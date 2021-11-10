Protecting Houston’s Historic Waterways — Buffalo Bayou Partnership Parties Through the Cold

Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala honorees Anne Whitlock, Gloria Zenteno, Rev. Harvey Clemons Jr. during the evening held on the historic Sabine Street Bridge. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Buffalo Bayou Partnership president Anne Olson was unperturbed by the chilly weather, carrying her jacket on her arm while greeting supporters, most clad in warm coats, to the annual “Connecting Houston” gala. The outdoor dinner affair for nearly 400 guests had already been moved from the park lawn, which rains had rendered soggy, to the historic Sabine Street Bridge. No one was disappointed with the shift.

Cocktails, including smooth as silk Frankly Vodka hot toddies, and hors d’oeuvres were served at the entry court to The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park giving guests entrée to the amazing underground cistern where “Time No Longer,” an innovative art installation by Anri Sala, was on view. DJ Gracie Chávez and drummer Coffee Guzman provided lively music for the cocktail hour. A much larger than life map of BBP’s visionary plans for Buffalo Bayou east of downtown provided a bold focal point for the reception.

A decorative party tent awaited, erected on the bridge for the dinner service from A Fare Extraordinaire and program, the evening chaired by Bonner and George Ball.

The program included remarks by BBP board chair Shawn Cloonan, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and introduction of the evening’s honorees by board secretary Bo Fraga. Taking bows were Rev. Harvey Clemons, Jr., Anne Whitlock, and Gloria Zenteno.

BBP proudly and justly boasts that it has “truly transformed Houston’s historic waterway by spearheading capital projects such as Buffalo Bayou Park and removing thousands of cubic yards of trash each year. Through significant projects including the development of hike and bike trails and thoughtful programming, Buffalo Bayou Partnership is reclaiming our city’s unique waterfront . . .”

PC Seen: City Council members Sallie Alcorn, Karla Cisneros, Robert Gallegos, Tarsha Jackson, and Letitia Plummer, plus Lisa and Jeff Taylor, Soraya and Scott McClelland, Gayle and Bob Eury, Cullen Geiselman, Elizabeth and Andrew Ziccardi, Zion Escobar, Judy and Charles Tate, and Kathryn Kase and Jeff Cohen.