Society / Featured Parties

Daniella Rodriguez Correa, the Star Shortstop’s Foundation and Other Astros Wives Honor a Young Cancer Patient’s Memory in Heartfelt Butterfly Lunch

Carlos Correa and Fabergé Team Up in River Oaks District

BY // 08.30.21
photography Quy Tran
Daniella Correa releases butterflies at MAD in River Oaks District as part of the Fabergè/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Katy & Richard Skinner at the Fabergé/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon at MAD in River Oaks District. (Photo by Quy Tran)
MAD/BCN co-owner and executive chef Luis Roger and staff with the massive paella prepared for the Fabergé/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon at MAD. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Ricky Flores and Silvia Salle at the Fabergé/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon at MAD. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Tammy Tran Nguyen, Dr. Aisha Jokhio at the Fabergé/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon at MAD in River Oaks District. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Astros ladies Daniella Rodriguez, Janelise Maldonado, Nina Altuve, Lianet Gurriel at the Fabergé/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon at MAD in River Oaks District. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jennifer Wong, Daimanee Sullivan at the Fabergé/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon at MAD in River Oaks District. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Tracy Faulkner, Cheryl Murphy Haseeb, Tracy Younes at the Fabergé/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon at MAD in River Oaks District. (Photo by Quy Tran)
David & Tyri Centini and Mark Menendez at the Fabergé/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon at MAD in River Oaks District. (Photo by Quy Tran)
James Smith, Terry Virts, Mark Menendez at the Fabergé/Correa Family Foundation benefit luncheon at MAD in River Oaks District. (Photo by Quy Tran)
The Fabergé butterfly pendant brooch created in honor of a young cancer patient. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Fabergé jewels on display at MAD during the fundraiser for the Correa Family Foundation and the Gemfields Foundation. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Not typically open for lunch, River Oaks District hotspot MAD pulsated with a chic contingent on a recent midday as the vaunted house of Fabergé hosted a luncheon benefiting Carlos Correa’s Family Foundation and the Gemfields Foundation. Fabulous jewels were on the auction block while Fabergé introduced an exquisite limited edition butterfly transformable pendant in honor of a young cancer patient and ardent Astros fan.

The posh midday fête was the second partnership between the Correa Family Foundation and the Gemfields Foundation and the second event to raise $100,000 for the two nonprofits. For the Gemfields Foundation in particular, the money raised will help to complete building a school in Mozambique, specifically for a solar-powered computer room. In honor of the school, the event featured a bespoke auction piece, a 2.01 carat loose Mozambican ruby starting at $17,000.

In honor of the butterfly pendant, Daniella Rodriguez, wife of the Astros shortstop, released a flutter of 17 Monarch butterflies that swiftly flittered across River Oaks District as guests applauded their release. The pendant was an homage to a cancer patient Cameron Gooch, a young Astros fan who was given an honorary No. 17 jersey by the team. The 10-year-old passed away in 2018.

Fabergé‘s created 17 of the butterfly brooch/pendants, numbered 1 to 17 and priced at $17,000.

While their husband players were at Minute Maid Park warming up for a game on this day, Janelise Maldaonado, Nina Altuve and Lianet Gurriel joined Rodriguez at the luncheon.

MAD/BCN co-owner executive chef Luis Roger was on hand to insure that his signature dishes such as the liquid olives, the MAD tomato and the scrumptious paellas were done to perfection.

PC Seen: Dr. Ricky Flores, head of Pediatric Cancer for Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands and head of the CFF Foundation; Fabergé store director Yoon Smith, Tracy and Larry Faulkner, Cheryl Murphy Haseeb, Tracy Younes, Mark Menendez, Cheryl Murphy Haseeb, and Tracy Younes.

