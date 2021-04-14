Dinner With Bun B — A Rap Legend, a Good Cause, Hermann Park and a One-of-a-Kind Hazard on the 18th Hole

Moochie Norris, Maggie Noel, Chris Williams, Steve Francis and Owen Daniels_photo by Ayaan Ahsan, Ahsan’s Media House (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Bun B served as emcee of the post-tournament dinner and awards ceremony on the 18th fairway at Hermann Park (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Wayne White, Jackson Smith, Scott Bray, Will Ytterberg (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Jose Canales, Enrique Montes, women’s MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar, Shannan Canales, Tom Whitehead (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Tournament first place winners Steve Jackman, Joa Sherman and Brian Walker with Lucille’s 1913 volunteer Joan Foreman (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Lucille’s 1913’s Robertine Jefferson, Bun B, Nick Scurfield (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Former Houston Texans star Owen Daniels won the tournament’s long drive competition, awarded to him by Hermann Park’s Maulana Dotch (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Highway Vodka’s Wendell Robbins III & Codi Fuller (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Jack Nugent, Rob Piwonka, Nick Nugent (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Dr. Elgin Wells, Brian Williams, Maggie Noel, Elgin Wells Jr., Connie Williams (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Chris Brown, Teeba Rose, Dr. Warren Forney, Dr. Darnell Pettaway (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Chris Williams (Photo by Leah Wilson)
01
12

Moochie Norris, Maggie Noel, chef Chris Williams, Steve Francis and Owen Daniels at Lucille's 1913 inaugural golf tournament at Hermann Park, (Photo by Ayaan Ahsan, Ahsan's Media House)

02
12

Rap legend Bun B serves as emcee at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

03
12

Wayne White, Jackson Smith, Scott Bray, Will Ytterberg at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

04
12

Jose Canales, Enrique Montes, women's MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar, Shannan Canales, Tom Whitehead at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

05
12

First place winners Steve Jackman, Joa Sherman and Brian Walker with Lucille's 1913 volunteer Joan Foreman at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

06
12

Lucille's 1913's Robertine Jefferson, Bun B, Nick Scurfield at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

07
12

Former Houston Texans star Owen Daniels wins the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament long drive competition, the award presented by Maulana Dotch, Hermann Park golf director. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

08
12

Highway Vodka's Wendell Robbins III & Codi Fuller at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

09
12

Jack Nugent, Rob Piwonka, Nick Nugent at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

10
12

Dr. Elgin Wells, Brian Williams, Maggie Noel, Elgin Wells Jr., Connie Williams at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

11
12

Chris Brown, Teeba Rose, Dr. Warren Forney, Dr. Darnell Pettaway at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

12
12

Chris Williams of Step Afrika! at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Moochie Norris, Maggie Noel, Chris Williams, Steve Francis and Owen Daniels_photo by Ayaan Ahsan, Ahsan’s Media House (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Bun B served as emcee of the post-tournament dinner and awards ceremony on the 18th fairway at Hermann Park (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Wayne White, Jackson Smith, Scott Bray, Will Ytterberg (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Jose Canales, Enrique Montes, women’s MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar, Shannan Canales, Tom Whitehead (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Tournament first place winners Steve Jackman, Joa Sherman and Brian Walker with Lucille’s 1913 volunteer Joan Foreman (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Lucille’s 1913’s Robertine Jefferson, Bun B, Nick Scurfield (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Former Houston Texans star Owen Daniels won the tournament’s long drive competition, awarded to him by Hermann Park’s Maulana Dotch (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Highway Vodka’s Wendell Robbins III & Codi Fuller (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Jack Nugent, Rob Piwonka, Nick Nugent (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Dr. Elgin Wells, Brian Williams, Maggie Noel, Elgin Wells Jr., Connie Williams (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Chris Brown, Teeba Rose, Dr. Warren Forney, Dr. Darnell Pettaway (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Chris Williams (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Society / Featured Parties

Dinner With Bun B — A Rap Legend, a Good Cause, Hermann Park and a One-of-a-Kind Hazard on the 18th Hole

This Lucille's Fundraiser Raises the Game

BY // 04.14.21
photography Leah Wilson
Moochie Norris, Maggie Noel, chef Chris Williams, Steve Francis and Owen Daniels at Lucille's 1913 inaugural golf tournament at Hermann Park, (Photo by Ayaan Ahsan, Ahsan's Media House)
Rap legend Bun B serves as emcee at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Wayne White, Jackson Smith, Scott Bray, Will Ytterberg at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Jose Canales, Enrique Montes, women's MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar, Shannan Canales, Tom Whitehead at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
First place winners Steve Jackman, Joa Sherman and Brian Walker with Lucille's 1913 volunteer Joan Foreman at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Lucille's 1913's Robertine Jefferson, Bun B, Nick Scurfield at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Former Houston Texans star Owen Daniels wins the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament long drive competition, the award presented by Maulana Dotch, Hermann Park golf director. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Highway Vodka's Wendell Robbins III & Codi Fuller at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Jack Nugent, Rob Piwonka, Nick Nugent at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Dr. Elgin Wells, Brian Williams, Maggie Noel, Elgin Wells Jr., Connie Williams at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Chris Brown, Teeba Rose, Dr. Warren Forney, Dr. Darnell Pettaway at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Chris Williams of Step Afrika! at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
1
12

Moochie Norris, Maggie Noel, chef Chris Williams, Steve Francis and Owen Daniels at Lucille's 1913 inaugural golf tournament at Hermann Park, (Photo by Ayaan Ahsan, Ahsan's Media House)

2
12

Rap legend Bun B serves as emcee at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

3
12

Wayne White, Jackson Smith, Scott Bray, Will Ytterberg at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

4
12

Jose Canales, Enrique Montes, women's MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar, Shannan Canales, Tom Whitehead at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

5
12

First place winners Steve Jackman, Joa Sherman and Brian Walker with Lucille's 1913 volunteer Joan Foreman at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

6
12

Lucille's 1913's Robertine Jefferson, Bun B, Nick Scurfield at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

7
12

Former Houston Texans star Owen Daniels wins the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament long drive competition, the award presented by Maulana Dotch, Hermann Park golf director. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

8
12

Highway Vodka's Wendell Robbins III & Codi Fuller at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

9
12

Jack Nugent, Rob Piwonka, Nick Nugent at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

10
12

Dr. Elgin Wells, Brian Williams, Maggie Noel, Elgin Wells Jr., Connie Williams at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

11
12

Chris Brown, Teeba Rose, Dr. Warren Forney, Dr. Darnell Pettaway at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

12
12

Chris Williams of Step Afrika! at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Mother Nature was in a generous mood earlier this week when a loaded field of 150 golfers strode the fairways and finally settled in for dinner with rap legend Bun B on the 18th hole at Herman Park Golf Course. Wait. A stage, dinner tables and chairs positioned a mere chip away from the 18th green? Yes, a one-of-a-kind hazard on a perfectly lovely early evening.

“This was the first time anyone has set up a stage like this on the 18th hole and I was really excited about bringing that to life,” chef/entrepreneur Chris Williams told the dinner gathering. “We were thrilled to do this at Hermann Park in the backyard of our restaurant, Lucille’s, and we’re extremely grateful to Imani School, Hermann Park and all of our partners who helped to make this event a success.”

It was all in good fun as golfers concluded the fundraiser for Lucille’s 1913 and The Imani School with a seated dinner prepared by Top Chef contestant and James Beard Award nominee Dawn Burrell, Lucille’s 1913 culinary director Lawrence Walker and Williams, Lucille’s chef/owner and founder of Lucille’s 1913.

Bun B served as emcee of the post-tournament dinner and awards ceremony on the 18th fairway at Hermann Park (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Rap legend Bun B serves as emcee at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

It was a delightful family affair with Williams in the kitchen and his mother, Imani School founder Patricia Williams, sharing the microphone with Bun B, who served as emcee, and Maulana Dotch, general manager and golf director at Hermann Park. Libations were provided by Silver Eagle Distributors and Highway Vodka, which is owned by the chef’s brother Ben Williams.

In honor of Ben Williams’ business, the tournament launched with a “shot glass” start of Highway Vodka rather than the typical shotgun start.

Notable celebrity golfers in the tournament included former Houston Rockets All-Star Steve Francis, former Houston Texans Pro Bowler and (Denver Broncos) Super Bowl champion Owen Daniels, professional golfer Maggie Noel, Houston Push coach and former Houston Rocket Moochie Norris, and MMA fighter and former world champion Jessica Aguilar.

Other notables included Highway Vodka’s Wendell Robbins III and Codi Fuller, in from Washington D.C. Chris Williams’ brother Brian Williams of Step Afrika!, Williams’ father Connie Williams, senior vice president & CEO of Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center Hospital Greg Haralson, Bishop James Dixon and professional long driver Mitch Dobbyn.

Moochie Norris, Maggie Noel, Chris Williams, Steve Francis and Owen Daniels_photo by Ayaan Ahsan, Ahsan’s Media House (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Bun B served as emcee of the post-tournament dinner and awards ceremony on the 18th fairway at Hermann Park (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Wayne White, Jackson Smith, Scott Bray, Will Ytterberg (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Jose Canales, Enrique Montes, women’s MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar, Shannan Canales, Tom Whitehead (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Tournament first place winners Steve Jackman, Joa Sherman and Brian Walker with Lucille’s 1913 volunteer Joan Foreman (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Lucille’s 1913’s Robertine Jefferson, Bun B, Nick Scurfield (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Former Houston Texans star Owen Daniels won the tournament’s long drive competition, awarded to him by Hermann Park’s Maulana Dotch (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Highway Vodka’s Wendell Robbins III & Codi Fuller (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Jack Nugent, Rob Piwonka, Nick Nugent (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Dr. Elgin Wells, Brian Williams, Maggie Noel, Elgin Wells Jr., Connie Williams (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Chris Brown, Teeba Rose, Dr. Warren Forney, Dr. Darnell Pettaway (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Chris Williams (Photo by Leah Wilson)
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X