Cattle Baron’s Ball Kickoff Turns Into a Full-Blast Rocking Bash: The Teaser Party Brings a Record Crowd, Serious Entertainment

01
20

Audrey White, Melissa Sugulas , Melissa Juneau, Kathy de la Mora at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
20

Tammie & Charles Johnson at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
20

2023 Cattle Barons Ball chairs Jacquie Baly, Lara Bell at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
20

Ghada Ali, Courtney Zavala, Stellen Bow, Christine Johnson at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
20

Tiffany Halik, Jenny Todd at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
20

Billy Parker, Amanda Moreno, Jenny Todd, Wade Schindler at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
20

Mark & Leslie Hull, Melissa & Michael Mithoff at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
20

Tricia Verbois, Terri Courtney at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
20

Caroline Gowdy, Stephanie Moritz, Vicsandra Jones at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
20

CC & Duke Ensell at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
20

Alicia Jansen, Jeff Fehlis, Heidi Rockecharlie at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
20

Debbie Festari, Melissa Juneau at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
20

Ellie Francisco,Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Marilu Garza at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Karen & Peter Remington at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Lynn Forte, Cathleen Fishel, Taylor Kidd, Kim Koehn at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
20

Sarah Golshadi, Tanya Boucher, Melissa Croft, Lindsay Holmes at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
20

Stacey Lindseth at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
20

Dakota Klaes, Joanna Klaes, Kittsie Klaes, Davis Hence at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
20

The Rustic Downtown scene of the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
20

Society / Featured Parties

Cattle Baron’s Ball Kickoff Turns Into a Full-Blast Rocking Bash: The Teaser Party Brings a Record Crowd, Serious Entertainment

The Big Event Has a Lot to Live Up To

BY // 05.18.23
When is a kickoff party so much more than a mere kickoff party, more than a launch to a greater event? When the American Cancer Society‘s Cattle Baron’s Ball launch party turns into a full-fledged rollicking bash. That would be the scene at The Rustic Downtown when more than 300 celebrants rocked and rolled Western style stirring up support for the actual Cattle Baron’s Ball set for September 9 at the Post 713 Music Hall.

This was so much more than your typical kickoff that even organizers were surprised and thrilled. How often does a kickoff party have a chair? Like, never. Melissa Juneau took the helm of this super energized event that entertained what was a record breaking crowd. Joining Juneau in spearheading the event were Cattle Baron’s Ball chairs Jacquie Baly and Laura Bell.

Jacquie Baly,Lara Bell photo by Jacob Power
2023 Cattle Barons Ball chairs Jacquie Baly, Lara Bell at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

This night featured as many entertainments as many a regular gala. The Blake Harlow Band played the tunes while D’Amico Dance Co. led the line dancing. The Hat Chick offered guests a get ready for the Cattle Baron’s Ball with the fabulous Hat Bar decorating station. Then there was a showstopping raffle and sneak peeks at must-have items to be presented at the September ball auction.

While the attire for this evening was more subtly Western, dressing for the ball promises to be glitz-centric with the “Rhinestone Rodeo” theme. Since its founding in 1989, the ball has raised more than $41 million for the American Cancer Society.

Tricia Verbois, Terri Courtney photo by Jacob Power
Tricia Verbois, Terri Courtney at the Cattle Barons Ball launch at The Rustic. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Entertainment at the ball will feature country superstar trio Midland as headliner with Grammy nominated singer Pat Green as the opening act. Singer-song writer Green is credited as being one of Texas country’s modern era founding fathers with watershed tracks like “Carry On,” “Three Days” and his Billboard chart topping hit “Wave On Wave.”

PC Seen: Robin and Danny Klaes, Mia Gradney, Melissa and Michael Mithoff, Tiffany Halik, Karen and Peter Remington, Courtney Hopson, Mark and Leslie Hull, Marilu Garza, Christine Johnson, Stacey Lindseth, Beth Muecke, Ellie Francisco, James Craig, and Jenny Todd, senior executive director for the American Cancer Society.

