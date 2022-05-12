River Oaks Driveway Transformed Into a Cinco de Mayo Spectacular as Houston’s Favorite Sports Doctor is Saluted

Legacy Community Health chief development officer Chree Boydstun, honorees Dr. Jim & Anne Muntz, hostess Sheridan Williams, Legacy CEO Dr. Bobby Hillard at Legacy's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
25

Legacy Community Health chief development officer Chree Boydstun, honorees Dr. Jim & Anne Muntz, hostess Sheridan Williams, Legacy CEO Dr. Bobby Hillard at Legacy's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
25

Co-chairs Whitney & Jim Crane at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
25

Co-chairs Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, Bill Baldwin at the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
25

Gary Petersen, co-chair Elizabeth Petersen at the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
25

Charles & Judy Tate at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
25

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Gail Brown at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
25

Chree Boydstun, Lisa Foronda Harper & Greg Harper, Tripp Cater, Gary Hammett, Mike Medina at the Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
25

DJ Kiss at the turntable for the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
25

Baseball Hall of Fame honoree Jeff Bagwell & wife Rachel at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
25

Mimi Gammill, Neal Hamil, Courtney Hopson at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
25

Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
25

Debbie Festari, former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith at the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
25

Kathy McCord, Sarah McCord, Rose Cullen, Jody McCord at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
25

Larger than life Mexican puppet parade through Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
25

Marnie Greenwood, Griffin Greenwood, Estela Cockrell at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
25

Mike & Karen Mayell at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
25

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
25

Shannon Hall at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
25

Shelley & Newt Barineau at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
25

Bill Baldwin, Dr. Jim Muntz, Sofia Adrogué at Legacy's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
25

Silvia Rocha Tran, Dr. Scott Sawyer, Andrea Jones, Kristin Dupeire at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
25

Tama Lundquist, Tena Lundquist Faust at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
25

Tony Bravo, Sharon Land, Richard Werner at the Legacy Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
25

Lori Swann, Debra Tummins, Cathy Easter at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
25

Headliners amid the merry throng of 300 at the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

River Oaks Driveway Transformed Into a Cinco de Mayo Spectacular as Houston's Favorite Sports Doctor is Saluted

This Legacy Party Brought Out All the Power Players

BY // 05.12.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
Legacy Community Health chief development officer Chree Boydstun, honorees Dr. Jim & Anne Muntz, hostess Sheridan Williams, Legacy CEO Dr. Bobby Hillard at Legacy's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Co-chairs Whitney & Jim Crane at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Co-chairs Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, Bill Baldwin at the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gary Petersen, co-chair Elizabeth Petersen at the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Charles & Judy Tate at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Gail Brown at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chree Boydstun, Lisa Foronda Harper & Greg Harper, Tripp Cater, Gary Hammett, Mike Medina at the Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DJ Kiss at the turntable for the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Baseball Hall of Fame honoree Jeff Bagwell & wife Rachel at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mimi Gammill, Neal Hamil, Courtney Hopson at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Festari, former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith at the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy McCord, Sarah McCord, Rose Cullen, Jody McCord at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Larger than life Mexican puppet parade through Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marnie Greenwood, Griffin Greenwood, Estela Cockrell at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike & Karen Mayell at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shannon Hall at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelley & Newt Barineau at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Baldwin, Dr. Jim Muntz, Sofia Adrogué at Legacy's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Silvia Rocha Tran, Dr. Scott Sawyer, Andrea Jones, Kristin Dupeire at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tama Lundquist, Tena Lundquist Faust at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tony Bravo, Sharon Land, Richard Werner at the Legacy Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lori Swann, Debra Tummins, Cathy Easter at Legacy Community Health's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Headliners amid the merry throng of 300 at the Legacy Community Health Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
An arch of radiant rose-colored bougainvillea, flanked by towering Mexican puppets, served as gateway up the drive to Sheridan and John Eddie Williams‘ River Oaks home while providing a colorful welcome for more than 300 supporters of Legacy Community Health. Hello, Cinco de Mayo.

The Williamses party plans in the hands of Richard Flowers and The Events Company saw the driveway and motor court transformed into a vibrant Mexican fiesta with colorful papels strung overhead while festively draped cocktail tables were topped with bouquets of Mexican paper flowers. The front of the house was lighted in green and red in a nod to the Mexican flag. Margaritas and other libations flowed from a whimsical multi-sided bar that centered the carpark.

And as this was a salute to the Astros team doctor and his wife, Dr. Jim Muntz and his beloved Anne, a giant screen (not quite Minute Maid Park sized) broadcast the night’s game against the Detroit Tigers. Muntz is also team doctor for the Houston Rockets and Houston Texans.

So you can imagine the powerful video singing praises for both of the Muntzes and slinging a few arrows for the good doctor’s notoriously corny jokes. Among the athletes on the video were Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, five Texans including Travis Johnson (retired) and offensive lineman Tytus Howard, and six Houston Rockets including legends Hakeem Olajuwon, Steve Francis and Calvin Murphy. And among the guests attending were Astros owner Jim Crane and his wife Whitney and former Texans general manager Rick Smith.

Whitney and Jim Crane_Daniel Ortiz Photography (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Co-chairs Whitney & Jim Crane at Legacy Community Health’s Cinco de Mayo fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The fundraiser for Legacy‘s Little Readers program was chaired by the Williamses and a coterie of additional VIPS — Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Whitney and Jim Crane, Richard Flowers and Angel Rios, Shannon Hall and Marcus Sloan, Melissa and Michael Mithoff, Elizabeth Petersen and Hallie Vanderhider.

The event raised $325,000 for the program that has to date given away more than 200,000 children’s books during youngsters’ well-child visits to Legacy clinics.

Elizabeth Anthony

“Anne and Jim are true believers in Legacy’s mission of driving healthy change in our communities and have been heroes to our organization,” Legacy’s chief development officer Chree Boydston says.

Guests raved over the food offerings from two food trucks stationed in the car park — including Chef Marcela’s Kitchen. DJ Kiss kept the music pumping.

PC Seen: Legacy CEO Dr. Bobby Hilliard, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, State Senator John Whitmire, Judy and Charles Tate, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Mindy and Jeff Hildebrand, Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Karen and Mike Mayell, Dancie and Jim Ware, Kari Gonzalez, Dr. Abigail Caudle and Joe Thomas, Linda Cantu, Ginni and Richard Mithoff, Gary Petersen, Sofia Adrogué, and Marnie Greenwood.

