Kendra Scott Unveils New Bespoke Engagement Rings Priced For Young Couples — Expanding Her Wedding World

From the beginning two decades ago, Austin-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott launched her eponymous line with stylish affordability in mind, filling what she recognized as the lack of quality styles and stones that were pocketbook friendly. As of Monday, Kendra Scott is taking the next step along that path by introducing The Engagement Collection.

The 11-piece collection features lab grown diamonds that are F in color (colorless), VS2 in clarity range, and available in carat weight from 0.5 to 2 carats. The beauty of these beautiful rings are that they come in a variety of designs and golds — and are priced between $1,350 and $8,150. And that hits the sweet spot for many a young couple.

Customers create the ring of their dreams with the choice of solitaire, halo, or signature silhouette with a traditional center stone cut round, oval, or emerald. It’s a bespoke customer experience with an in-house diamond expert on hand to guide the betrothed couple or the anxious soon-to-be-groom through the design process. All rings are made to order with delivery time estimated at three weeks.

The reveal of the collection includes the news that a singular yellow sapphire — “representing joy, optimism, and a bright future” — will be placed at the bridge of each solitaire setting, or burnished at the base of iconic halo rings.

“For 20 years, our customers have invited us to be a part of their wedding journeys. The launch of the Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott will allow us to be the wedding destination from proposal to happily ever after,” Kendra Scott, the founder, designer and executive chair of her namesake brand, says in a statement. “When creating this collection, we challenged ourselves to consider every detail.

“Fundamental to our design process, each ring can be customized and curated to match every couple’s unique love story.”

The Engagement Collection is available in select Kendra Scott stores including the South Congress Flagship in Austin, the store in Dallas Preston Center and the Kendra Scott boutique in Houston Heights Mercantile.

The collection marks the second new category expansion this year for Kendra Scott following the successful introduction of watches and watch bands in April.