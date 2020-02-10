Planned Parenthood 47th annual Roe V. Wade luncheon
Peggie Kohnert leads the other mom and daughter chairs of Planned Parenthood's 47th annual Roe V. Wade luncheon, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

In an onstage 'conversation' Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow highlight the power of friendships to create social change at Planned Parenthood's 47th annual Roe V. Wade luncheon. (Photo by Trish Badger)

Honorees Cullen Geiselman, Lillie Robertson, Beth Robertson (Photo by Trish Badger)

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Sissy Farenthold, Jody Blazek (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Carroll, Jillian Carroll, Peggie Kohnert, Gina Carroll, Jessica Carroll, Vail Kohnert-Yount (Photo by Trish Badger)

Allie Peacock, Sheri Henriksen, Martiel Luther, Sima Ladjevardian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Kaufman, Kathryn Ketelsen, Lois Stark (Photo by Trish Badger)

Cisselon Nichols Hurd, Phyllis Cohen, Rebecca Linn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ted Lee, Marc Sekula, Rep. Ron Reynolds, Rep. Jon Rosenthal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Erin Mincberg, David Lee, Molly Banta

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, State Rep. Ron Reynolds (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Moms and Daughters Stand Together for Planned Parenthood, Raise $1.1 Million in Roe v. Wade Luncheon

Girlfriend Podcast Hosts Help Push Record-Breaking Afternoon

BY // 02.10.20
Peggie Kohnert leads the other mom and daughter chairs of Planned Parenthood's 47th annual Roe V. Wade luncheon, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
In an onstage 'conversation' Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow highlight the power of friendships to create social change at Planned Parenthood's 47th annual Roe V. Wade luncheon. (Photo by Trish Badger)
Honorees Cullen Geiselman, Lillie Robertson, Beth Robertson (Photo by Trish Badger)
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Sissy Farenthold, Jody Blazek (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Carroll, Jillian Carroll, Peggie Kohnert, Gina Carroll, Jessica Carroll, Vail Kohnert-Yount (Photo by Trish Badger)
Allie Peacock, Sheri Henriksen, Martiel Luther, Sima Ladjevardian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Kaufman, Kathryn Ketelsen, Lois Stark (Photo by Trish Badger)
Cisselon Nichols Hurd, Phyllis Cohen, Rebecca Linn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ted Lee, Marc Sekula, Rep. Ron Reynolds, Rep. Jon Rosenthal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erin Mincberg, David Lee, Molly Banta
U.S. Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, State Rep. Ron Reynolds (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phyllis Cohen, Cathryn Selman, Rebecca Linn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peggie Kohnert leads the other mom and daughter chairs of Planned Parenthood's 47th annual Roe V. Wade luncheon, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

In an onstage 'conversation' Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow highlight the power of friendships to create social change at Planned Parenthood's 47th annual Roe V. Wade luncheon. (Photo by Trish Badger)

Honorees Cullen Geiselman, Lillie Robertson, Beth Robertson (Photo by Trish Badger)

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Sissy Farenthold, Jody Blazek (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Carroll, Jillian Carroll, Peggie Kohnert, Gina Carroll, Jessica Carroll, Vail Kohnert-Yount (Photo by Trish Badger)

Allie Peacock, Sheri Henriksen, Martiel Luther, Sima Ladjevardian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Kaufman, Kathryn Ketelsen, Lois Stark (Photo by Trish Badger)

Cisselon Nichols Hurd, Phyllis Cohen, Rebecca Linn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ted Lee, Marc Sekula, Rep. Ron Reynolds, Rep. Jon Rosenthal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Erin Mincberg, David Lee, Molly Banta

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, State Rep. Ron Reynolds (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast 47th annual Roe v. Wade Luncheon

Where: Marriott Marquis Hotel

PC Moment: Bravo Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow, co-hosts of the podcast, Call Your Girlfriend, for their spirited “conversation” on stage highlighting the power of friendships to create social change including those of former Governor Ann Richards and Molly Ivins, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, and Wilma Mankiller and Gloria Steinem.

One could say it was a $1.1 million performance, for that is the total raised. The windfall and the attendance of more than 2,350 made this a record-setting fundraiser for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. The funds will aid Planned Parenthood in its mission of providing expert, affordable reproductive health care and medically accurate sexual health information and funding for the organization’s two newest services — transgender care and primary care.

Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Peggie Kohnert and her daughter, Vail Kohnert-Yount, and Gina Carroll and her daughters, Jennifer, Jessica, and Jillian Carroll.

Taking bows as honorees were Lillie Robertson, Beth Robertson and her daughter, Cullen Geiselman, whose family heritage of supporting Planned Parenthood dates back to 1947 when Hugh Roy Cullen served on the first fundraising campaign for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, then known as the Maternal Health Center. Since 1992, the Cullen Trust for Health Care has generously partnered with PPGC to provide health care and sexual health information.

More than two dozen elected officials, including Mayor Sylvester Turner and congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee and Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, joined the midday fundraiser.

PC Seen: Sima Ladjevardian, Sissy Farenthold, Bobbie Nau, Carolyn and Jake Sabat, Sherry Merfish, Kim Sterling, Christine Morenz, Phyllis Cohen, Cathryn Selman, David Lee, Erin Mincberg, Ted Lee and Marc Sekula.

