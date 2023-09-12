Houston’s Own Rhinestone Rodeo Takes Over Post 713 Music Hall — It’s a $1.5 Million Night For Cattle Baron’s Ball

Angela Hernandez, Torie Halbert and Hollie Dorsett photo by Wilson Parish (7)
01
32

Angela Herenandez, Torie Halbert, Hollie Dorsett at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
32

Gala chairs Jacquie Baly and Lara Bell at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
32

Ty Kyle & Teressa Foglia, Zinat Amhed, Heather Almond at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
32

Midland performs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
32

Leisa Holland Bowman, Jenny Todd at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall (Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
32

Diana Fisher, Remington Bruce at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
32

Melissa Juneau, Amy Stanton at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
32

Ignacio & Camila Cubero, Disney & Max Harris at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
32

Hannah Swiggard, Lauren Gray at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
32

Jacquie Baly, Jenny Todd, Jeff Fehlis, Lara Bell at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
32

Midland's Jess Carson performs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
32

Stacy & Jason Johnson at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
32

Julie Luecht, Les & Elsie Eckert at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
32

Kristen Cannon, Stephanie Perkins at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
32

Laura & John Goodrum at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
32

Lisa Helfman, Lee Halverman at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
32

Fady Armanious, Bill Baldwin at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
32

Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
32

Norman & Donna Lewis at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
32

Patti & Don Murphy at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
32

James Craig & Jacquie Baly, Paola Montoya, Gregg Reyes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
32

Brent Milam & Lara Bell, Keith Brenton at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Jacob Power)

23
32

Duke & CC Ensell at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
32

Shelley Boyer dances to Midland at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Jacob Power)

25
32

Steve & Christine Johnson at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
32

Tiffany Halik, Nora Jarrard at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

27
32

Tripp Carter, Chree Boydston at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

28
32

Lexi Marek, Alissa Ruiz at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
32

Danny & Robin Klaes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

30
32

Pratik Doshi, Kellie & Andy Chen at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

31
32

Leisa Holland Bowman, Len Cannon at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

32
32

Tiffany Halik, Julianna Montealegre at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Own Rhinestone Rodeo Takes Over Post 713 Music Hall — It’s a $1.5 Million Night For Cattle Baron’s Ball

Glamorous Cowboys and Cowgirls Make a Difference In Jam-Packed Event

BY // 09.12.23
With “Rhinestone Rodeo” as theme, the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball rocked Post 713 Music Hall with a crowd of more than 900, many fashionably embracing the glittery motif and all helping raise more than $1.5 million. As is tradition, a grand buffet, pig races, casino tables and tequila tasting were warm up for the entertainment that opened with Pat Green and concluded with country superstar trio Midland.

More than 85 volunteer committee members helped pull off the extravaganza that was chaired by Jacquie Baly and Lara Bell. The success due in part to presenting sponsor Texas Oncology.

Throughout the night and the lengthy program, guests meandered through the vast hall where every corner held some form of entertainment be it the silent auction display; Wine, Whiskey and Spirits Pull; TikTok photo both; Insolito Tequila tasting which included entry to the Diamonds Direct raffle; and the mighty buffet tables provided by Cotton Culinary.

KHOU Channel 11 news anchors Len Cannon and Mia Gradney served as emcees of the chock-full program that included a presentation from the chairs and introduction of the honorees. Taking bows were Community Honorees Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert, Dr. Scott Basinger, and Sidney Faust for their founding of the “Salute to Champions” Luncheon that benefits Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center; Health care Honoree Dr. Susan Blaney, director of the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center; and Corporate Honoree  CEOs Against Cancer Greater Houston Chapter.

In a poignant moment Lisa Holland Bowman, American Cancer Society Houston Area board chair, shared her personal story of the recent loss of her husband to cancer.

“The continued support that we receive through this event will enable us to give the research programs the funding needed to find a cure for all cancers,” Bowman notes. “That is a goal I have and so did my late husband Bob.”

Melissa Juneau, Amy Stanton at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DC Partners

