinterow joined the luncheon chairs in welcoming the colorful throng.

The City Kitchen catered luncheon began with golden gazpacho with chive oil and moved on to feature poached Skuna Bay salmon with caper-dill sauce and duck breast with apricot mostarda. Dessert was a trio of passion fruit, coconut and basil sorbets with mixed berries and a candied lemon cookie.

PC Seen: Nancy Abendshein, Jenny Elkins, Bobbie Nau, Kathy Goossen, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Courtney Sarofim, Elyse Lanier, Laurie Morian, Janet Hobby, Terry Smith, Eliza Stedman, Lindsay Holstead, Sima Ladjevardian, Franci Neely, Linda McReynolds, Laura Arnold, Martha Long Wade, and Sharyn Weaver.

