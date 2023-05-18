Art and Basketball Come Together in a Beautiful Way at Houston’s Unforgettable CAMH Ball
Sneakers, Dresses, Multiple DJs and Plenty of On-Court FunBY Catherine D. Anspon // 05.18.23
In the latest installment of of our stories on the Houston Spring 2023 social whirl, the CAMH Ball goes down as a top party contender, worthy of a championship title of its own.
High Point
Talk about basketball as a social stage. Internationally known and Houston-based Trenton Doyle Hancock’s “CAMH Court” exhibition — the first time a museum has been transformed into an active basketball court which left gala guests dying to shoot hoops — served as the arena for a night of community, art and raising serious funds for the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston at the CAMH Ball.
Tipoff
Honorary co-chairs David Anderson III, Julian Duncan, Desrye Morgan, Kelly and Nicholas Silvers, and Katherine and Justin Smith joined after-party co-chairs David Anderson III (which marked his second time co-chairing, talk about a good rebound), Deja Land and Joshua Ibarra, Joshua Pierre and Jackson Smith in one of the most avant-garde high-society evenings in Houston history. Best yet, it all aligned with the museum’s upcoming 75th anniversary.
Air Jordan, Nike Mac Attack, New Balance 550 and Golden Goose were the designer sneaker footwear choices of the night, paired with cocktail finery. Guests banged the boards to a seated dinner by Monarch Hospitality, followed by brisk live and silent auctions and segueing into an al fresco after party headlined by DJ Flash Gordon Parks and BY WOMON.
PC Seen: CAMH director Hesse McGraw and deputy director Seba Raquel Suber; one of Hancock’s earliest collectors, Lester Marks, with physician/wife Dr. Penelope Gonzalez Marks; Leigh and Reggie Smith (the winning bidders on the top lot of the night, the Trenton Doyle Hancock canvas); Poppi Massey who won the Jesse Lott drawing in a fierce bidding contest; and a contingent of art stars including 2018 Nasher Prize Laureate Theaster Gates in from Chicago, JooYoung Choi, Leslie Hewitt, Vincent Valdez, Mary Ellen Carroll,and Gem Hale. All these artists will have shows and/or projects at CAMH in the months ahead.
Yes, this Houston night was nothing but net.