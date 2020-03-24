Houston’s Champagne Cowgirls Step With the Rodeo Shutdown, Rally to Help Hardworking Cowboy Kids With $460,000 Bid

After buying Reserve Grand Champion Steer 2019
Cowgirls with one of the exhibitors 2017
2019 Steer Auction Breakfast
Michael Francisco, known as the Wrangler, while herding the Champagne Cowgirls
Smiling before the auction 2019
The Champagne Cowgirls raising the hands and their bid to buy Buying Grand Champion Steer in 2016
CC with their Jackets 2018
One more 2019 Steer Auction Breakfast
Steer Auction 2016
Steer Auction Breakfast 2018
Steer Breakfast 2016
2016 Steer Auction Breakfast
With Jett Hale whose Reserve GRand Champion Steer was bought by Cowgirls in 2018
2019 Getting ready Auction Breakfast
Michael and Ellie Fancisco 2019 Steer Auction
01
15

Champagne Cowgirls Shelley Reeves, Ellie Francisco, and Bobbie Nau celebrate the team's purchase of the 2019 Reserve Grand Champion

02
15

DeeDee Marsh, Kelli Weinzierl, Hallie Vanderhider, Gaye Lynn Zarrow, Kim Tutcher and one of the young exhibitors from 2017.

03
15

Alan & Elizabeth Stein

04
15

Michael Francisco, known as the Wrangler, while herding the Champagne Cowgirls, pictured here at the 2019 auction.

05
15

Frank & Stephanie Tsuru at the 2019 steer auction

06
15

The Champagne Cowgirls raising their hands and their bid to buy Buying Grand Champion Steer in 2016

07
15

The Champagne Cowgirls showing off their team jackets in 2018.

08
15

Kim & Dan Tutcher at the 2019 steer auction breakfast

09
15

Mike Linn, Susan Sarofim, Ellie Francisco, Kelley Lubanko, Michael Francisco

10
15

Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook at the 2018 steer auction breakfast

11
15

John & Kelli Weinzierl at the steer auction breakfast in 2016

12
15

Denise Bush Bahr & Phillip Bahr at the 2016 Rodeo Houston steer auction.

13
15

The Champagne Cowgirls and a few of their wranglers with Jett Hale, whose Reserve Grand Champion steer the ladies purchased in 2018.

14
15

DeeDee & Wallis Marsh at the 2019 steer auction breakfast

15
15

Michael & Ellie Francisco at the 2019 steer auction

After buying Reserve Grand Champion Steer 2019
Cowgirls with one of the exhibitors 2017
2019 Steer Auction Breakfast
Michael Francisco, known as the Wrangler, while herding the Champagne Cowgirls
Smiling before the auction 2019
The Champagne Cowgirls raising the hands and their bid to buy Buying Grand Champion Steer in 2016
CC with their Jackets 2018
One more 2019 Steer Auction Breakfast
Steer Auction 2016
Steer Auction Breakfast 2018
Steer Breakfast 2016
2016 Steer Auction Breakfast
With Jett Hale whose Reserve GRand Champion Steer was bought by Cowgirls in 2018
2019 Getting ready Auction Breakfast
Michael and Ellie Fancisco 2019 Steer Auction
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Champagne Cowgirls Step With the Rodeo Shutdown, Rally to Help Hardworking Cowboy Kids With $460,000 Bid

Buying the Grand Champion Steer With High Caring Style

BY // 03.24.20
Champagne Cowgirls Shelley Reeves, Ellie Francisco, and Bobbie Nau celebrate the team's purchase of the 2019 Reserve Grand Champion
DeeDee Marsh, Kelli Weinzierl, Hallie Vanderhider, Gaye Lynn Zarrow, Kim Tutcher and one of the young exhibitors from 2017.
Alan & Elizabeth Stein
Michael Francisco, known as the Wrangler, while herding the Champagne Cowgirls, pictured here at the 2019 auction.
Frank & Stephanie Tsuru at the 2019 steer auction
The Champagne Cowgirls raising their hands and their bid to buy Buying Grand Champion Steer in 2016
The Champagne Cowgirls showing off their team jackets in 2018.
Kim & Dan Tutcher at the 2019 steer auction breakfast
Mike Linn, Susan Sarofim, Ellie Francisco, Kelley Lubanko, Michael Francisco
Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook at the 2018 steer auction breakfast
John & Kelli Weinzierl at the steer auction breakfast in 2016
Denise Bush Bahr & Phillip Bahr at the 2016 Rodeo Houston steer auction.
The Champagne Cowgirls and a few of their wranglers with Jett Hale, whose Reserve Grand Champion steer the ladies purchased in 2018.
DeeDee & Wallis Marsh at the 2019 steer auction breakfast
Michael & Ellie Francisco at the 2019 steer auction
1
15

Champagne Cowgirls Shelley Reeves, Ellie Francisco, and Bobbie Nau celebrate the team's purchase of the 2019 Reserve Grand Champion

2
15

DeeDee Marsh, Kelli Weinzierl, Hallie Vanderhider, Gaye Lynn Zarrow, Kim Tutcher and one of the young exhibitors from 2017.

3
15

Alan & Elizabeth Stein

4
15

Michael Francisco, known as the Wrangler, while herding the Champagne Cowgirls, pictured here at the 2019 auction.

5
15

Frank & Stephanie Tsuru at the 2019 steer auction

6
15

The Champagne Cowgirls raising their hands and their bid to buy Buying Grand Champion Steer in 2016

7
15

The Champagne Cowgirls showing off their team jackets in 2018.

8
15

Kim & Dan Tutcher at the 2019 steer auction breakfast

9
15

Mike Linn, Susan Sarofim, Ellie Francisco, Kelley Lubanko, Michael Francisco

10
15

Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook at the 2018 steer auction breakfast

11
15

John & Kelli Weinzierl at the steer auction breakfast in 2016

12
15

Denise Bush Bahr & Phillip Bahr at the 2016 Rodeo Houston steer auction.

13
15

The Champagne Cowgirls and a few of their wranglers with Jett Hale, whose Reserve Grand Champion steer the ladies purchased in 2018.

14
15

DeeDee & Wallis Marsh at the 2019 steer auction breakfast

15
15

Michael & Ellie Francisco at the 2019 steer auction

While COVID-19 shut down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, it failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the high-style Champagne Cowgirls, who once again stepped up to the auction plate and purchased the 2020 Grand Champion Steer. But not in their jewel-studded denim jackets as was their wont and not on Saturday in the NRG sales arena as has been planned before the virus.

The ladies were ready — via text and email — when the auction kicked off online at 10 am on Friday. With their pocketbooks primed and largesse on their minds, they collectively made the winning bid of $460,000 on Saturday evening.

The last time that the Champagne Cowgirls took home bragging rights as high bidder on the Grand Champion Steer was 2016 with their $375,000 bid. In the interim, the group has bought the Reserve Grand Champion and other lots.

“It definitely was not the same as being at the auction meeting the young people showing their animals, talking to them and their families, wearing our black hats and silver cowgirl hatbands and stomping our yard sticks,” said Ellie Francisco who was bidding for the group. “But at the end of the day, we were able accomplish our goal to support these hard working kids.”

Since their first participation in the Junior Market Steer Auction, the Champagne Cowgirls have contributed more than $4 million for educational support in Texas. That money is personal, not corporate, and if all paid equally for the 2020 champion, the cost would have averaged $23,000 each.

As Francisco noted, “The Champagne Cowgirls are a group of 20 women who have joined forces and resources to support Texas education by buying livestock in the Junior Livestock Auctions at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Our spouses, known as the Corkscrews also support us.”

The Champagne Cowgirls stepped in more determined than ever this year to assist the youngsters who, due to the virus, were not able to show their animals.

“These kids and their families have put their hearts, time, efforts and money to raise their livestock,” Francisco said. “It was devastating to all of them.”

The Champagne Cowgirls regularly make a visual statement at the auction in their black hats with silver bands, their very stylish matching denims and reams of turquoise jewelry.

The Champagne Cowgirls sorority over the years has included Lesha Elsenbrook, Bobbie Nau, Carol Linn, DeeDee Marsh, Kelli Weinzierl, Kim Tutcher, Danielle Ellis, Elizabeth Stein, Shelley Reeves, Darlene Bisso, Susan Sarofim, Beth Madison, Susan Sarofim, Stephanie Tsuru, Kristina Somerville, Denise Monteleone, and Hallie Vanderhider.

After buying Reserve Grand Champion Steer 2019
Cowgirls with one of the exhibitors 2017
2019 Steer Auction Breakfast
Michael Francisco, known as the Wrangler, while herding the Champagne Cowgirls
Smiling before the auction 2019
The Champagne Cowgirls raising the hands and their bid to buy Buying Grand Champion Steer in 2016
CC with their Jackets 2018
One more 2019 Steer Auction Breakfast
Steer Auction 2016
Steer Auction Breakfast 2018
Steer Breakfast 2016
2016 Steer Auction Breakfast
With Jett Hale whose Reserve GRand Champion Steer was bought by Cowgirls in 2018
2019 Getting ready Auction Breakfast
Michael and Ellie Fancisco 2019 Steer Auction
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X