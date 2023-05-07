Saigon Arts Matcha Cafe
Indianola 2 – photo by @mikahdanae
Ocean Crawfish Seafood and Grill
BAGS OF RICE 2 (photo from OCA- Greater Houston)
01
04

Saigon Arts Matcha Cafe is a matcha cafe and art gallery in Chinatown participating in this year's AAPI restaurant weeks. (Photo courtesy OCA- Greater Houston)

02
04

Indianola, the modern American restaurant in EaDo is participating this year, too. Photo by Mikah Danae

03
04

Crawfish from Ocean Crawfish Seafood and Grill is part of the AAPI Restaurant Week fun. (Photo courtesy of OCA- Greater Houston)

04
04

Donations from the AAPI Restaurant Weeks help to purchase bags of rice for AAPI seniors living in Houston. This year they hope to raise enough to buy 400 bags. Photo from OCA- Greater Houston.

Saigon Arts Matcha Cafe
Indianola 2 – photo by @mikahdanae
Ocean Crawfish Seafood and Grill
BAGS OF RICE 2 (photo from OCA- Greater Houston)
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Asian and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks Give Houston Diners an International Pass — How to Get Some Major Discounts

Showing You Care Through Food

BY // 05.07.23
Saigon Arts Matcha Cafe is a matcha cafe and art gallery in Chinatown participating in this year's AAPI restaurant weeks. (Photo courtesy OCA- Greater Houston)
Indianola, the modern American restaurant in EaDo is participating this year, too. Photo by Mikah Danae
Crawfish from Ocean Crawfish Seafood and Grill is part of the AAPI Restaurant Week fun. (Photo courtesy of OCA- Greater Houston)
Donations from the AAPI Restaurant Weeks help to purchase bags of rice for AAPI seniors living in Houston. This year they hope to raise enough to buy 400 bags. Photo from OCA- Greater Houston.
1
4

Saigon Arts Matcha Cafe is a matcha cafe and art gallery in Chinatown participating in this year's AAPI restaurant weeks. (Photo courtesy OCA- Greater Houston)

2
4

Indianola, the modern American restaurant in EaDo is participating this year, too. Photo by Mikah Danae

3
4

Crawfish from Ocean Crawfish Seafood and Grill is part of the AAPI Restaurant Week fun. (Photo courtesy of OCA- Greater Houston)

4
4

Donations from the AAPI Restaurant Weeks help to purchase bags of rice for AAPI seniors living in Houston. This year they hope to raise enough to buy 400 bags. Photo from OCA- Greater Houston.

Get a special digital passport and you can dine in some of Houston’s best Asian-style restaurants at a discount now through June 15th. The OCA Greater Houston (a volunteer-driven advocacy organization) has launched its fourth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event that celebrates the heritage of AAPI communities right here in Houston.

Simply donate $25 or more at the website AAPIRestaurantWeeks.com and you will receive your very own AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code that enables you to access special deals at participating businesses throughout Houston. Did we mention that in partnership with Tokyo X, until June 1, for every $25 donation, donors will receive an automatic entry to win a two-day pass to Tokyo X, a Houston expo bringing the best of Japanese culture to the Bayou City in mid June.

Best yet your dining dollars provide much-needed funds to purchase bags of rice that will be gifted to low-income AAPI seniors in the greater Houston community. Last year, these Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks raised enough money to purchase 250 bags of rice. The goal is to surpass that and donate more than 400 bags of rice this year.

Crawfish from Ocean Crawfish Seafood and Grill is part of the AAPI Restaurant Week fun. (Photo courtesy of OCA- Greater Houston)
Crawfish from Ocean Crawfish Seafood and Grill is part of the AAPI Restaurant Week fun. (Photo courtesy of OCA- Greater Houston)

To help OCA meet its aims, simply go to its website and explore the restaurants engaged in this year’s event. Participating restaurants include Aka Sushi, Atcha Aqua S, Crawfish and Noodles, Himalaya, Kau Ba, Kim Son, Oh My Gogi!, Tiger Den, Shun Japanese Kitchen, Fung’s Kitchen, Dim Sum Box, Lena’s Asian Kitchen, Money Cat, Indianola and Vinny’s Pizza (Agricole Hospitality), Rakkan Ramen, Hartz Chicken Buffet and Pokeworks.

“We are excited to bring AAPI Restaurant Weeks back to Houston for its fourth year and showcase the amazing culinary talent and diversity of AAPI restaurants in our city,” says Debbie Chen, the Civic Engagement Programs director for OCA-Greater Houston. “Not only will diners enjoy delicious meals, but they will also have the opportunity to support local businesses and make a meaningful impact in the lives of Houston’s low-income AAPI seniors.”

AAPI Restaurant Weeks is one of OCA-Greater Houston’s most popular events. This is an organization that works to meet the current and evolving needs of the AAPI community through a comprehensive continuum of programs targeting different life stages. OCA provides leadership training, education workshops, legal clinics, scholarships and civic engagement opportunities to empower the AAPI community and advocate for social justice.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW
  • De Beers May 2023 TW

For more information on AAPI Restaurant Weeks, go to its full website.

De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Curated Collection

Swipe
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
3117 Hanover Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3117 Hanover Street
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3117 Hanover Street
7733 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

7733 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Jean Bateman
This property is listed by: Jean Bateman (214) 912-9288 Email Realtor
7733 Southwestern Boulevard
7430 Yamini Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7430 Yamini Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego
This property is listed by: Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego (214) 682-5088 Email Realtor
7430 Yamini Drive
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,800,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
9995 Hollow Way Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9995 Hollow Way Road
Dallas, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9995 Hollow Way Road
4223 Valley Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4223 Valley Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4223 Valley Ridge Road
1407 Fountain Grass Court
Vaquero
FOR SALE

1407 Fountain Grass Court
Westlake, TX

$3,775,000 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1407 Fountain Grass Court
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Missy Robinson
This property is listed by: Missy Robinson (214) 563-6807 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
6621 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6621 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
6621 Tulip Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X