National Comedian Proves Laughter (and Determined Fundraising) is the Best Medicine in This River Oaks Night

Mike Birbiglia, Jamie Broach Bryd (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John and Kristen Berger 77005 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carlos and Luvi Wheelock (1) (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leticia and Steve Trauber 77019 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Emeka and Uche Ndefo (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cole and Carla Dawson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cory and David LeNorman (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kelly and Steve Provenzano (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lindsay and Tray Black (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Robby and Ben Griffin (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Parker, Oliver, Jamie Broach Bryd, Jef Bryd, Harrison Broach (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Meg Bress, Jan Bress, Kate Bress (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bryan and Deanna Kotrla, Rainey and Tom Richardson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ana Schick, Kathryn Smith, Leticia Trauber (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
14

Comedian Mike Birbiglia keeps Jamie Broach Byrd and the entire River Oaks Country Club ballroom laughing during the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
14

John & Kristen Berger at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
14

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
14

Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
14

Emeka & Uche Ndefo at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
14

Cole & Carla Dawson at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
14

Cory & David LeNorman at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
14

Kelly & Steve Provenzano at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
14

Lindsay & Tray Black at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
14

Robby & Ben Griffin at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
14

Parker Broach, Oliver Broach, Jamie Broach Byrd, Jeff Byrd, Harrison Broach at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
14

Meg Bress, Jan Bress, Kate Bress at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
14

Bryan & Deanna Kotria, Rainey & Tom Richardson at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
14

Ana Schick, Kathryn Smith, Leticia Trauber at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mike Birbiglia, Jamie Broach Bryd (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John and Kristen Berger 77005 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carlos and Luvi Wheelock (1) (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leticia and Steve Trauber 77019 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Emeka and Uche Ndefo (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cole and Carla Dawson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cory and David LeNorman (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kelly and Steve Provenzano (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lindsay and Tray Black (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Robby and Ben Griffin (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Parker, Oliver, Jamie Broach Bryd, Jef Bryd, Harrison Broach (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Meg Bress, Jan Bress, Kate Bress (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bryan and Deanna Kotrla, Rainey and Tom Richardson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ana Schick, Kathryn Smith, Leticia Trauber (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

National Comedian Proves Laughter (and Determined Fundraising) is the Best Medicine in This River Oaks Night

Standing Up to Cancer With the Broach Foundation

BY // 04.07.22
photography Priscilla Dickson
Comedian Mike Birbiglia keeps Jamie Broach Byrd and the entire River Oaks Country Club ballroom laughing during the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John & Kristen Berger at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Emeka & Uche Ndefo at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cole & Carla Dawson at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cory & David LeNorman at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kelly & Steve Provenzano at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lindsay & Tray Black at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Robby & Ben Griffin at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Parker Broach, Oliver Broach, Jamie Broach Byrd, Jeff Byrd, Harrison Broach at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Meg Bress, Jan Bress, Kate Bress at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bryan & Deanna Kotria, Rainey & Tom Richardson at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ana Schick, Kathryn Smith, Leticia Trauber at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
14

Comedian Mike Birbiglia keeps Jamie Broach Byrd and the entire River Oaks Country Club ballroom laughing during the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
14

John & Kristen Berger at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
14

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
14

Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
14

Emeka & Uche Ndefo at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
14

Cole & Carla Dawson at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
14

Cory & David LeNorman at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
14

Kelly & Steve Provenzano at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
14

Lindsay & Tray Black at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
14

Robby & Ben Griffin at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
14

Parker Broach, Oliver Broach, Jamie Broach Byrd, Jeff Byrd, Harrison Broach at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
14

Meg Bress, Jan Bress, Kate Bress at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
14

Bryan & Deanna Kotria, Rainey & Tom Richardson at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
14

Ana Schick, Kathryn Smith, Leticia Trauber at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: The Broach Foundation for Brain Research annual dinner

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Nationally touring comedian Mike Birbiglia lived up to his reputation by keeping the throng of more than 400 laughing throughout most of the Broach Foundation’s 10th annual Stand Up for Cancer gala. With the thought being that laughter is the best medicine, Birbiglia presented a full comedy show following the VIP cocktail hour and dinner.

Before passing away in 2013 from an aggressive form of brain cancer, James Broach and his wife Jamie Broach (now Byrd) created the foundation in order to raise monies for under-funded research in the arena of brain cancers. To date, the foundation has raised $6 million.

“James was truly an inspiration to all those who knew him. Though he knew the research would not come in time to help him, he wanted to find a way to help others,” Broach Byrd says. “Research requires resources, and he knew the faster we can fund promising novel research projects, the faster we will find a cure for this disease.”

As the foundation website points out, fewer than 10 percent of grants for brain cancer research are funded. To be eligible for NIH grants, research institutions like the MD Anderson Cancer Center Brain Tumor Research Program have to conduct the proposed project’s initial research data first. “This crucial start-up research and work must be sponsored by private funds to make subsequent NIH funding possible,” the Broach Foundation website notes.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1

PC Seen: Jeff Byrd, Lexi and Mike Marek, Luvi and Carlos Wheelock, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Chuck Yates, Jan Bress, Carla and Cole Dawson, Judy and Bill Falconer, Dennis Black, Andrea Durkin, and Jamie and James Broach’s three sons — Harrison, Oliver and Parker.

Mike Birbiglia, Jamie Broach Bryd (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John and Kristen Berger 77005 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carlos and Luvi Wheelock (1) (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Leticia and Steve Trauber 77019 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Emeka and Uche Ndefo (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cole and Carla Dawson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cory and David LeNorman (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kelly and Steve Provenzano (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lindsay and Tray Black (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Robby and Ben Griffin (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Parker, Oliver, Jamie Broach Bryd, Jef Bryd, Harrison Broach (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Meg Bress, Jan Bress, Kate Bress (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bryan and Deanna Kotrla, Rainey and Tom Richardson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ana Schick, Kathryn Smith, Leticia Trauber (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
251 Piney Point
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X