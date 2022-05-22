Houston Cancer Survivors and Difference Making Doctors Get the CanCare Spotlight In a Record Making Moment

It was an inspiration and information filled midday when cancer survivors and cancer physicians shared their experiences and insights with the 400 supporters attending the annual CanCare Survivors Luncheon at the Westin Memorial City. The headliners were familiar faces across a broad sector of the city.

Popular KTRK Channel 2 chief meteorologist and cancer survivor Frank Billingsley served as emcee while praising the work of CanCare in providing survivors to partner with cancer patients during their challenging journeys.

Healthcare Honoree MD Anderson’s Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah is frequently seen at performing arts fundraisers and performances with her husband Dr. Vivek Subbiah (also with MD Anderson). As luncheon guest speaker, Subbiah, a medical oncologist as well as a palliative care and integrative medicine physician, was interviewed by Billingsley and discussed how she aids teams in proactively identifying the needs of their cancer patients and in designing and implementing solutions marked by innovation, impact, scalability and compassion.

Survivor Honoree Rochelle Griffin, diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2019, is a familiar face to many scenesters as she has been a stylist with Tootsies for more than 30 years, assisting many of Houston’s best dressed and popping up at various events during the year.

Accepting the Corporate Honoree honors for Oceaneering International was president and CEO Rod Larsen, who has served on the CanCare board. In addition to helming the company with 10,000 employees worldwide, he is on the board of advisors for the Rice University Professional Science Masters Program and serves on the board of the Rice Business Partners.

Jordan Seff and Kelley Lubanko chaired the luncheon that earned a record of more than $300,000. Fundraising generated beyond ticket sales was generated by the Giving Tree, the raffle of a Louis Vuitton handbag and a custom ring from Valobra Master Jewelers, and the appeal in the able hands of CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells.

PC Seen: : Fady Armanious, Sippi Khurana, Hallie Vanderhider, Beth Wolff, Phoebe Tudor, Dominique Sachse, Anne Neeson, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Yvonne Cormier, Vivek Subbiah, Zane Carruth, Kristen Cannon, Bill Baldwin, Lisa Helfman, Lesha Elsenbrook, Luvi Wheelock, Gayla Gardner, Kristina Somerville, Brigette Kalai, Roslyn Bazelle, Bethany Buchanan, and Shawntell McWilliams.