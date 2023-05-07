Adair Bruggeman; Ashland Odom; Emma Farahani; Elsebeth Kirby; Photo by Wilson Parish
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Breathtaking Bayou Bend Gardens Shows Off Their Beauty In Three Days of Partying

More Than $911,000 Raised For One of the Bayou City's True Treasures

BY // 05.07.23
Each spring Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens celebrates its beautiful grounds with three days of glorious fundraising celebrations. It begins on Friday with a fashion show and luncheon, continues with a children’s party on Saturday afternoon and concludes with a glorious dinner/dancing evening beneath a flower-decked tent on the lawn.

Martha Long Wade chaired Friday’s oh-so-chic luncheon, the sixth annual, for which the 230 guests dressed in au courant spring fashions. The Galleria/Simon Property Group was the principal underwriter for the midday affair that featured a fashion show of 41 looks assembled from The Galleria by local stylist Marzi Petris.

Among the ladies regularly joining this clutch were Rose Cullen, Linda McReynolds, Elise Joseph, Lynn Wyatt, Laurie Morian and Ann Duncan.

The Bayou Bend scene took on a different ambience on Saturday when Texas Children’s Hospital sponsored the family-oriented festivities that included pony rides, a petting zoo, and arts and crafts activities for all.

The Sunday night Garden Party is one of spring’s loveliest evenings with the party tent overlooking the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s renowned house museum and terraced garden, home of late philanthropist and collector of American antiques Ima Hogg.

The Events Company added to the serene surroundings by dressing the open-air tent with soft pink floral linens and romantic floral arrangements featuring Japanese saucier magnolias, garden roses in shades of cream and pink, and magenta calla lilies.

MFAH favorite City Kitchen catered the luncheon and the dinner to the applause of its devotees.

The evening included a toast to Bayou Bend director Bonnie Campbell, who has announced that she is retiring in September after almost two decades of careful stewardship of the beloved museum and its gardens. The successful weekend raised more than $911,000 for the Bayou Bend operating budget.

PC Seen: Lynne and Joe Hudson, Eliza and Stuart Stedman, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Polly and Murray Bowden, Judy and Charles Tate, Laura and Bill Wheless, Beth Robertson and Steve Pearce, Whitney and Jim Crane, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Terry and Tommy Smith, Lisa and Downing Mears, Mo and Ric Campo, and Cathy and Joe Cleary.

