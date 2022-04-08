Texas Design Week Houston — Schedule and Ticket Sales are Live — Here’s Who You’ll See
BY Staff Report // 04.07.22
Hubert de Givenchy’s Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley. Illustrated talk and cocktails at Moxie.
Salon sur Jardin at Hubert de Givenchy's Hôtel d’Orrouer
Stephen Stills
Salon sur Cour at Hubert de Givenchy's Hôtel d’Orrouer
Charles Cator, Christie’s International
Grand Salon at Hubert de Givenchy's Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley
Hubert de Givenchy’s grand Paris home
Bunny Mellon Style, Illustrated talk, cocktails and book signing at The Sarofim House.
Inside the central pavilion of Bunny Mellon’s formal greenhouse with Fernand Renard trompe l’oeil paintings.
Bunny Mellon gardens at Oak Spring
Thomas Lloyd, Bunny Mellon's grandson
Bryan Huffman
Peter Pennoyer's book Rowdy Meadow: House, Land, Art, illustrated talk at Decorative Center Houston, reception and book signing at Schumacher showroom.
At Rowdy Meadow designed by Peter Pennoyer, Johnny Swing’s "All the King’s Men," a sofa designed in 2010, sits next to an eggshell and black lacquer side table from Dune and under Lucy Dodd’s "Egg" (2017) and Dana Schutz’s "Assembling an Octopus" (2013). The rug, A-Z Carpet Furniture: Office, was designed by Andrea Zittel (2008).
On the south façade, the chimneys and great double-height bay window of the library are commensurate with the scale of the prospect. To the east, Reed Hilderbrand’s garden design ties the house plateau to the meadow, which slopes toward the new pond.
Peter Pennoyer
Flanking the door into the living room are two Cibachrome prints by Mike Kelley, "John Glenn" and "Bigfoot" (2001). In the niche above is Mamma Andersson’s "Hangman" (2014). In the foreground, a rosewood, shagreen, and ebony table- bibliothèque tournante (ca. 1920) by Clément Rousseau is flanked by a pair of Royère Polar Bear chairs fabricated by August Studios.
Flanking the door to the gallery, Glenn Brown’s "The Great Queen Spider" (2009) and Yan Pei Ming’s "Innocent X Outremer" (2015) hang above a pair of black, silver, and mother- of-pearl demilune cabinets from Galerie Mougin that display a nickeled-brass candelabrum by Bruno Paul (ca. 1901) and a silver sculpture by Kevin Francis Gray (ca. 2015). The seating area includes an Eileen Gray Bibendum chair ,and a pair of Leleiere armchairs by Émile- Jacques Ruhlmann (ca. 1925) that flanks a Maria Pergay coffee table (ca. 1958), on which rests a Josef Hoffmann lamp (1923).
An André Sornay ash desk and chair (1937) are paired with a Sornay table lamp (1935). Works by Michaël Borremans, Luc Tuymans, Frederick Sommer, Dan Fischer, Jay DeFeo, and Ikeda Manabu rest on the shelves behind.
The walls of the screened porch are clad in green, burgundy, gray, and purple Moroccan zellige tiles in patterns inspired by the work of Koloman Moser and Joseph Urban.
Claude Lalanne’s great bronze apple, "Pomme d’Hiver," appears to have been plunked down on the shoulder of the drive leading up to the house.
Damien Hirst’s triptych "Bringing Forth the Fruits of Righteousness from Darkness" (2008) hangs on the polygonal north wall and is flanked by works by Jack Goldstein (1982) and Robert Longo (2016). A bronze and leather tête-à-tête settee (ca. 1958) and a pair of lounge chairs (1958) by André Arbus surround a coffee table made of tire treads, on which rests a bowl of welded nickels by Johnny Swing (2017). Daniel Buren’s wool Sipat rug (2009) anchors the seating area. Maarten Baas’s Smoke dining table and Where There’s Smoke chairs (2007) occupy the west wall.
Dragons & Pagodas: A Celebration of Chinoiserie; illustrated talk, cocktails and book signing at FOUND
The Chinese Cabinet seen from the Chinese Drawing Room in the Pagodenburg, a small chinoiserie lodge on the grounds of the Nymphenburg Palace, Munich. In the upper chambers are panels of black and red lacquer with imported Chinese wallpaper
Aldous Bertram
On the second floor of the Royal Pavilion, a double lobby links all the guest bedrooms. The faux-bamboo fretwork pattern on the vivid blue walls was inspired by the imported bamboo furniture.
One of a pair of vibrant pink staircases in the Royal Pavilion at Brighton, decorated with blue floral designs and edged with faux bamboo. Beneath a richly painted ceiling, stained-glass windows depict life-size Chinese figures.
India Hicks’ entertaining advice: Check your tide charts before hosting on the beach. Illustrated talk, cocktails and book signing at OKA.
Holiday crackers at a well-laid table.
An Entertaining Story by India Hicks.
Gardens in Bridge View designed by Edmund Hollander. Ed speaks on a panel, The Art of Collaboration, at Roche Bobois.
Highland House designed by Edmund Hollander
Edmund Hollander
A pool and gardens in Bridge View designed by Edmund Hollander
Abstracting morphology designed by Edmund Hollander
Whimsy Farm designed by Edmund Hollander
William Norwich illustrated talk — the greatest 400 rooms of the century, cocktails and book signing at Christopher Martin gallery.
The home of Charles Deaton, 1965.
Sir Edwin Lutyens for Ernest Blackburn, West Susser, 1902
Albert Frey, Frey House II, Palm Springs, 1964
Yves Klein residence, Paris, 1949
Chahan Minassian residence, Paris, 2015
Tony Duquette and Hutton Wilkinson, Palazzo Brandolini for Mr. & Mrs. John N. Rosekrans Jr., Venice, 1980s
David Chipperfield, Fayland House, England, 2013
Joe Colombo, Visiona I, Milan, 1968
Erik Gunnar Asplund, Summerhouse at Stennas, Sweden, 1937
Karl Lagerfeld residence wood-panelled bathroom, Rome, 1990s.
Jozef Peeters studio and residence, Antwerp, 1930s
Philip Gorrivan speaks on a panel, The Art of Collaboration, at Roche Bobois.
Philip Gorrivan’s Sala Exotico at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach 2022
A living room designed by Philip Gorrivan
A Park Avenue entrance designed by Philip Gorrivan
Bedroom designed by Philip Gorrivan
Through a Designer's Eye by Matthew Patrick Smyth; illustrated talk at Decorative Center Houston, reception and book signing at Arsin Rug Gallery.
Matthew Patrick Smyth
For a room in Holiday House, a show house benefiting breast cancer research, there are layers of history with designs from different periods and countries. The console and side chairs are English Regency, contrasting with the contemporary French bronze globe chandelier. Contemporary artwork includes Curtis Jer sculpture on the coffee table, an Emilia Dubicki painting above the sofa, and a painting by Victor-Raul Garcia over the fireplace.
A voluptuous mahogany Regency sofa and 1970s sheep in the style of Lalanne designed by Matthew Patrick Smyth for a showhouse
Veranda in a Palm Beach house with ottomans covered in handwoven mats from Borneo. The eglomise mirror is original to the house.
French art deco sconces with verdigris-finished frames and gilt Egyptian-influenced details, and Louis XVI–style photophores on the mantel add to the layering of history in the room.
Bill Curtis, Curtis & Windham Architects, speaks on a panel, The Art of Collaboration, at Roche Bobois.
The entrance to a house on Inverness designed by Curtis & Windham Architects.
Knollwood House & Gardens, 2003, designed by Curtis & Windham
Table Rock Ranch, McCoy, Colorado, completed 2010
River Oaks house (1928) and garden pavilion completed 1998, with uniquely articulated facades that reflect its multi-purpose use.
No Place Like Home: Interiors by Madeline Stuart; illustrated talk and book signing at Elegant Additions
Madeline Stuart
In a house in Jackson Wyoming, the living room is essentially a glass-enclosed tree house that captures exceptional views of the Snake River and the Teton Range in the distance. The chairs in the foreground are vintage T. H. Robsjohn-Gibbings, and the custom area rug is made up of squares of sheared fur.
This house in Montana is essentially a single space divided into areas for living, cooking, and dining, with a screened-in porch at the far end. The retaining walls are board-form concrete, and the interior walls are a combination of reclaimed wood and Douglas fir.
A pair of Ellsworth Kelly paintings are a graphic counterpoint to a Roy Lichtenstein portrait. The walnut dining table was custom made to seat twenty four guests, and its leaves are stored behind a purpose-built hidden panel.
Filipa de Abreu’s Lisbon dining room from the book A Loving Table: Creating Memorable Gatherings by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman and Shelley Johnstone Paschke; illustrated talk and book signing at Longoria
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
Shelley Johnstone Paschke
A table detail by Lisa Fine
A table designed by Diana de Cadaval, the 11th Duchess de Cadaval, H.R.H. Princess Diana d'Orleans
Cristina Lynch's Mexican Christmas celebration
A table designed by NYC designer Ariel Okin
Bar at the ready at Ariel Okin's home
Emily Hertz's birthday dinner for her daughter
Mushroom sculptures on Kim Hersov's Thanksgiving table. Laboratorio Paravicini’s Serpenti plates.
Chef Robert Del Grande Chef, The Annie Cafe & Bar, will speak at Kitchen Confidential: How to Design the Perfect Kitchen. At CookChill hosted by Monogram.
Gin Braverman, Gin Design Group, will speak at Kitchen Confidential: How to Design the Perfect Kitchen. At CookChill hosted by Monogram.
Texas Design Week Houston is set for Monday through Friday, April 25 through April 29 — a week-long celebration of design with panel discussions, salon talks, book signings, product launches, and cocktails with some of the most recognized names in the design world.
Highlights include an overview of the sale of the century from a lifetime of collecting, Hubert de Givenchy‘s rare trove of furnishings, objects and art from his two iconic homes — Hotel d’Orrouer in Paris and Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley. In Houston to discuss this epic collection up for auction in June in Paris is designer Stephen Sills and Christie’s International deputy chairman Charles Cator, in an illustrated talk and cocktails at Moxie.
Bunny Mellon, one of the most unintentionally influential women of 20th century design is the focus of an illustrated talk with Thomas Lloyd, Bunny Mellon’s grandson, and Bryan Huffman, friend and confidante to Mellon for decades, who together discuss Ms. Mellon’s legendary homes, gardens and life, and sign their stunning book, Bunny Mellon Style (Gibbs-Smith), co-hosted by New Orleans Auction Galleries and ICAA, Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, at The Sarofim House.
Architect Peter Pennoyer, co-hosted by ICAA — Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, will discuss and sign his book Rowdy Meadow: House, Land, Art (Vendome) which chronicles a visionary house and sculpture garden inspired by Czech Cubism, designed and decorated by Peter Pennoyer Architects — a complete work of art encompassing architecture, interior design, furnishings, and collections of decorative and contemporary art; at Decorative Center Houston and Schumacher showroom.
The charming Aldous Bertram, artist, illustrator and interior designer, received his PhD from Cambridge University specializing in the influence of China on English garden design and architecture. Thus, his confection of a book, Dragons & Pagodas, a Celebration of Chinoiserie (Vendome), which he will sign at FOUND.
India Hicks, daughter of legendary designer David Hicks and granddaughter of Lord Mountbatten, discusses growing up Hicks and signs her new book India Hicks: An Entertaining Story (Rizzoli), at OKA.
Others on the schedule: Matthew Patrick Smyth; Edmund Hollander, Hollander Design | Landscape Architects; Bill Curtis, Curtis & Windham Architects; Philip Gorrivan; William Norwich discussing the 400 most important rooms of the century; Madeline Stuart; Kitchen Confidential with Chef Chris Williams, Chef Robert Del Grande and designer Gin Braverman; and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman and Shelley Johnstone Paschke.
VIP Reserved-Seat Tickets are $250 and include reserved seating for all events for five days, as well as reserved seating at the PaperCity Design Awards, Sunday, April 24. General admission tickets are $100 (non-reserved seating) for all five days. All TXDW events are ticketed.
To purchase tickets and for the complete Texas Design Week Houston schedule, day by day, go to TexasDesignWeek.com. For sponsorship opportunities and general inquiries, contact events@texasdesignweek.com.
PaperCity Design Awards Call for Entries
Deadline for entering the 2022 Houston PaperCity Design Awards, is midnight Friday, April 8.
The PaperCity Design Awards is open to all Houston-area interior designers, architects, landscape designers, and product and textile designers, recognizes outstanding interior design; interior architecture; retail, restaurant, and gallery design; landscape design; historical preservation; and furniture, product, and textile design, along with other categories.
The awards ceremony to announce the winning projects is Sunday, April 24 at The Post Oak Hotel Grand Ballroom. Master of ceremonies is Alessandra Branca.
Judges for this year’s awards are Stephen Sills, NYC, Victoria Hagan, NYC, Palm Beach, Young Huh, NYC, Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson, NYC.
Winning entries will be published in the October 2022 PaperCity Decoration + Art issue (50,000 issues), and online at PaperCityMag.com, with 5.5-plus million monthly page views.
Explore Houston PaperCity Design Awards categories and submit your entries at papercitymag.com/designawards. Entry period closes Friday, April 8, at midnight.