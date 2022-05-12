Lady A performs at the Cattle Baron’s Ball at Minute Maid Park
Society / Featured Parties

Cattle Baron’s Big Move is a $2.5 Million Home Run of a Night — When Minute Maid Park Turns Into a Society Playground

Major Concert Venue Worthy Music Act Keeps the Record Making Rolling

BY // 05.11.22
Lady A performs at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Cattle Baron's bar chairs Sara Parr and Disney Harris at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
The Kilgore College Rangerettes surprise guests at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Lucian Bukowski, Greggory Burke, Jerry Fields and Tricia Linklater at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Matthew & Jen Harbison at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Kami Sisson & Mike Cavender at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Jessica Meyer, Ed McMahon, Philipp Meyer at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Julia Cole at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Bobbie Nau & Marc Grossberg at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Cal & Hannah McNair at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Emcees Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala of KPRC Channel 2 at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Joanna Marks at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Danny & Robin Klaes at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Brian Costello & Dr. Karen Knudsen, Jeff & Cindi Fehlis at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
April & Dr. Jorge Salazar at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Susie & Paul Gold at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Ellie & Michale Francisco at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Patti & Don Murphy at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
The view of the Cattle Baron's Ball from third base in Minute Maid Park.
James & Sara Parr at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Jenny & Matthew Todd at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Dr. Kevin Black & Tony Bradfield at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
Lady with chairs Sara Parr and Disney Harris at the Cattle Baron's Ball at Minute Maid Park
What: Victory‘s Cattle Baron’s Ball benefiting the American Cancer Society

Where: Minute Maid Park

PC Moment: No dirt underfoot, no muddy parking lots, no port-a-potties. Ah, the beauties of the Cattle Baron’s Ball move from the George Ranch, where it had been held since inception 35 years ago, to the air conditioned and cushy (by comparison) surroundings of Houston’s Major League baseball stadium.

And, indeed, this night was a home run on so many levels, most significantly the record proceeds of $2.5 million. Applause, applause to chairs Sara Parr and Disney Harris who orchestrated the change of venue which was widely praised by the 1,200 partygoers. To date, the all volunteer ladies of Victory have raised close to $50,000,000 for the American Cancer Society through the Cattle Baron’s Ball and the popular Holiday Card.

Of course, the popular casino games and pig races were retained. New to the party were the high-kicking Kilgore “Beauty Knows No Pain” Rangerettes, a champagne aerialist, Nashville recording artist Julia Cole singing the national anthem and Big Tex on stilts.

The view of the Cattle Baron's Ball from third base in Minute Maid Park.
The view of the Cattle Baron’s Ball from third base in Minute Maid Park.

In another first, Berg Hospitality handled the Cattle Baron’s Ball catering with a taste-tempting food stations that included an international array of goodies ranging from dim sum dumplings to chicken fried steak with gravy and hush puppies, tacos, empanadas, all manner of barbecue and sides and a Bayou City Cajun station. The latter featured jambalaya, gumbo, crawfish and bread pudding for dessert.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2

It was a grand show for the company’s catering expertise. We’ll have another serving of those s’mores sundaes.

Also new to the party was Texas Oncology as presenting sponsor.

Highlight of the evening was the performance by Lady A ,which kept the crowd swaying to favorites such as “Just a Kiss” and “Need You Now.”

PC Seen: Emcees Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala of KPRC Channel 2, American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudson in from headquarters in Atlanta, ACS Texas EVP Jeff Fehlis, Hanah and Cal McNair, Bobbie Nau and Marc Grossberg, Jessica and Phillip Meyer, Ed McMahon, Jen and Matthew Harbison, Jenny and Matthew Todd, Patti and Don Murphy, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Susie and Paul Gold, and Robin and Danny Klaes.

