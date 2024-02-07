Going Under the Big Top Turns Into a $1 Million Houston Night — How Camp For All Makes a Major Difference

Yésely Love, Pat Sorrells, Caroline Walter, Stephanie Magers at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Tom & Janet Behanick at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Susan Fernbach, Peter Boudreaux, Paul Gerson at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Stephanie Magers, Allen McBride, Yésely Love at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Paul Gerson, Robin Reed at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Mike & Julie Taetz at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Hilary Amburey, Susan Walker at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Caroline Walter, Pat Sorrells, Yésely Love, Kristen Moreno, Stephanie Magers at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Buzz & Martha White at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Betsy Garlinger, Michelle Matzer at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Rebecca Adler, Pat Sorrells, Ginger Bertrand at the Camp for All 'Under the Big Top' gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

What: Camp For All “Under the Big Top” gala

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: For Camp For All’s “Under the Big Top” gala chairs Yésely Love, Stephanie Magers and Caroline Walter, highlight was surely confirmation that the jovial evening had passed the $1 million mark in funds raised, guaranteeing that the 9,000 or so campers that visit the 206-acre campsite each year will have access throughout 2024.

A sell-out throng of 600 embraced the Big Top theme with circus inspired costuming the choice of attire for many. Among them was honoree Ginger Bertrand, who was honored along with her late mother Sybil Roos for the family’s longtime support of the camp.

Speaking of the generosity of supporters, Camp For All president and CEO Pat Sorrells notes: “Their generosity not only means we can continue to deliver innovative and barrier-free programming thanks to our highly-skilled and passionate staff at our beautiful, expansive campgrounds, but most importantly, that we can bring the magic of camp to even more campers who deserve just that.”

Contributing to the seven-figure proceeds were the live auction items that included a four-night stay at the exquisite Sedona Piñon Woods and an extraordinary opportunity to tour contemporary artist Hunt Slonem’s studio in Manhattan.

“Camp For All provides so much more than a week of summer fun for its campers,” shares Kristen Moreno whose non-verbal daughter with cerebral palsy attended six summer sessions there. “It provided Claire the opportunity to be out from my watchful eye. To prove to both of us that we can survive without being tethered to each other.

“Claire always came home a little more mature, more verbal and more outgoing. There is not a year that goes by now without Claire asking when and where she’s going to camp thanks to those first successful summers at Camp for All.”

For more than 30 years, Camp For All has welcomed children and adults with special needs or serious illnesses

PC Seen: Martha and Buzz White, Hilary Amburey, Susan Walker, Julie and Mike Taetz, Paul Gerson, Robin Reed, Rebecca Adler, Allen McBride, Susan Fernbach, Peter Boudreaux, Paul Gerson, Janet and Tom Behanick, and Michelle Matzer.