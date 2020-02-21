Ski Great Bode Miller Shares Heartbreaking Story of His Daughter’s Death in Tearful Houston Luncheon

One might have expected the tears to flow when Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller shared at Bo’s Place Hearts of Hope luncheon the story of the loss of his 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, in a swimming accident. Though his story was heart-wrenching, it was the remarks by honoree Wade Upton and the ensuing video on families that had found solace through Bo’s Place that prompted a flow of tears.

Ginger Upton, Wade Upton’s late wife, was godmother to Bo Neuhaus, whose untimely death at age 12 led his parents, Lindy and Larry Neuhaus, to found the nonprofit bereavement center that offers grief support for children, families and adults at no cost. The Upton family, including daughters and sons-in-law — Dr. Lindy and Tom McGee and Katie and John Daily — received the Robin Bush Award for their support of Bo’s Place.

The sold-out fundraiser at the Westin Galleria Hotel marked the 30th anniversary of the bereavement center and raised $550,000 with a turnout of more than 800 supporters, many from Houston’s old guard families. The luncheon was chaired by Kate and Logan Walters and Susan and Charlie Neuhaus, Bo’s brother. Carrying the banner as honorary chairs were Giggy and Matt Thanheiser and Paula and Rusty Walter.

As luncheon emcee writer, producer and former sports anchor Lisa Malosky interviewed the laid-back Bode on his story of grief and that of his wife, Morgan, a professional beach volleyball athlete. The pain of their daughter’s loss was only somewhat soothed by the birth of a son four months after Emmy’s death and the birth of identical twin boys this past November.

PC Seen: Andrea and Trent Tellepsen, Sarah and Doug Foshee, Debbie and Mark Gregg, Meredith and Patrick Chastang, Claudine and David Hartland, Mary Kristen and David Valentine, Evelyn and Bob Jewell, Jenny and Todd Abbott, Flo McGee, Sushma and Dr. Haresh Yalamanchili, Staci and John Donovan, Bo’s Place board president David Shine and wife Jade, and Bo’s Place executive director Mary Beth Staine.