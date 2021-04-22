Your Fort Worth Mother’s Day Brunch Guide — the Best Restaurants to Treat Mom At

B & B Butcher's will have longhorns on site for photo ops and gorilla bread for brunch.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching. It’s Sunday, May 9 ― and, as always reservations are highly recommended at Fort Worth’s better restaurants. It might be just another Hallmark holiday to some, but this one’s crucially important if you appreciate little luxuries like food, clothing and shelter. All those things mom has provided you throughout the years. And all with a smile on her face.

Remember you get zero points for gifting mom a household appliance for Mother’s Day ― ZERO! She wants is to be pampered and preened like a show poodle, and that’s really not too much to ask. If you have any hopes of climbing the ranks and securing “favorite child” status this year, here are a few Mother’s Day brunches that might help you stand out from the rest of the litter.

This is your guide to Mother’s Day brunching in Fort Worth and Southlake:

B&B Butchers will have longhorns on site for photo ops and gorilla bread for brunch.

B&B Butchers

From 10 am to 3 pm, mom can take her pick of the entire brunch menu ranging from gorilla bread to monkey bread, sage sausage, poached eggs topped with fresh hollandaise to wasabi crusted tuna ― with a coriander, wakame and shiitake mushroom salad dressed in a ponzu and miso vinaigrette.

There will be live music and even family photo-ops alongside two Texas longhorns in front of the restaurant. To entertain the kids (as if the longhorns aren’t enough), there will be a balloon artist on hand. Plus each mom will receive a complimentary mimosa or bellini to make her feel extra special. Ben Berg knows how to treat mom right.

Chicken and waffles at Wicked Butcher inside the Sinclair Hotel.

Wicked Butcher

At The Sinclair Hotel’s signature restaurant, diners will get an la carte menu of brunch creations, including main courses such as shrimp Louie filled with egg, tomato and avocado in a spicy remoulade, or classic chicken and waffles. That’s a stacked crispy iron waffle and buttermilk fried chicken, drizzled with sriracha honey and pecan maple syrup. Another option is steak and eggs featuring a blackened petite filet, with fried eggs, hash browns, plated with a black currant gastrique, and a frisée salad.

Swipe













Next

This Mother’s Day brunch runs from 11 am to 3 pm. Best yet, you get to enjoy the artfully updated Zig-Zag moderne Sinclair Building.

Mother’s Day mains include port braised brisket atop house made ricotta gnocchi.

Ellerbe Fine Foods

Ellebre Fine Foods is stepping up to the Mother’s Day plate with a special three-course brunch from 10 am to 3 pm, for $56-plus per person. There also a special children’s menu for $19-plus. The meal begins with an amuse-bouche of fine herb egg salad, cucumber and pancetta crumbs.

The first course brings a choice of potato and dill soup or spring toasted farro salad. Followed by a pick of three mains — port braised brisket tartine with toasted batard bread, gorgonzola, creamed Demases Farm greens, crispy onion, or sauteed wild isle salmon served with coconut scented basmati rice in a curry lime butter sauce with chili charred green beans, or eggs and avocado with brown butter cornbread. For dessert, expect Demases Farms strawberry and ricotta cake, with whipped citrus cream and Ellerbe mint syrup.

Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar will be a showstopper for Mother’s Day.

Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar

Located inside the new Delta Hotel Southlake, iconic Dallas restaurateur Dean Fearing collaborated on this restaurant’s design. Mother’s Day Brunch will be a $95-plus pixe fixe affair at Sky Creek. Starters include a white asparagus salad with poached free range Windy Farm eggs, crispy jamon serrano and a buttermilk dressing. Mains include pan seared George Banks scallops with house made herb ricotta gnocchi, English peas, La Quericia pancetta, king trumpet mushrooms and heirloom carrots in a basil crab butter sauce.

Truluck’s Southlake

Truluck’s will celebrate mom all day, with service from 11 am to 9 pm at its Southlake location. In addition to the regular menu of steak and seafood selections, Truluck’s will serve a special dish of seafood lasagna made with layers of Maine lobster, blue crab, shrimp, caramelized onions and grilled artichoke hearts with mozzarella, whipped mascarpone and ricotta.

A specialty cocktail has been created just for mom as well, the Cosmosa ― a mix of Tito’s vodka, Cointreau, lime, cranberry, and ripe raspberries, topped with a splash of Cava.

Reservations for Fort Worth’s best Mother’s Day brunches are still to be had, so don’t snooze and show up with nothing but a card. Fill mom’s mimosa glass to overflowing. It’s been a long year, mom deserves it.