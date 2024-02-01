A Food Network Star Joins The Cane Rosso Team, HG Sply Co. Seeks Investors For Its New Location, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

You could own a piece of the new Fort Worth HG Sply Co. at Alliance Town Center. (Courtesy rendering)

"Food Network Star" Christian Petroni teams up with Cane Rosso and Zoli's to infuse even more authenticity into the local spot's pizza.

The Fort Worth restaurant scene is really dishing it up as of late ― with noteworthy chefs coming to town, and new openings to look forward to. Here’s a heaping helping of February food news.

Meet The Newest Food Network Star In Town

Cane Rosso and Zoli’s Pizza owner Jay Jerrier and his PILF Restaurant Group are leveling up on authenticity. With the addition of Food Network Star Christian Petroni, the local spots are adding a real taste of the Bronx to their menus.

Jerrier is best known for his unwavering dedication to producing true Neapolitan pizza along with its strict ingredients and preparation at his Cane Rosso restaurants in Dallas and Fort Worth. Yet another location is planned for Dallas’ Lake Highlands soon. His Zoli’s Pizza brand produces a more East Coast product, which makes Petroni’s addition “a no-brainer” according to their social media announcement.

PILF is also behind Thunderbird Pies, serving deep-dish Detroit-style pizza in East Dallas. And, when way-out-of-towner and Tik-Tok-famous food reviewer Keith Lee swung through Dallas recently ― he was not a fan. But, for veterans like Jerrier and Petroni ― that’s probably a badge of honor.

Petroni’s official title is Chief Culinary Commandante. We think that the title alone is cool enough to warrant his move to Texas. Of course, being named Food Network Star was pretty cool too. That title was bestowed on Petroni by Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis at the end of season 14 of the show.

You Could Own A Piece of the Next HG Sply Co.

UNCO Restaurant Group, has leased a spot in Alliance Town Center. It will open its fourth location of HG Sply Co., (the second in Fort Worth, with the first being at WestBend). The group is planning a winter 2024 opening with a little help from new investors like you. They are taking a unique approach with the new location by crowdfunding it.

“The investment starts at a $500 minimum with any investment offering membership in the new investor-only UNCO Founders Club,” according to a release.

“Ten years ago, I was in the kitchen of HG Dallas, slinging sweet potato hash while my eight-year-old daughter was seating SMU students at brunch on Saturdays,” says founder Elias Pope in a statement. “Now we are looking to bring HG Sply Co. to a fourth community in DFW and Haley is a freshman at SMU!”

The 8,000 square-foot space, promises a two-story build-out ― with seating for 220 inside, an open kitchen, a second-floor bar leading to a multi-level covered patio with seating for 108 outside overlooking green space.

Press Café Arrives in Aledo Soon

From Felipe Armenta’s Far Out Hospitality and Michelin-starred chef Graham Elliot, Press Cafe Aledo will debut this winter. The original Press Café overlooks the Trinity River in Fort Worth’s Clearfork. Located in Downtown Aledo, the new outpost will open near fellow newcomer, Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, by the end of February.

A Rare Wine Tasting Event

Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival continues to ramp up toward its annual feeding frenzy which will be this April. The Reserve Wine Tasting event is your chance to interact with three master sommeliers while exploring the wines of some of the finest winemakers anywhere. It’s scheduled for Thursday, March 7 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Modern Art Museum. Cost is $99 per person.

Coffee and Donuts

A new “cake donut cafe” called Batter & Beans recently opened in Westcliff Shopping Center. It features made-to-order mini cake donuts (34 different kinds) and premium coffee from a Chicago-based roaster.

Downtown Fort Worth’s Vaquero Coffee has rebranded and is now called Rio Dulce. Rio means river and dulce means sweet — it’s the same beloved coffee shop, with a new name and new attitude.

From Alliance to Aledo, that’s a lot to chew on.