Asian and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks Give Houston Diners an International Pass — How to Get Some Major Discounts

Donations from the AAPI Restaurant Weeks help to purchase bags of rice for AAPI seniors living in Houston. This year they hope to raise enough to buy 400 bags. Photo from OCA- Greater Houston.

Get a special digital passport and you can dine in some of Houston’s best Asian-style restaurants at a discount now through June 15th. The OCA Greater Houston (a volunteer-driven advocacy organization) has launched its fourth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event that celebrates the heritage of AAPI communities right here in Houston.

Simply donate $25 or more at the website AAPIRestaurantWeeks.com and you will receive your very own AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code that enables you to access special deals at participating businesses throughout Houston. Did we mention that in partnership with Tokyo X, until June 1, for every $25 donation, donors will receive an automatic entry to win a two-day pass to Tokyo X, a Houston expo bringing the best of Japanese culture to the Bayou City in mid June.

Best yet your dining dollars provide much-needed funds to purchase bags of rice that will be gifted to low-income AAPI seniors in the greater Houston community. Last year, these Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks raised enough money to purchase 250 bags of rice. The goal is to surpass that and donate more than 400 bags of rice this year.

To help OCA meet its aims, simply go to its website and explore the restaurants engaged in this year’s event. Participating restaurants include Aka Sushi, Atcha Aqua S, Crawfish and Noodles, Himalaya, Kau Ba, Kim Son, Oh My Gogi!, Tiger Den, Shun Japanese Kitchen, Fung’s Kitchen, Dim Sum Box, Lena’s Asian Kitchen, Money Cat, Indianola and Vinny’s Pizza (Agricole Hospitality), Rakkan Ramen, Hartz Chicken Buffet and Pokeworks.

“We are excited to bring AAPI Restaurant Weeks back to Houston for its fourth year and showcase the amazing culinary talent and diversity of AAPI restaurants in our city,” says Debbie Chen, the Civic Engagement Programs director for OCA-Greater Houston. “Not only will diners enjoy delicious meals, but they will also have the opportunity to support local businesses and make a meaningful impact in the lives of Houston’s low-income AAPI seniors.”

AAPI Restaurant Weeks is one of OCA-Greater Houston’s most popular events. This is an organization that works to meet the current and evolving needs of the AAPI community through a comprehensive continuum of programs targeting different life stages. OCA provides leadership training, education workshops, legal clinics, scholarships and civic engagement opportunities to empower the AAPI community and advocate for social justice.

For more information on AAPI Restaurant Weeks, go to its full website.