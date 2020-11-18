Carlos Correa and Fabergé Team Up in True International Affair at Swanky Memorial Estate

Gilded guitar and Fabergé egg for auction at the Correa Family Foundation dinner hosted by Fabergé at the home of Isabel and Ignacio Torras. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Fabergé gloriously stepped out of its comfort zone on a recent evening that saw the iconic jewelry house partner with Houston Astros star Carlos Correa in a posh dinner evening benefiting the shortstop’s family charity. The “Golden Garden Soirée,” held on the grounds of a swank Memorial area estate, was Fabergé’s first collaboration with a sports figure.

It was quite the international affair when one considers that Fabergé was founded in Russia and now headquarters in London, that Correa is from Puerto Rico, and that party hosts Isabel and Ignacio Torras hail from Spain.

The al fresco evening was a certain success with $100,000 raised for the Correa Family Foundation, which focuses primarily on providing aid to pediatric cancer patients and their families. Correa and his wife, Daniella Rodriguez, are noted for their hands-on involvement with the nonprofit particularly at Texas Children’s Hospital, where Dr. Ricardo Flores is clinical director of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at the Texas Children’s Hospital’s Woodlands. Flores, president of the foundation, served as emcee of the colorful event.

Largest contributor to the fundraising success was Astros owner Jim Crane, who bid $60,000 in the live auction for the number 17 bottle of The Devil’s Keep by Craft Irish Whiskey topping Correa’s bid of $55,000. In addition, Fabergé sold, for the foundation’s benefit, the last two of 17 limited-edition eggs.

It was a beautiful affair despite the pandemic. The limited number of guests, totaling 70, added the required masks to their cocktail attire and agreeably had their temperatures checked at the entry. (You will note in the photos that most removed their masks for pictures.) Tables were widely spaced beneath swirling ceiling fans and spilled over onto the vast lawn where ferns, palms and frangipanis added glamour notes to the verdant setting.

As owner of both BCN and MAD, Torras tasked business partner and executive chef Luis Roger to prepare a lavish dinner that had guests surely thinking of returning to either or both of the Spanish-inspired restaurants.

From the MAD menu, guests dined on the explosive liquid olives, bar Tomás style potatoes, the River Oaks District‘s signature foie gras in the shape of an ice cream cone and suckling pig empanadas. For the main course, Roger introduced a delicious new entree, one from his grandmother’s kitchen — roasted brandy veal and bomba rice. For dessert, Roger’s team created a “MAD-bergé” egg of pistachio sponge cake with a touch of edible 24-carat gold.

