Houston’s Own Rhinestone Rodeo Takes Over Post 713 Music Hall — It’s a $1.5 Million Night For Cattle Baron’s Ball
Glamorous Cowboys and Cowgirls Make a Difference In Jam-Packed EventBY Shelby Hodge // 09.12.23
With “Rhinestone Rodeo” as theme, the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball rocked Post 713 Music Hall with a crowd of more than 900, many fashionably embracing the glittery motif and all helping raise more than $1.5 million. As is tradition, a grand buffet, pig races, casino tables and tequila tasting were warm up for the entertainment that opened with Pat Green and concluded with country superstar trio Midland.
More than 85 volunteer committee members helped pull off the extravaganza that was chaired by Jacquie Baly and Lara Bell. The success due in part to presenting sponsor Texas Oncology.
Throughout the night and the lengthy program, guests meandered through the vast hall where every corner held some form of entertainment be it the silent auction display; Wine, Whiskey and Spirits Pull; TikTok photo both; Insolito Tequila tasting which included entry to the Diamonds Direct raffle; and the mighty buffet tables provided by Cotton Culinary.
KHOU Channel 11 news anchors Len Cannon and Mia Gradney served as emcees of the chock-full program that included a presentation from the chairs and introduction of the honorees. Taking bows were Community Honorees Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert, Dr. Scott Basinger, and Sidney Faust for their founding of the “Salute to Champions” Luncheon that benefits Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center; Health care Honoree Dr. Susan Blaney, director of the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center; and Corporate Honoree CEOs Against Cancer Greater Houston Chapter.
In a poignant moment Lisa Holland Bowman, American Cancer Society Houston Area board chair, shared her personal story of the recent loss of her husband to cancer.
“The continued support that we receive through this event will enable us to give the research programs the funding needed to find a cure for all cancers,” Bowman notes. “That is a goal I have and so did my late husband Bob.”
