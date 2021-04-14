Dinner With Bun B — A Rap Legend, a Good Cause, Hermann Park and a One-of-a-Kind Hazard on the 18th Hole

Chris Williams of Step Afrika! at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Chris Brown, Teeba Rose, Dr. Warren Forney, Dr. Darnell Pettaway at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Dr. Elgin Wells, Brian Williams, Maggie Noel, Elgin Wells Jr., Connie Williams at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Jack Nugent, Rob Piwonka, Nick Nugent at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Highway Vodka's Wendell Robbins III & Codi Fuller at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Former Houston Texans star Owen Daniels wins the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament long drive competition, the award presented by Maulana Dotch, Hermann Park golf director. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Lucille's 1913's Robertine Jefferson, Bun B, Nick Scurfield at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

First place winners Steve Jackman, Joa Sherman and Brian Walker with Lucille's 1913 volunteer Joan Foreman at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Jose Canales, Enrique Montes, women's MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar, Shannan Canales, Tom Whitehead at the Lucille's 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Wayne White, Jackson Smith, Scott Bray, Will Ytterberg at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Rap legend Bun B serves as emcee at the Lucille 1913 golf tournament awards dinner at Hermann Park Golf Course. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

Mother Nature was in a generous mood earlier this week when a loaded field of 150 golfers strode the fairways and finally settled in for dinner with rap legend Bun B on the 18th hole at Herman Park Golf Course. Wait. A stage, dinner tables and chairs positioned a mere chip away from the 18th green? Yes, a one-of-a-kind hazard on a perfectly lovely early evening.

“This was the first time anyone has set up a stage like this on the 18th hole and I was really excited about bringing that to life,” chef/entrepreneur Chris Williams told the dinner gathering. “We were thrilled to do this at Hermann Park in the backyard of our restaurant, Lucille’s, and we’re extremely grateful to Imani School, Hermann Park and all of our partners who helped to make this event a success.”

It was all in good fun as golfers concluded the fundraiser for Lucille’s 1913 and The Imani School with a seated dinner prepared by Top Chef contestant and James Beard Award nominee Dawn Burrell, Lucille’s 1913 culinary director Lawrence Walker and Williams, Lucille’s chef/owner and founder of Lucille’s 1913.

It was a delightful family affair with Williams in the kitchen and his mother, Imani School founder Patricia Williams, sharing the microphone with Bun B, who served as emcee, and Maulana Dotch, general manager and golf director at Hermann Park. Libations were provided by Silver Eagle Distributors and Highway Vodka, which is owned by the chef’s brother Ben Williams.

In honor of Ben Williams’ business, the tournament launched with a “shot glass” start of Highway Vodka rather than the typical shotgun start.

Notable celebrity golfers in the tournament included former Houston Rockets All-Star Steve Francis, former Houston Texans Pro Bowler and (Denver Broncos) Super Bowl champion Owen Daniels, professional golfer Maggie Noel, Houston Push coach and former Houston Rocket Moochie Norris, and MMA fighter and former world champion Jessica Aguilar.

Other notables included Highway Vodka’s Wendell Robbins III and Codi Fuller, in from Washington D.C. Chris Williams’ brother Brian Williams of Step Afrika!, Williams’ father Connie Williams, senior vice president & CEO of Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center Hospital Greg Haralson, Bishop James Dixon and professional long driver Mitch Dobbyn.