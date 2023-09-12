Isabell Novakov Higginbotham Amplifies the Mission of Cattle Baron’s Ball During a Milestone Year

In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy. The assembly of Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most significant and important to them.

Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a variety of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. From a not-to-miss fashion show to a magical holiday season, NorthPark provides a platform to get the mission of these organizations out there and ignite significant impact all year long.

Isabell Novakov Higginbotham is a NorthPark Ambassador this year and is one of the Co-Chairs of Dallas’ signature event: Cattle Baron’s Ball. To date, Cattle Baron’s Ball has given over $92 million dollars to cancer research, as well as funded many grants that have resulted in life-saving screenings, tests, and treatments. In honor of its 50th year, NorthPark Center will be presenting a special exhibition on view from September 5th through October 9th. The exhibition will feature special outfits and accessories from the stylish chairs throughout the years.

“Cattle Baron’s Ball funds cutting-edge cancer research right here in North Texas with the ultimate goal of finding a cure for this terrible disease,” Novakov Higginbotham says. “My family has certainly been affected by cancer and trying to help find a cure so that other families are not impacted by cancer is something that is important to me.”

We caught up with Isabell Novakov Higginbotham to learn more about how she’s partnering with NorthPark Center and the upcoming 50th year moment for Cattle Baron’s Ball, which takes place on October 14 this year.

Tell us about a specific memory from time spent working with or for the nonprofit of your choice.

Hearing survivor stories of how dollars raised by Cattle Baron’s Ball funded the research that provided a treatment, drug, or something else that contributed to their survival is impactful.

What was it for you that first instilled the value of giving back to your community?

My parents and grandparents certainly instilled philanthropy early in our lives. I do not recall a time that my family was not trying to help someone in need or to make the community a better place. My grandfather used to always say, “You can’t go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands. You have to be able to throw something back.”

Who have been your strongest role models?

My parents and grandparents for their dedication in using their time, talents, and resources to make Dallas a better place to live and raise a family.

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Can you describe your own personal art and fashion interests?

I shop at NorthPark and consider it to be a personal interest and my husband enjoys art almost as much as I enjoy fashion! I have also seen the profound impact that art can have on a person. At Hope Lodge, there are art installations that residents are able to enjoy while they are undergoing cancer treatment.

What do you do to unwind?

I don’t really unwind. Ha! But, I enjoy walking in the neighborhood with my husband and our children and when there is inclement weather, we walk at NorthPark which is especially exciting for our daughter as she loves to see the mannequins.

Fondest memory spent at NorthPark Center?

As a child, I loved seeing the ducks and running up trying to grab the top of the planter boxes which is something that our daughter now likes to do.

Upcoming events that you are looking forward to?

Cattle Baron’s Ball 2023, of course!

Words of advice you would give to your younger self?

Enjoy every moment. Time flies.