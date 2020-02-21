Bode Miller signing rocking chairs photo by Daniel Ortiz
01
21

Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller signs rockers at Bo's Place Hearts of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
21

Luncheon chairs Charlie & Susan Neuhaus and Kate & Logan Walters (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
21

David & Jade Shine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
21

Pam Klein, Lauren Gray, Kristen Lyons, Kari Beck (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
21

Luke & Megan Hotze (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
21

Amy & Tom Ryan (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
21

Kim Grant, Lisa McCarthy (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
21

Kelley & Steve Lubanko (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
21

Kate Walters, Meredith Chastang (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
21

Honorees: John Daily, Kate Upton Daily, Wade Upton, Lindy Upton McGee and Tom McGee (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
21

Lindy & Larry Neuhaus (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
21

Giggy & Matt Thanheiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
21

Andrea & Trent Tellepsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
21

Harvin & Julia Lawhon (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
21

Claudine & David Hartland (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
21

Mary Beth Staine, Bode Miller, David Shine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
21

Leslie & Randy Newcomer (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
21

Claire Cormier-Thielke, Kate Stukenberg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
21

Cis Dickson, Karen Pennebaker (Photo by Jacob Power)

20
21

Debbie & Mark Gregg (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
21

Linda & Tom McGee (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / The Seen

Ski Great Bode Miller Shares Heartbreaking Story of His Daughter’s Death in Tearful Houston Luncheon

Grieving Mission of Bo's Place Driven by Tales of Unimaginable Loss and Hope

BY // 02.20.20
1
21

One might have expected the tears to flow when Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller shared at Bo’s Place Hearts of Hope luncheon the story of the loss of his 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, in a swimming accident. Though his story was heart-wrenching, it was the remarks by honoree Wade Upton and the ensuing video on families that had found solace through Bo’s Place that prompted a flow of tears.

Ginger Upton, Wade Upton’s late wife, was godmother to Bo Neuhaus, whose untimely death at age 12 led his parents, Lindy and Larry Neuhaus, to found the nonprofit bereavement center that offers grief support for children, families and adults at no cost. The Upton family, including daughters and sons-in-law — Dr. Lindy and Tom McGee and Katie and John Daily — received the Robin Bush Award for their support of Bo’s Place.

The sold-out fundraiser at the Westin Galleria Hotel marked the 30th anniversary of the bereavement center and raised $550,000 with a turnout of more than 800 supporters, many from Houston’s old guard families. The luncheon was chaired by Kate and Logan Walters and Susan and Charlie Neuhaus, Bo’s brother. Carrying the banner as honorary chairs were Giggy and Matt Thanheiser and Paula and Rusty Walter.

As luncheon emcee writer, producer and former sports anchor Lisa Malosky interviewed the laid-back Bode on his story of grief and that of his wife, Morgan, a professional beach volleyball athlete. The pain of their daughter’s loss was only somewhat soothed by the birth of a son four months after Emmy’s death and the birth of identical twin boys this past November.

PC Seen: Andrea and Trent Tellepsen, Sarah and Doug Foshee, Debbie and Mark Gregg, Meredith and Patrick Chastang, Claudine and David Hartland, Mary Kristen and David Valentine, Evelyn and Bob Jewell, Jenny and Todd Abbott, Flo McGee, Sushma and Dr. Haresh Yalamanchili, Staci and John Donovan, Bo’s Place board president David Shine and wife Jade, and Bo’s Place executive director Mary Beth Staine.

