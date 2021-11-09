Miranda Lambert and Her Fellow Cowgirl Hall of Fame Inductees Wow in Fort Worth Western Dream

Miss Rodeo Texas Bobbi Loran places the Hall of Fame Medallion on 2021 Inductee Lari Dee Guy at the 45th National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon in Fort Worth, Texas

Hall of Fame Members Camilla Naprous and Stacie McDavid at the 45th National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon in Fort Worth, Texas

President of the Board of Directors Kit Moncrief at the 45th National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon in Fort Worth, Texas

Beautiful floral on each table, curated by Bill Bostelman's Flowers on the Square at the 45th National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon in Fort Worth, Texas

The Honorable Mattie Parker, Mayor of Fort Worth opens the ceremony at the 45th National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon in Fort Worth, Texas

2021 Hall of Fame Inductee Miranda Lambert and Emcee Deborah Ferguson, morning anchor at NBC 5 Today at the 45th National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon in Fort Worth, Texas

Hall of Fame Member Pam Minick, 2021 Inductee Miranda Lambert, and 2021 Inductee Lari Dee Guy at the 45th National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon in Fort Worth, Texas

Miranda Lambert famously sang that little girls are made of “Gunpowder and lead.” After meeting the 2021 National Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductees, we would add courage, grit, talent and tenacity.

Lambert headlined the list of new inductees at this year’s ceremony at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena. The luncheon also honored equestrian Kathryn Kusner, roper Lari Dee Guy, artist Pop Chalee and hat maker Lavonna “Shorty” Koger.

2021 Hall of Fame Inductee Miranda Lambert and Emcee Deborah Ferguson, morning anchor at NBC 5 Today, at the 45th National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth never misses an opportunity to pull out all of the stops with Western wear and the Cowgirl Hall of Fame’s 45th induction ceremony was no exception. Attendees dazzled in Shorty’s hats, custom boots, studded jackets, turquoise jewelry and silk scarves as far as the eye could see. More than 1,300 people attended to celebrate the spirit of the cowgirl — that’s a lot of bling.

Fort Worth did not disappoint when it came to a live auction either. Two bidders won the opportunity to visit the set of either Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone, or its prequel 1883, some of which was filmed in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The lucky winners each contributed $75,000 each to the museum’s mission and will get to enjoy lunch with the cast and crew. Kevin Costner? Yes, please!

Rubbing elbows with the rodeo elite, those inspired to update their Western wardrobe did not need to look far. A champagne reception included vendors offering all of it. Shoppers came away with clothes as well as gorgeous artwork, accessories and gift items in keeping with the theme. Photographer Constance Jaeggi, whose work with horses is currently on exhibit in the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, personalized and signed books for those who purchased them during the event.

The Spirit of the Cowgirl

Adding to the excitement, attendees enjoyed a beautiful steak lunch with table seating on the Dickies Arena floor. Inductees took the stage and delivered heartfelt speeches. Not only were these cowgirls the genuine article, their stories inspired.

Hearing Lari Dee Guy, I am ready to saddle up and follow her lead. At least one of the stops will include The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. After all, Guy reminded us that she and fellow members now have a “forever place to hang their hats” in Fort Worth, Texas.

A very special girl, military working dog Lucca K458, received the Sergeant Reckless Award for three combat tours protecting soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan. Artist Jocelyn Russell sculpted a bronze in her likeness, now on display in the Alice Walton Cowgirl Park.

This year’s winner of the Patsy Montana Award, Yellowstone cinematographer Christina Voros, perhaps said it best. She repeatedly quoted filmmaker Gretel Urlich, reminding: “To be tough is to be fragile, and to be tender is to be truly fierce.” Spending an afternoon with these Hall of Fame cowgirls could convince anyone that is absolutely true.

PC Scene: Event sponsor Mary Lester, Mary Ralph Lowe, Kit Moncrief, Elaine Agather, Stacie McDavid, Nicole Sheridan, Lou Martin, Pam Minick, and former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

Next stop on this trail ride? PaperCity is headed to River Crest Country Club this Wednesday, November 10 for The Desert Rose Luncheon: Rodeo to Runway. Chairman Ally Ravnaas helms an event with another opportunity to update Western wardrobes, just in time for Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo season. Proceeds will once again benefit The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

Contact Emmy Lou Prescott, emmylou@cowgirl.net for ticket and table information.