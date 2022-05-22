Houston Cancer Survivors and Difference Making Doctors Get the CanCare Spotlight In a Record Making Moment

Jordan Seff, Kelley Lubanko and Frank Billingsley
CanCare Survivors Luncheon chairs Jordan Seff and Kelley Lubanko with emcee Frank Billingsley at the Westin Memorial City (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

CanCare honorees Rochelle Griffin, Oceaneering Intrernational president and CEO Rod Larson, Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bruce Blausen, Dominique Sachse at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brandon Mclendon, Sippi Khurana, Shawntell McWilliams, Dr. Cheryl Hasseb at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Heather Bulk, Natalie Mohtashami at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kimberly Bell , Winnie Phillips, Jennifer Perrin at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristen Cannon, Lisa Helfman at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Wolff, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells, Rod & Lynne Larson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anne Neeson, Donna Vallone at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laura Jaramillo, Kim Trimble, Jackie Sheahan at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lesha Elsenbrook, Kristina Somerville at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Yvonne Cormier, Gayla Gardner at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michael Weisenthal, Carole Fawcett, Michael Fife , Creighton Edwards at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Natalie Crossley, Megan Vondra, Abby Spinn at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Rachel Ellsworth, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Simon & Linda Eyles, Bill Baldwin at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Rochelle Griffin, Jane Gillis at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Drs. Vivek & Ishwaria Subbiah at the CanCare Survivors Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Cancer Survivors and Difference Making Doctors Get the CanCare Spotlight In a Record Making Moment

Providing a Lift When People Really Need It

BY // 05.22.22
It was an inspiration and information filled midday when cancer survivors and cancer physicians shared their experiences and insights with the 400 supporters attending the annual CanCare Survivors Luncheon at the Westin Memorial City. The headliners were familiar faces across a broad sector of the city.

Popular KTRK Channel 2 chief meteorologist and cancer survivor Frank Billingsley served as emcee while praising the work of CanCare in providing survivors to partner with cancer patients during their challenging journeys.

Healthcare Honoree MD Anderson’s Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah is frequently seen at performing arts fundraisers and performances with her husband Dr. Vivek Subbiah (also with MD Anderson). As luncheon guest speaker, Subbiah, a medical oncologist as well as a palliative care and integrative medicine physician, was interviewed by Billingsley and discussed how she aids teams in proactively identifying the needs of their cancer patients and in designing and implementing solutions marked by innovation, impact, scalability and compassion.

Survivor Honoree Rochelle Griffin, diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2019, is a familiar face to many scenesters as she has been a stylist with Tootsies for more than 30 years, assisting many of Houston’s best dressed and popping up at various events during the year.

Accepting the Corporate Honoree honors for Oceaneering International was president and CEO Rod Larsen, who has served on the CanCare board. In addition to helming the company with 10,000 employees worldwide, he is on the board of advisors for the Rice University Professional Science Masters Program and serves on the board of the Rice Business Partners.

CanCare honorees Rochelle Griffin, Oceaneering Intrernational president and CEO Rod Larson, Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah

Jordan Seff and Kelley Lubanko chaired the luncheon that earned a record of more than $300,000. Fundraising generated beyond ticket sales was generated by the Giving Tree, the raffle of a Louis Vuitton handbag and a custom ring from Valobra Master Jewelers, and the appeal in the able hands of CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells.

PC Seen: : Fady Armanious, Sippi Khurana, Hallie Vanderhider, Beth Wolff, Phoebe Tudor, Dominique Sachse, Anne Neeson, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Yvonne Cormier, Vivek Subbiah, Zane Carruth, Kristen Cannon, Bill Baldwin, Lisa Helfman, Lesha Elsenbrook, Luvi Wheelock, Gayla Gardner, Kristina Somerville, Brigette Kalai, Roslyn Bazelle, Bethany Buchanan, and Shawntell McWilliams.

X