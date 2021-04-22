Hollywood Glamour Takes Over Houston For a Magical Night

Piper & Alex Garcia at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Cadence & Jay Morris at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Katie, Brent, Connie, and Robert Schilhab at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Pam Behrend, Eric George, Doug Arnold at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Brian Blake, Wayne Kelley, Jeanie Gibbs, Walt Cunningham at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Maurice Nassar, Dot Cunningham at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Jan & George Pilko at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Catherine and Larry Vollmer at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Louis & Angela Flory at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Mary Crowe, Steve Schmidt at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

James & Nikki Lassiter at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Jim Anderson, Marti Boone at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Jeanne Robertson, Dan Pastorini & Pam Morse at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Philip Royalty, Trini Mendenhall, Judy Nichols, Karen & Ray Solcher at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

Riss Johnson, Jake Yudkin, Sam & Denise Malone at the Be An Angel Gala held at Bayou City Event Center (Photo by Chris Dishman)

What: The 13th annual Be An Angel Awards gala themed “Hollywood Glamour”

Where: Bayou City Event Center

PC Moment: It was almost like old times when 350 festively attired guests waltzed into the ballroom giving a nod to the recommended dress code of movie star glam. Thus there were sequins and satins, black tie and white tie and even a nod to Hollywood Westerns as a few went for that Stetson and suede look.

The talented Jeanne Robertson, even at age 77 a glamorous and entertaining comedian, worked the crowd as they entered the ballroom, perused the auction items and enjoyed the cocktail hour.

Serving as gregarious emcee, Sam Malone introduced Be An Angel executive director Marti Boone, board chair Dan Pastorini and gala chairs Dot and Walt Cunningham. The retired NASA astronaut and his wife are longtime supporters of the nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness by providing needed adaptive equipment and select services.

Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church was the evening’s honoree, recognized for its longstanding support of Be An Angel programs. Senior Pastor, the Reverend Dr. Alf Halvorson, and Mission Outreach director Amy Delgado accepted the award along with a city of Houston Proclamation naming April 16th Be An Angel Day, that honor presented by Mayor’s office director Andy Icken.

Highlight of the auctions: The Wine & Whiskey Pull of more than 160 bottles was “Sold Out” within 30 minutes and the original artwork created by Grant Manier, a talented, young Eco-Artist combining the worlds of autism and art. The work sold for $30,000 in the live auction.

PC Seen: Lisa and Ross Astramecki, Bob and Glenna Leonard, Jim Anderson, Ray and Karen Solcher, Cary and Veronica Benson, Bill and Susan Shank, Mike and Emily Gorman, Ned and Joyce Piedmont, Jessica Forsdick, Alex and Piper Goya, Goya CEO Bob Unanue, Trini Mendenhall and Philip Royalty, Alesha Shelton, Dianna and David Voll and Lynna McGuire.