Heartfelt Inspiration and a Whole Bunch of Fun — 25th Angels of Hope Luncheon Boosts Child Advocates’ Houston Changing Mission

Child advocates Keely Moore, Michele Holbrooke, Aileen McCormick, Martha Rutledge (Photo by Jacob Power)
3. Joy Posoli, Sonya Galvan (Photo by Jacob Power)
10. Laura Davenport, Nadine Boutros, Jennifer Vallone (Photo by Jacob Power)
9. Yolanda Marsh, Cletiane Rana, Lisa Monroe, Lavette Simpson, Terri Gee, Vicki Wilson (Photo by Jacob Power)
7. Courtney Haas, Virginia Alagugurusamy (Photo by Jacob Power)
14. Lynda Transier, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook, Bobbie Nau (Photo by Jacob Power)
8. Patrick Dahlson, Kameron Dahlson (Photo by Jacob Power)
5. Betty Davis, Lou Ebert (Photo by Jacob Power)
6. Mary Ann Detmering, Patty Kallmeyer (Photo by Jacob Power)
15. Natalie Agee, Joy Posoli, Brandi Wachel, Kimberly Buettgen (Photo by Jacob Power)
11. (Photo by Jacob Power)
12. (Photo by Jacob Power)
13. (Photo by Jacob Power)
01
13

Keely Moore, Michele Holbrooke, Aileen McCormick, Martha Rutledge at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
13

Honoree Joy Posoli and Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan at the Angels of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
13

Laura Davenport, Nadine Boutros, Jennifer Vallone at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
13

Yolanda Marsh, Cletiane Rana, Lisa Monroe, Lavette Simpson, Terri Gee, Vicki Wilson at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
13

Courtney Haas, Virginia Alagugurusamy at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
13

Lynda Transier, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook, Bobbie Nau at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
13

Patrick & Kameron Dahlson at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
13

Betty Davis, Lou Ebert at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
13

Mary Ann Detmering, Patty Kallmeyer at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
13

Natalie Agee, honoree Joy Posoli, Brandi Wachel, Kimberly Buettgen at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
13

Party fashions from Neiman Marcus at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
13

Party fashions from Neiman Marcus at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
13

Party fashions from Neiman Marcus at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Child advocates Keely Moore, Michele Holbrooke, Aileen McCormick, Martha Rutledge (Photo by Jacob Power)
3. Joy Posoli, Sonya Galvan (Photo by Jacob Power)
10. Laura Davenport, Nadine Boutros, Jennifer Vallone (Photo by Jacob Power)
9. Yolanda Marsh, Cletiane Rana, Lisa Monroe, Lavette Simpson, Terri Gee, Vicki Wilson (Photo by Jacob Power)
7. Courtney Haas, Virginia Alagugurusamy (Photo by Jacob Power)
14. Lynda Transier, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook, Bobbie Nau (Photo by Jacob Power)
8. Patrick Dahlson, Kameron Dahlson (Photo by Jacob Power)
5. Betty Davis, Lou Ebert (Photo by Jacob Power)
6. Mary Ann Detmering, Patty Kallmeyer (Photo by Jacob Power)
15. Natalie Agee, Joy Posoli, Brandi Wachel, Kimberly Buettgen (Photo by Jacob Power)
11. (Photo by Jacob Power)
12. (Photo by Jacob Power)
13. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Society / Featured Parties

Heartfelt Inspiration and a Whole Bunch of Fun — 25th Angels of Hope Luncheon Boosts Child Advocates’ Houston Changing Mission

Giving Kids Who Need Help a Voice

BY // 12.15.23
photography Jacob Power
Keely Moore, Michele Holbrooke, Aileen McCormick, Martha Rutledge at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honoree Joy Posoli and Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan at the Angels of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Laura Davenport, Nadine Boutros, Jennifer Vallone at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Yolanda Marsh, Cletiane Rana, Lisa Monroe, Lavette Simpson, Terri Gee, Vicki Wilson at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Courtney Haas, Virginia Alagugurusamy at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lynda Transier, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook, Bobbie Nau at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Patrick & Kameron Dahlson at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Betty Davis, Lou Ebert at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mary Ann Detmering, Patty Kallmeyer at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Natalie Agee, honoree Joy Posoli, Brandi Wachel, Kimberly Buettgen at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Party fashions from Neiman Marcus at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Party fashions from Neiman Marcus at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Party fashions from Neiman Marcus at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
13

Keely Moore, Michele Holbrooke, Aileen McCormick, Martha Rutledge at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
13

Honoree Joy Posoli and Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan at the Angels of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
13

Laura Davenport, Nadine Boutros, Jennifer Vallone at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
13

Yolanda Marsh, Cletiane Rana, Lisa Monroe, Lavette Simpson, Terri Gee, Vicki Wilson at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
13

Courtney Haas, Virginia Alagugurusamy at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
13

Lynda Transier, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook, Bobbie Nau at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

7
13

Patrick & Kameron Dahlson at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

8
13

Betty Davis, Lou Ebert at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
13

Mary Ann Detmering, Patty Kallmeyer at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
13

Natalie Agee, honoree Joy Posoli, Brandi Wachel, Kimberly Buettgen at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
13

Party fashions from Neiman Marcus at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
13

Party fashions from Neiman Marcus at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
13

Party fashions from Neiman Marcus at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: The 25th anniversary Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon

Where: Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: This is one luncheon that never fails to provide just the right amount of heartfelt inspiration with a whole bunch of fun without beating luncheon guests over the head with myriad speakers repeating the same message.

10. Laura Davenport, Nadine Boutros, Jennifer Vallone (Photo by Jacob Power)
Laura Davenport, Nadine Boutros, Jennifer Vallone at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Child Advocates‘ mission was delivered by advocate Alicia Lee who shared her role in helping a young boy whose lower body was in a cast because he was likely run over by a rolling car. Parental neglect at fault. Today, this kid and his baby brother have found a loving, forever home in Austin. Something that might not have been possible without an advocate giving a voice to the children’s needs.

The fun involved a first for this group — 11 popup boutiques set up in the foyer where holiday gift ideas ranged from chocolates to handbags to custom hats. The real shopping op was presented by Neiman Marcus, whose holiday fashions shown on the catwalk were the envy of every party girl among the 500 attending.

The luncheon raised more than $380,000 for the program that aids Houston’s abused and neglected children through the help of trained court-appointed volunteers representing the best interests of the children.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
14. Lynda Transier, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook, Bobbie Nau (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lynda Transier, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook, Bobbie Nau at the Child Advocates Angels of Hope Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

The raffle alone raised more than $50,000 thanks to the enviable prizes including a $2,500 Neiman Marcus shopping spree, a $1,000 gift card to The Houstonian’s Trellis Spa and a night out in Houston.

Chaired by Aileen McCormick and Michele Holbrooke, the event honored Joy Posoli for her longtime dedication to and involvement with Child Advocates.

PC Seen: Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan, Bobbie Nau, Leisha Elsenbrook, Lynda Transier, Ellie Francisco, Yolanda Marsh, Cletiane Rana, Lisa Monroe, Lavette Simpson, Terri Gee, Vicki Wilson, Laura Davenport, Nadine Boutros, Jennifer Vallone, Natalie Agee,Brandi Wachel, Kameron and Patrick, Dahlson, Kimberly Buettgen, Betty Davis, Lou Ebert, Mary Ann Detmering, Patty Kallmeyer, Courtney Haas, and Virginia Alagugurusamy.

Light Up Your Holiday Season with Christmas at the Anatole
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Curated Collection

Swipe
6812 Hunters Glen
University Park
FOR SALE

6812 Hunters Glen
Dallas, TX

$16,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
6812 Hunters Glen
6803 Kenwood Avenue
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6803 Kenwood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,989,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6803 Kenwood Avenue
9308 Guernsey Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9308 Guernsey Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
9308 Guernsey Lane
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,849,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
4429 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4429 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,899,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
4429 Colgate Avenue
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
3704 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3704 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3704 Marquette Street
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,449,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X