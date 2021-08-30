Daniella Rodriguez Correa, the Star Shortstop’s Foundation and Other Astros Wives Honor a Young Cancer Patient’s Memory in Heartfelt Butterfly Lunch

Fabergé jewels on display at MAD during the fundraiser for the Correa Family Foundation and the Gemfields Foundation. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Not typically open for lunch, River Oaks District hotspot MAD pulsated with a chic contingent on a recent midday as the vaunted house of Fabergé hosted a luncheon benefiting Carlos Correa’s Family Foundation and the Gemfields Foundation. Fabulous jewels were on the auction block while Fabergé introduced an exquisite limited edition butterfly transformable pendant in honor of a young cancer patient and ardent Astros fan.

The posh midday fête was the second partnership between the Correa Family Foundation and the Gemfields Foundation and the second event to raise $100,000 for the two nonprofits. For the Gemfields Foundation in particular, the money raised will help to complete building a school in Mozambique, specifically for a solar-powered computer room. In honor of the school, the event featured a bespoke auction piece, a 2.01 carat loose Mozambican ruby starting at $17,000.

In honor of the butterfly pendant, Daniella Rodriguez, wife of the Astros shortstop, released a flutter of 17 Monarch butterflies that swiftly flittered across River Oaks District as guests applauded their release. The pendant was an homage to a cancer patient Cameron Gooch, a young Astros fan who was given an honorary No. 17 jersey by the team. The 10-year-old passed away in 2018.

Fabergé‘s created 17 of the butterfly brooch/pendants, numbered 1 to 17 and priced at $17,000.

The Fabergé butterfly pendant brooch created in honor of a young cancer patient. (Photo by Quy Tran)

While their husband players were at Minute Maid Park warming up for a game on this day, Janelise Maldaonado, Nina Altuve and Lianet Gurriel joined Rodriguez at the luncheon.

MAD/BCN co-owner executive chef Luis Roger was on hand to insure that his signature dishes such as the liquid olives, the MAD tomato and the scrumptious paellas were done to perfection.

PC Seen: Dr. Ricky Flores, head of Pediatric Cancer for Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands and head of the CFF Foundation; Fabergé store director Yoon Smith, Tracy and Larry Faulkner, Cheryl Murphy Haseeb, Tracy Younes, Mark Menendez, Cheryl Murphy Haseeb, and Tracy Younes.