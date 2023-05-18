The Woodlands’ New Community Champions Revealed With Confetti Cannons and Promises Of Gala Fashion Fun to Come

The new Community Champions will be honored at The Walk gala in The Woodlands.

Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes are co chairs of The Walk gala in The Woodlands.

With a burst of confetti cannons, The Walk 2023 committee revealed eight Community Champions who will star in a Runway Finale during The Walk gala in The Woodlands. The gala will take place August 26 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel. At that event, the Community Champions will be recognized through a stylish cutting-edge fashion experience.

The Walk showcases a New York-style runway fashion show featuring designs from Saks Fifth Avenue and is led by renowned Houston fashion show producer Lenny Matuszewski Jr. The Community Champions will star in the runway finale, leading happy attendees to the rocking after party.

This year’s Community Champions are Will Bonilla, Erin Dore, George Lindahl, Michelle Little, Julie Mayrant, Heather Sanford, Austin Simmons and Tony Torres. All these champions have made substantial contributions of time and energy to The Woodlands community. Each in their own unique areas.

“We are honored to live, work and play in a community filled with people who have a heart to serve,” Interfaith Of The Woodlands president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “Our 2023 Community Champions are model examples of people who are committed to continuing the work of building a loving and caring community through their various local involvements.

“We are happy to be celebrating them on August 26th.”

The Walk gala is set to be co-chaired by Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes. The Community Champions Reveal was held at the Audi North Houston Market Street Showroom, with light bites provided by Del Frisco’s.

SHOP Swipe















Next

Proceeds from The Walk benefit Interfaith Of The Woodlands, allowing the vital community organization to provide assistance to families facing unexpected challenges and fight food insecurity and homelessness. Interfaith also helps senior adults participate in a variety of services to help them age in place without having to move into a home.

The cause is more than worthy. And the fashion is sure to be next level. This is no ordinary Walk.