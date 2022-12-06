It’s Adults Versus Smart Students at Breakthrough Houston’s Trivia Bonanza — Guess Who Won

What: Breakthrough Houston’s “Are You Smarter Than a Breakthrough Student?” fall trivia fundraiser

Where: Armadillo Palace

PC Moment: With David Gow and Carla Dawson serving as quizmasters, adult participants had to pit their wits and their smarts against that of students in Breakthrough Houston’s student mentoring and advancement programs.

Chaired by Lindley and Jason Arnoldy, Kristen and John Berger, Isabel and Danny David, and Meredith and Ben Marshall, the event raised more than $350,000 to provide free Breakthrough Houston programs for more than 600 under-resourced students from middle school through college completion. In addition to student support, the programs provide training for pre-career teachers. The success rate of the program is proven by the fact that 100 percent of Breakthrough Houston students last spring were admitted to four-year colleges.

And here’s a test. Could you have chosen the correct answer to: In the periodic table, the vertical columns that extend down are called (a) periods (b) classes (c) groups or (d) rows? The answer is groups. (Frankly, I don’t even know what a periodic table is, having escaped chemistry courses in high school.)

While they weren’t talking specific winners or losers, clearly students in the program were the real winners of this most successful fundraiser.

One more question to test your smarts. An isosceles triangle has lengths 56 and 4X + 8, what is the value of X? Would it be (a) 4 (b) 12 (c) 5 or (d) 32? (Hint, I have no idea and they did not provide me the answer. You tell me, please.)

PC Seen: Silvia and David Stix, Mari Carmen Senosiaín, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Jim Nelson, Marilyn and Marcos, Claudine and David Hartland, Marilyn and Marcos Basso, Emily Schaffer, Susannah Watt, Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes and Aaron Howes, Jennifer and Todd Litton, Jill and Sterling Bomar, Carolyn Tanner, Carlyn Sabat, Katie Dillon, Erin and James Stewart, Alex Elizondo and Luis Elizondo-Thomson, and Kathy Heinzerling.