Broadway Dallas Gears Up For An Iconic Gala Featuring TINA — The Tina Turner Musical

Parris Lewis performing "The Best" as Tina Turner in the North American touring production of TINA — The Tina Turner Musical. (Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2023)

Sometimes, January can seem like a bore. The holidays have come and gone. Spring Break is a distant dream. But, alas, Broadway Dallas has come to save us from our winter woes. Look no further than the 2024 Broadway Dallas Gala, hosted on February 2 at Music Hall at Fair Park.

The Broadway Dallas gala promises a cocktail reception, custom dinner menu created by FGF Catering paired with HALL wines, and a full performance of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Broadway, rock and roll, and fashion will intersect for one night only. In fact, the organization has received pre-gala support from Ralph Lauren, and Neiman Marcus has even dedicated one of its iconic storefront windows to the production and the 2024 Broadway Dallas Gala.

While tickets to the full gala evening are sadly sold out, have no fear — you know Tina would never miss a good party. Show and After Party packages are available. Guests can still join Broadway Dallas Gala Chairs John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino for this high-spirited “Best of Broadway” night where fashion will meet rock-and-roll in support of the nonprofit’s mission to give the gift of Broadway to more than 40,000 students and their families each year. Count us in.

Show and After Party tickets include orchestra seating to the full performance of TINA and admission to the Gala After Party, sponsored by Neiman Marcus and the Lorenzo Hotel. At the party, attendees will dance the night away to beats by DJ Lucy Wrubel, while enjoying Tina Turner’s favorite foods, free-flowing champagne, and a full bar.

And, you know it’s not a Dallas gala without a show-stopping silent auction. The Broadway Dallas 2024 Gala Silent Auction is now open and closes at 8 pm on Friday, February 2. Anyone can bid on the auction’s incredible prizes. Proceeds support The Broadway Dallas Education Fund, making a difference in the lives of 40,000 kids and their families – on stage, in classrooms, and throughout the community.

Don’t miss out on this event — you know if Neiman Marcus and Broadway Dallas have their hands on it, it’s going to be simply the best.