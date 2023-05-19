Inside the new Mizzen+Main Southlake. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
Southlake – Postino – Booths, bar seating and and couches give Postino Woodlands diners plenty of room to relax. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
Southlake – Each Tecovas store has a flavor of its hometown, like the Fort Worth location in The Stockyards.
A look inside the new Mizzen+Main in Southlake Town Square. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

Postino - Booths, bar seating and and couches give diners at the new Postino Woodlands plenty of room to relax. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Each Tecovas store has a flavor of its hometown, like the Fort Worth location in The Stockyards.

Restaurants / Openings

Southlake Town Square Lands New Restaurants and Stores — Get a Sneak Peek at Everything That's Coming

A Wine Haven, Healthy Eating, Unique Menswear and Beloved Boots

BY // 05.19.23
Southlake Town Square is a mecca for restaurants, stores and entertainment. The walkable shopping district always seems to have something new coming on the horizon. California-crafted jewelry store Gorjana is newly opened and Canadian-born women’s fashion boutique Aritzia is set to officially open on May 26. But there’s even more coming to Southlake Town Square.

From healthy eating and a wine haven to men’s clothing and beloved boots, there is plenty to look forward to in the near future. Consider this your Southlake Town Square sneak peek:

Original Chop Shop

The healthy eating favorite with 20 restaurant (including eight in Dallas and two in Houston) so far is moving into Tarrant County for the first time with a new restaurant at 2101 E. Southlake Boulevard. Southlake Town Square’s Original Chop Shop is slated to open next Wednesday, May 24.

Original Chop Shop’s unique menu features protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, juices, protein shakes and acai bowls. All made with whole ingredients that are always chopped-in-shop. A key to Original Chop Shop’s success is that all the menu items are fully customizable to meet any dietary need.

Fort Worth’s Alliance neighborhood is also getting its own Original Chop Shop. That restaurant is planned for the northeast corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and I-35 West. Alliance’s own Original Chop Shop is expected to open in February of 2024.

Booths, bar seating and and couches give Postino Woodlands diners plenty of room to relax. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
Booths, bar seating and and couches give diners at the new Postino Woodlands plenty of room to relax. Now Southlake Town Square is getting its own wine bar. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Postino

Popular wine bar Postino currently has six restaurants in Texas, four in Houston, one in Katy and one in The Woodlands which recently opened. Now, it’s coming to North Texas. Southlake Town Square is getting its own Postino this summer.

The Postino menu is filled with what it dubs Snacky Things, including smoked salmon served with whipped feta, wild arugula, dill, crostini and crispy lavash bread to share with friends over a cocktail or a glass of wine. There are also lovely charcuterie and cheese boards, soups, salads and pressed paninis including the Tuscan tuna with Albacore, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, white cheddar cheese, pickles and a Dijonnaise sauce.

Mizzen+Main

Mizzen+Main’s new Southlake Town Square store held its ribbon-cutting on Thursday, May 18. You’ll find the designer men’s store at 311 Grand Avenue East, next door to Oakley Sunglasses.

Mizzen+Main has long been a favorite in Fort Worth.Its clothes are on the cutting edge, combining breathable performance fabrics with stylish silhouettes. Mizzen+Main attempts to redefined the ordinary workplace wardrobe with clothes that feel like athletic wear and look like custom tailored fits.

Each Tecovas store has a flavor of its hometown, like the Fort Worth location in The Stockyards.
Each Tecovas store has a flavor of its hometown, like the Fort Worth location in The Stockyards.

Tecovas

Tecovas has been scooting its boots across Texas in recent years. And even beyond. What began as an online-only retailer in 2015, has now opened stores 16 states. Following the opening of its new store inside NorthPark Center, which is expected to happen this summer, Tecovas plans to add a storefront in Southlake Town Square. You’ll find Southlake’s Tecovas near the Apple and Tesla stores. Plans call for a fall opening.

The bootmaker, known for its hand-made, high-quality line of boots without too much embellishment and fancy stitch work, opened its first Fort Worth store three years ago along Main Street in The Stockyards.

“Our primary goal at Tecovas is to create a Western brand with the best experience in the business ― from our products to our customer service, to how our customers shop with us,” Tecovas’ founder and CEO Paul Hedrick told PaperCity Fort Worth back then.

